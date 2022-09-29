On The Beat: Tank and the Bangas, Nikki Lane and the best of Lincoln Calling 2022

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lincoln Calling is in the books, and it was very, very good.

Here are my takes on the festival from Friday and Saturday. I missed the comedy night Thursday — photographer Kenneth Ferriera and I were in a field near Murdock watching country star Luke Bryan when the laugh went down.

The show of the festival: Tank and the Bangas more than lived up to their advance billing at the Bourbon Theatre on Friday, delivering not just the show of the night but one of the top performances in the 19 years of Lincoln Calling.

Strutting onto the stage in a cap, short red skirt, green top and white shoes, Tarriona “Tank” Ball instantly had the filled-to-the-gills Bourbon Theatre audience in call-and-response mode, starting a high-energy hour “as we proceed to give you what you need, straight from New Orleans.”

What we needed was the Bangas' unique mix of everything that’s musically going on in the Big Easy these days — hip-hop, soul, funk and rock — often in the same song, along with some of Ball’s poetry, spoken in multiple voices as the band continued to play.

Ball’s a superb singer, effective rapper and experienced slam poet, and the Bangas are terrific skilled musicians who combined style with flair — I love hearing rap over live music — and their arrangements were fresh and innovative, especially with the use of the flute.

The Tank and the Bangas show was the buzz of Saturday, garnering superlatives like “fabulous,” “unbelievable,” “great” and “spectacular” from those who got in, and regret from those who missed it.

The best advice: Midway through her Saturday Night Market set that showcased “Denim & Diamonds," the album she released Friday, Nikki Lane offered what she called “advice” to those in the crowd who might be visiting her hometown.

“If you come to Nashville on the weekend, you’d better be a damned bridesmaid,” she said. “That’s all we’re getting now. Come on Tuesday through Thursdays, and only on the east side, and go out with us honky tonkin’.”

The Queen of Outlaw Country had plenty more to say — she’s a funny spitfire — as she and her fine band rolled through a set of her music, which lives in that sweet spot between rock ’n’ roll and honky tonk. It, frankly, would have rivaled Tank and the Bangas for my best of the fest had it not been plagued by feedback for its first 20 minutes.

Women who rock: Lane’s show, which had plenty of rock ’n’ roll, was sandwiched between a pair of female-fronted bands that proved that rock is far from dead.

Kiss The Tiger, a classic two-guitar rock ’n’ roll band and one of Minneapolis’ best, is fronted by Meghan Kreidler, who’s a terrific expressive singer — as came through on the slow-burning “Grown Ass Woman." She’s also got some Iggy in her — as in Iggy Pop — as she danced and jumped around and rolled on the stage, putting on a show in the best sense of the word.

The Velveteers, a Denver trio of guitarist/singer Demi Demitro and drummers Baby Pottersmith and Jonny Fig, wrapped things up Saturday. You wouldn’t want to follow Demitro, who’s a confident guitarist and charismatic performer, and the hammering drummers who cranked out an intense, almost scary hour of high-volume rawk.

The biggest surprise: I didn’t catch all of their Zoo Bar show, but BLVCK HIPPIE started with the intense, explosive, heavy but melodic, loudly exuberant rock of a self-described “sad boy indie rock band.”

Old home week: Duffy’s Backlot was full of familiar faces for the reunion of ’90’s Lincoln punk band Sideshow, whose grooves were as tight and propulsive as ever, even though they haven’t played together in years.

Again, Lincoln Calling felt like a small version of South By Southwest, before that event became overhyped and overcrowded.

Most of the five indoor venues and two outdoor stages had good crowds for most shows. But none hit capacity, allowing festival goers to bounce from venue to venue and see everything they wanted. My only complaint: It’s no fun standing on the rocks in Duffy’s Backlot, especially at the end of a long night.

On the positive side, I didn’t see a single clunker among the 15 or so shows/pieces of sets I caught. That’s a bit on the amazing side. But it might just be evidence of the quality booking for the 2022 version of the Lincoln Calling.