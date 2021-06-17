 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Beat: ZooFest, Lincoln on the Streets concert added to Lincoln's biggest music week
0 Comments
editor's pick
ON THE BEAT

On The Beat: ZooFest, Lincoln on the Streets concert added to Lincoln's biggest music week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

BOSTON to BERKELEY II IS HERE !! We’re excited to hit the road with Rancid again!!

Tickets go on sale Friday…DropkickMurphys.com/tour for your local details + spread the word !!

(…yeah we know the tour doesn’t play in Boston or Berkeley specifically but this is part 2 of the tour and those are the bands hometowns…get it?? Okay great…)

Aug 10 - Waite Park, MN

Aug 11 - Kansas City, MO

Aug 13 - Lincoln, NE

Aug 14 - Wichita, KS

Aug 15 - Sauget, IL

Aug 17 - Washington, PA

Aug 18 - Cincinnati, OH

Aug 20 - Gilford, NH

Aug 21 - Worcester, MA

Aug 22 - Lewiston, NY

Aug 23 - Columbus, OH

Aug 25 - Richmond, VA

Aug 27 - Asbury Park, NJ

Aug 28 - New York, NY

Aug 31 - Philadelphia, PA

Sep 01 - Bridgeport, CT

Sep 24 - Nashville, TN

Sep 25 - Atlanta, GA

Sep 27 - Corpus Christi, TX

Sep 28 - Grand Prairie, TX

Sep 29 - Oklahoma City, OK

Oct 01 - Denver, CO

Oct 02 - Sandy, UT

Oct 04 - Nampa, ID

Oct 05 - Seattle, WA

Oct 07 - Palo Alto, CA

Oct 09 - Santa Ana, CA

Oct 10 - San Diego, CA

Oct 12 - Mesa, AZ

Oct 13 - Paso Robles, CA

Oct 15 - Las Vegas, NV

Oct 16 - Los Angeles, CA

Lincoln’s biggest music week ever grew even bigger with this week’s announcement of ZooFest on Aug 12-13 and a Lincoln on the Streets show featuring Dropkick Murphys and Rancid on Aug. 13.

Those events, held on 14th Street between O and P streets, and Centennial Mall between M and N streets, together are likely to bring in well more than 5,000 people.

They’ll join the 5,000 or so that will fill Pinewood Bowl for the sold-out Aug. 10 concert by The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson and the 83,600 who have purchased tickets to see Garth Brooks at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14.

Dropkick Murphys/Rancid poster

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will play a Lincoln on the Streets show Aug. 13.

Combined, the audiences for the four events will almost certainly top 95,000 people. And there’s a chance it could hit 100,000 — by far the most people ever to attend concerts in Lincoln in a week.

ZooFest, which was canceled last year, moved its dates from July to August in hopes that it could happen after COVID-19 capacity, social distancing and mask requirements were eased.

“It was going to be the 13th and 14th, and then Garth Brooks got dropped on top of my head,” said Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters. “Then, after I got it put together on Thursday and Friday nights, I learned about the Centennial Mall show.

“It’s a weird year. Everything for the last two years got pushed to the last half of the summer. There was just no way to avoid everything.”

TK16061001

Nikki Hill performs at the 2016 Zoo Bar Festival.

ZooFest headliners will be familiar faces — rock ’n’ soul fireball Nikki Hill on Friday and Mike Zito with his big band Saturday. Zito will be bringing a special guest — Tito Jackson of the Jackson 5, who’ll be releasing a blues album just before the festival.

The full ZooFest lineup includes Tony Meza & Chupacabra, the Hacienda Brothers and Hill on Thursday and Earl & Them, Eric Gale, Zito and Andy William & the Nebraska All Stars on Friday.

Ticket information will be released next week.

Lincoln On The Streets had intended to have three shows this summer, with Jamey Johnson last week, the Dropkick Murphys/Rancid co-headliner and In This Moment on Sept. 17. But Johnson’s show was moved to Pinewood Bowl because of COVID-19 concerns. It drew a sellout crowd of 4,400 to the Pioneers Park amphitheater.

While it’s hard to believe, the August show is thought to be the Lincoln debut for Dropkick Murphys, the renowned Boston Irish punk outfit that is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The Murphys, who just released their 10th album, are joined by Rancid, the NoCal punk pioneers who are celebrating 30 years together on the “Boston To Berkeley II” tour.

Lincoln on the Streets tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

The competing shows will create a cacophony Friday night as the sounds from the stages echo through downtown.

But they also provide an opportunity for Lincoln residents and early arrivals for the Garth Brooks concert to catch some more music during the big week.

Tommy Shaw, Styx release new album ahead of Lincoln concert
What's Going On: Muscatine Bloodline makes Lincoln debut; Myles Kennedy on tour

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Frank Bonner, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dead at 79

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News