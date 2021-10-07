On the Beat: With COVID questions lingering, few concerts booking dates for next year in Lincoln and elsewhere

This week’s announcement that New Kids On The Block will return to Lincoln on June 11 brings the total of Pinnacle Bank Arena concerts set for the first half of 2022 to all of four.
That’s about half the number of shows that the arena has averaged over six months from its 2013 opening until COVID-19 shut down the touring business in March 2020.
The lack of shows isn’t, as some speculated before the arena opened, because acts don’t want to play Lincoln. The local concert market has more than proved itself in the last eight years.
There are few shows scheduled anywhere for one reason -- COVID-19.
Specifically, the failure to contain the coronavirus has created uncertainty on the tour front, in part because of local audience size restrictions, potential outbreaks within the touring party or the reluctance of people to buy tickets and attend an indoor event.
So, the predicted “breaking loose” of tours in early 2022 appears delayed.
“It’s been slow, very slow,” Pinnacle Bank Arena manager Tom Lorenz said. “I’m surprised by the lack of calls and holds. It’s just very quiet.”
In fact, some tours that had taken preliminary steps to start in January and February of next year have pulled back and others thought to be going out in the late spring have, apparently, pushed those plans back to summer and fall.
“They’re just very reluctant to schedule larger tours,” Lorenz said. “Normally, it’s a 40-show tour. If you get any interruptions in that, it puts the financial viability of a tour in jeopardy, even if they lose four or five shows.”
Given ticket prices that can, at the expensive end of things, bring in more than $1 million a show, it’s hard to believe that tours can’t make money every night.
But music industry watchdog Bob Lefsetz spelled out why a tour can’t take the risk of having a handful of shows canceled.
“The bottom line is these acts that barnstorm across the country, from arena to arena … it's not four guys in a station wagon,” Leftsetz wrote in his newsletter. “It's trucks, carrying production, never mind other infrastructure, both physical and human. It's a business. So, you spend a lot to make a lot.
“The belief is the audience won't put up with a show that's only four guys on stage and that's it, that at these ticket prices people expect -- demand -- production. So, the numbers are big. Let's say you play 20 dates. At best only the last five are profitable. The previous 15, even if they all sell out, are all about recovering costs.”
So, put simply, the risk of having a half-dozen shows cancel because, say, as was the case with Neko Case who had to cancel her Bourbon Theatre performance on the day of the show, the singer gets COVID is too great to take -- even if the artists take every possible precaution.
That possibility and the continuing restrictions on audience size in some cities are leading the industry to likely a universal requirement for COVID-19 vaccinations for all who attend shows with no option for proof of a negative test.
“Bottom line, the touring business is going to an all vaxxed model. There's just too much at risk,” Lefsetz wrote. “It's not a matter of politics, it's a matter of economics.”
Once again, the lesson is, if you want concerts to happen, and you want to go, get vaccinated.
