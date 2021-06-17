On The Beat: ZooFest, Lincoln on the Streets concert added to Lincoln's biggest music week

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lincoln’s biggest music week ever grew even bigger with this week’s announcement of ZooFest on Aug 12-13 and a Lincoln on the Streets show featuring Dropkick Murphys and Rancid on Aug. 13.

Those events, held on 14th Street between O and P streets, and Centennial Mall between M and N streets, together are likely to bring in well more than 5,000 people.

They’ll join the 5,000 or so that will fill Pinewood Bowl for the sold-out Aug. 10 concert by The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson and the 83,600 who have purchased tickets to see Garth Brooks at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14.

Combined, the audiences for the four events will almost certainly top 95,000 people. And there’s a chance it could hit 100,000 — by far the most people ever to attend concerts in Lincoln in a week.

ZooFest, which was canceled last year, moved its dates from July to August in hopes that it could happen after COVID-19 capacity, social distancing and mask requirements were eased.

“It was going to be the 13th and 14th, and then Garth Brooks got dropped on top of my head,” said Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters. “Then, after I got it put together on Thursday and Friday nights, I learned about the Centennial Mall show.