On The Beat: The JV Allstars are back -- again

The JV AllStars are back – again.

The band that planted the pop-punk flag for Lincoln in the 2000s is playing its latest reunion show at Duffy’s Tavern Friday, joking on its Facebook page about a tour that starts on Sept. 16, has a day off on the 17th and ends on the 18th.

“We’ve been getting together and playing a show every year or two,” said guitarist Mikey Elfers. “A lot of our friends make fun of us, saying, ‘Is this your last, last show ever?’ I’m tired of that joke. We never said any of the shows were our last show. We’re still friends, we still want to play shows. We’re still a band.”

The quartet of Elfers, guitarist/singer Nick Tarlowski, bassist Eric Mellow and drummer Matty Sanders, called it quits as a full-time pursuit in 2009, after spending most of a decade making records and touring relentlessly, playing shows from high-profile gigs on the Vans Warped Tour and opening for Fall Out Boys to DIY setups in basements and backyards.

“We played any place with any band that would have us,” Elfers said. ”We pushed and pushed and pushed. I think it was the third van transmission (giving out) that coincided with a couple of us settling down. It ended naturally.”

But Elfers emphasized The JV Allstars never officially “broke up” as they grew up.

”I’m still a musician, but Eric and Nick aren’t. Eric’s in software development like me and Nick works in landscaping,” said Elfers, who fronts Thirst Things First and plays drums for the Killigans. “Matty plays in some country bands to keep his chops up, but he’s mostly all over the place doing farm stuff. So we just need to practice a little before we try to do a show.”

Last weekend, Mellow drove in from Colorado to join the three Nebraska Allstars for rehearsals – outdoors playing on pieces of plywood at Sander’s farm near Waterloo.

As has been the case with each of their reunions, the songs came back quickly – and in pretty good form, Elfers said.

“Muscle memory is a hell of a thing,” he said. ”One of the sweet things about being on the road is being on stage, stone sober, and looking at the set list and going, ‘We’ve already played those two songs.’ It’s a lot like that playing the songs again now.”

As for the lyrical content, Elfers feels like the songs hold up well and don’t entirely reflect the outlook of a bunch of 20-something punks decades ago.

“I owe this to Nick Tarlowski,” Elfters said. “Back then, he said, ‘Right now everybody in punk rock is writing about slitting your wrists, stuff like that. This is a trend. It’s going to disappear.’ Nick and Eric were both English majors at UNL. They pounded into 19-year-old me, to write something good, so you won’t be ashamed of it when you’re 38.

“I think we did. But I don’t think any of our partners are that excited when we’re singing a song about a girlfriend that wasn’t them.”

As would be expected, much of the crowd that has attended recent JV Allstars shows, like last year’s Bourbon Theatre, is made up of the band’s old fans. But Elfers says he sees another contingent in the audience.

“I see the people that belong to the music community that I’m still part of who are obsessed with going out to shows,” Elfers said. “It’s not necessarily a new generation, but it’s part of why we have the lineup we do. Bug Heaven and GLOW are from Omaha. But The Credentials are from Lincoln and they’re awesome. Those kids are doing it for the same reason that I moved to Lincoln in 2002.

“That makes me feel good – that we’ve got a music community like we have, where people come out and age isn’t that big of a factor and that we’re still part of it.”