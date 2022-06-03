On The Beat: Todd Rundgren coming to Bourbon, checking in with Ringo

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer alert

Todd Rundgren, along with the Sex Pistols, the most recalcitrant Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee ever, will play the Bourbon Theatre on July 2.

The show will be the second installment of his “Unpredictable Tour” that starts three days earlier at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and will feature his longtime band members Jesse Gress, Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince and Gil Assayas.

That tour will happen after Rundgren’s just completed run with Darryl Hall, on which he’s playing an hour-long opening set, then jointing Hall’s band and a month on the “It Was 50 Years Ago Today – A Tribute to the Beatles Rubber Soul and Revolver” tour.

That means Rundgren and company will be playing the songs that got him into the hall, from his ‘70s hits like “Hello, It’s Me” and “I Saw The Light” through the progressive New Wave sound of Utopia, sojourns into electronic music and his signature ballads.

Rundgren, however, cared so little becoming enshrined in Cleveland that he skipped the induction ceremonies last fall to play a show a couple hundred miles away.

“For me, I was 35 when they started the rock hall and I didn’t really see the point of it at that time,” said the 73-year-old Rungren told The Repository a few days before last year’s ceremony. “Also, I was convinced, and think history has backed that up, that when you call it the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, you have to be quite scrupulous about who you induct into it.”

That, Rundgren implies, hasn’t been the case.

Rundgren last played Lincoln in 2016 as a member of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band, entertaining a Pinewood Bowl crowd with “Bang The Drum All Day”and an impassioned “Love is the Answer” and referring to his Knickerbockers show the previous year.

Checking in with Ringo

Speaking of Ringo, I hopped on to a Zoom press conference with the legendary Beatles drummer and this year’s version of the All Starr Band last week, largely in hopes that their tour will make a Nebraska stop on its second leg this fall.

I’ll save most everything about the band, performing together and The Beatles until later. But I want to share Ringo’s full-on endorsement of “Get Back,” Peter Jackson’s six-hour documentary about the making of “Let It Be” and The Beatles’ final performance – the famous rooftop concert – that’s streaming on Disney+.

“I remember quite a lot of it,” Starr said of the “Let It Be” sessions. “We made those records and it sort of went through the same cycle. But the difference with ‘Get Back’ was that we had no songs to start. John and Paul would always have a couple of songs that would start the ball rolling.

“The only thing I was gasping and desperate for, is when we did ‘Get Back,’ if you look at the early sort of getting it together. It (his drum part) is just like straight rock. I wanted to know how I got to that, that rock shuffle thing, just playing the snare drum. Because I have no idea why I changed that. I thought ‘I’ll see it on film. But it just happened the camera were off when we did that.”

That disappointment aside, Starr said “Get Back” is a much more representative look at The Beatles putting together “Let It Be” than was Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s “Let It Be,” the 1970 documentary that, during its filming, provided the footage Jackson assembled into the new film.

“The original documentary, I never liked it,” he said. “It was so narrow. It was on one point of an argument and all these down parts.. We were laughing and we were having fun as well and we played great and we did all this in a month. Michael Lindsey Hogg’s I felt was just too down. I spoke to Peter (and said) ‘I was there. It was lots of fun as well.’ He certainly brought that up. I’m ever grateful to Peter for doing such a great job."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

