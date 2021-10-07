On the Beat: With COVID questions lingering, few concerts booking dates for next year in Lincoln and elsewhere

“They’re just very reluctant to schedule larger tours,” Lorenz said. “Normally, it’s a 40-show tour. If you get any interruptions in that, it puts the financial viability of a tour in jeopardy, even if they lose four or five shows.”

Given ticket prices that can, at the expensive end of things, bring in more than $1 million a show, it’s hard to believe that tours can’t make money every night.

But music industry watchdog Bob Lefsetz spelled out why a tour can’t take the risk of having a handful of shows canceled.

“The bottom line is these acts that barnstorm across the country, from arena to arena … it's not four guys in a station wagon,” Leftsetz wrote in his newsletter. “It's trucks, carrying production, never mind other infrastructure, both physical and human. It's a business. So, you spend a lot to make a lot.

“The belief is the audience won't put up with a show that's only four guys on stage and that's it, that at these ticket prices people expect -- demand -- production. So, the numbers are big. Let's say you play 20 dates. At best only the last five are profitable. The previous 15, even if they all sell out, are all about recovering costs.”