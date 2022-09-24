On The Beat: The Cult's Ian Astbury is pursuing the 'great mystery' in life and on stage

The Cult’s Ian Astbury wanted to know how close I was to the Pine Ridge Reservation and Wounded Knee when he called a couple weeks ago to talk about the band’s Omaha show Sunday night.

Informed that it was more than 400 miles from Lincoln and Omaha, but I grew up closer, had Native friends whose families were on the reservation and had often visited the Black Hills, he replied

“To me, ground zero in the U.S. is Wounded Knee, the spiritual epicenter of the US,” he said.

That began a conversation about indigenous culture and philosophy and, especially, Buddhist teachings and beliefs that influenced Astbury’s life since he was a teenager and, for four decades, The Cult’s music.

“At 11, I’d found I didn’t fit with Judeo-Christian values,” he said. ”I was labeled as ‘other’ by the kids. That’s been pretty much it since I was a kid. ... The first single I put out, the cover was a picture of Wounded Knee. I actually sang about Wounded Knee and the Black Hills. That’s from day one. That hasn’t left me”

Nor has Astbury abandoned his search for “A shining path of liberation.”

He lives near a Buddhist temple in Los Angeles – “LA, in my view, is the seat of esoterica in the U.S. Spiritual refugees have gathered here for a long time” — and has traveled to Tibet and Nepal, as well as Wounded Knee.

“It's out there and in front of you, if you commit to ego destruction, to connecting with others,” he said.

“Give Me Mercy” is a song from “Under The Midnight Sun,” the album The Cult will release Oct. 7 that we were supposed to talk about. But, in a deeper sense, we were discussing it for the entire half-hour conversation.

Astbury took Bodhisattva vows, the Buddhist commitment to seek enlightenment for the benefit of all beings, with the Dalai Lama in 1998 and has had multiple experiences with the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Tibetan spiritual leader.

“The Dalai Lama once called me out for being late,” Astbury said. “It was in New York at the Roseland Ballroom, which was a great venue but it’s gone now. I walked in five minutes late and he looked at me and said 'We’ve been waiting for you.' I bowed my head and then he laughed and laughed.”

More importantly, Astbury said, he learned one of his most important life lessons when the Dalai Lama choked up during a teaching while talking feeling compassion for those caught up in wars, famine, disease, poverty.

“He broke down, weeping openly, and said, ‘The futility of it all.’ Then he gathered himself and went back to teaching,” Astbury said. “In my mind, I said, ‘Did you see that, did you see what he did? He showed everything, right there. He showed his humanity to us.’ Then he repositioned himself and continued.

“In the time since then, I’ve taken that and applied it to my life when I’ve been in a difficult spot – find yourself through a breath, change your perspective slightly and push away from that.”

So how does all this apply to the goth rock that Astbury, guitarist Billy Duffy and assorted other Cult members have made since 1983?

“It informs each of the records I’ve put out, even the earliest ones,” Astbury said. “It has been the life experience of searching for the great mystery, trying to be a better human being. There have been times when I’ve been a brutalist. But I’ve been working on it. When I was in Tibet, I was identified as a wrathful deity. I was hoping the monk I was talking to would say I was a Bodhisattva (a practitioner advanced on the path to Buddhahood). But he said ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ My little ego was crushed, but it was incredibly liberating.”

Astbury’s spiritual quest, he admits, hasn’t been of great benefit to The Cult within the music industry.

“We’re not celebrating material success and attachment. Those institutions serve ego and power. They don’t serve the community.

"... The Cult has never been accepted by any of those institutions. In fact, we’ve been banned from Rolling Stone. We’ve been banned from British TV, the BBC, because we wouldn't capitulate to power."

“We chose, at least I did, I think sometimes (guitarist) Billy (Duffy) would have preferred that we took a more conventional route than the path of liberation and being of service.”

That quest for what Astbury calls “the great mystery” will come through Sunday night when The Cult plays The Admiral, the newly remodeled Omaha venue formerly Sokol Auditorium.

“There’s a sense of connection, of interconnected space, of consciousness,” he said of the shows. .“We do have some format that keeps you grounded. But in essence, when we’re performing these songs, the dharma (Buddhist teaching) comes through via the song, the lyrical content. Hopefully, we put it out there and it connects with people.

“We’re not out there just to entertain you. I request our audience to prepare for the show, rest for the show, be open to experience and participate. This is an opportunity to interact with fellow humans and hold communion. That’s what’s amazing about sangha (the Buddhist community).”

.