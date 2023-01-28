On The Beat: Zach Bryan and AXS work to get fans face value tickets for arena concert

Zach Bryan fans have until 9 p.m. Sunday to register for a chance to get tickets to his Aug. 29 Pinnacle Bank Arena concert.

And, it will be at least two weeks before those who register with Fair AXS at axs.com/zachbryan to find out if they’ll get a chance to get a ticket.

On Feb. 13, an email will be sent to the first group of randomly selected registered fans that will give them permission and provide instructions on how to buy up to four tickets for the certain to sell out show. By Feb. 16, all fans will be notified if they’ve been selected or not.

So why all the rigamarole to buy a ticket?

Bryan wants real fans, not brokers and scalpers, to buy the tickets and, by keeping the tickets off the “secondary market” where prices can soar into the hundreds and thousands, have them pay face value for the in-demand ducats.

Here’s how that works:

When you register, you have to provide a credit card attached to your name and AXS charges $1 to see if it – and you – are real. You’ll get the dollar back – it’s deducted from the price if you get tickets. If you don’t, it's refunded.

AXS then will go through the registrants and kick out obvious attempts at reselling – e.g. duplications in registration details, credit card numbers, etc.

The remaining registrants will be randomized and receive the emails in groups, which are given a time window, usually a couple hours, to make their purchases. Then the next group is admitted to the system and so on until the show sells out.

Step two, which is key, is that the tickets can’t be resold for a profit – as in the scalpers and ticket brokers who make it through the screening process won’t be able to drive up “secondary market” prices.

Legitimate fans who want to resell their tickets can do so through AXS, at face value.

The rest of the tickets will be tied to the purchaser’s name, preventing scalping by the use of a rolling bar code that constantly changes. So the person who bought the tickets has to come through the gate, bringing with them the other three people, if they purchased the maximum four tickets.

Will brokers or scalpers get tickets? Yes, but certainly not in the number of a standard Ticketmaster sale. And the Fair AXS system will force them to organize the purchasers – one, two or three, but not four - and go into the arena together. That means the reseller will have absorb the face-value price of one of the tickets.

However, the vast, vast majority of tickets for the show will go to fans, who will pay face value for the tickets, and, of course, fees, some of which go to the arena and promoter – it’s where they make most of their money from ticket sales.

That’s about the best Bryan can to do get the real fans in the show for the prices he wants to charge for tickets.

By the way, the Fair AXS system works well and smoothly. At least that was the case when it was used for ticketing for PBA’s March 25 Journey concert.

Here’s to hoping that holds true over the next two weeks as fans get the tickets for the arena’s 10th anniversary concert, sure to be one of Lincoln’s biggest shows of the year.

Close 1 of 10 Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John points to the crowd after he finishes the opener, "Bennie And The Jets," at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. Elton John concert, 3.27 Fans record the concert as Elton John plays Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Fans watch as Elton John sings his opening song, "Bennie And The Jets" on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John performs Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John performs Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John performs Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John performs Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John performs Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John performs Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John plays his opening song, "Bennie And The Jets," in March at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Photos: Elton John performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena Check out photos from Sunday's Elton John concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 1 of 10 Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John points to the crowd after he finishes the opener, "Bennie And The Jets," at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. Elton John concert, 3.27 Fans record the concert as Elton John plays Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Fans watch as Elton John sings his opening song, "Bennie And The Jets" on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John performs Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John performs Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John performs Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John performs Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John performs Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John performs Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John concert, 3.27 Elton John plays his opening song, "Bennie And The Jets," in March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.