On The Beat: Willie, Garth, The Avett Brothers and ballet make Lincoln the place to be this summer

Here’s a pro tip for what will be Lincoln’s biggest ever concert week:

If you want to catch Garth Brooks at Memorial Stadium or The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson at Pinewood Bowl, get your tickets as soon as you can.

For The Avetts and Nelson, soon is now. Tickets for their Aug. 10 show at the Pioneers Park amphitheater went on sale Thursday morning and, with pre-sales, most of the 4,700 available tickets have been snapped up.

For Brooks, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21. Yes, there will be 90,000 seats -- the most ever for a Lincoln show. But the odds of them disappearing quickly are about 100%.

Last week, Brooks sold 50,000 tickets in less than 30 minutes for a July 10 show at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, the fastest stadium sellout in Ticketmaster history. All the other announced shows on his 2020 stadium tour have also sold out quickly.

Lincoln is the place to be this summer

The one-off pairing of The Avetts and Nelson, which won’t happen anywhere else this year, Brooks’ stadium appearance and the opening performance of the American Ballet Theatre’s “Dance Across America” truck tour are making Lincoln one of the places to be for summer arts and entertainment.