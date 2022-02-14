On The Beat: Super Bowl halftime a Gen X tribute to Dr. Dre

Sorry, Grammy Awards and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. Music’s biggest night lasted all of 15 minutes and was sandwiched between two halves of football.

The Super Bowl halftime show has become the most seen music event of the year, attracting more than 100 million viewers. That’s more than 10 times the 8.8 million of last year’s pandemic hit Grammy Awards and more than five times the number of 2018 and 2019 viewers.

Sunday’s show, which got three more minutes than the traditional 12, was hyped as the first hip-hop halftime show. It lived up to the hype.

It was also a tribute to Dr. Dre, who through his production and writing, was pivotal in making the careers of Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent (the unannounced guest) and Kendrick Lamar – all whom joined Dre on the sparse, building-like set in the center of SoFi Stadium Sunday.

Nor surprisingly, with the exception of a comparative youngster in Lamar, all the music was as old school – a run of 1990s hits that had millennials and Gen Xers raving on social media about their high school and college iPods coming to life as they embraced a show that was for them before coming to the sobering realization that they are now old.

To wit, this meme text that proliferated on Facebook and Twitter Sunday night: “If you’re stoked about this halftime show, it’s time to book your colonoscopy.”

On the tribute front, the show could have skewed even older, it’s also notable that the first decade of Dre’s career was bypassed in the musical selections – e.g. no N.W.A. or even Snoop’s “Gin and Juice.”

That also meant there was no “F--- The Police.” But, even with its line “and we hate po-po” nowhere to be heard, “Alright” has become a Black Lives Matter anthem and Eminem, who proved once again that he’s one of the greatest rappers ever” took a knee at the end of his anthem “Lose Yourself.”

That gesture might have been a show of solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Or it also could have been a tribute to slain 1990s rapper Tupac Shakur. As Marshall Mathers stayed on his knee, Dre took to the piano to play the intro to Tupac's “I Mad at Cha.”

A personal aside here. It’s always fun to see artists who played Pershing Auditorium back in the day make a Super Bowl appearance.

But it was close to hilarious to consider that Snoop Dogg, who had sold out Pershing in 2001, played the auditorium’s basement a couple years later after tickets just didn’t sell.

Snoop, as I recall, was about an hour late that night and talking to him afterward, was even more altered than usual. His renaissance to pop culture icon and Martha Stewart pals has been nothing short of amazing.

Sunday’s show is being widely hailed by Gen Xers and millennials as the best Super Bowl halftime ever. There’s no question it's up there in the top two or three.

But, for my money, it’s going to hard for any show to ever top Prince playing in the rain in 2007. Maybe that’s my generation speaking.

In other Super Bowl pop culture news, Meadow and A.J. Soprano survived whatever went down at Holsten’s ice cream parlor when the guy in the Members Only jacket came out of the men’s room, presumably to gun down their father Tony and bring “The Sopranos” to an end.

We know that because Chevrolet got “The Sopranos” creator David Chase to do a commercial that, essentially, found Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Meadow driving a shiny new Silverado on the same route that Tony covered during the iconic “Sopranos” opening sequence, complete with Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning” soundtrack.

Pulling into the parking lot of a seafood restaurant that was featured in the “Sopranos” adjacent movie “The Many Saints of Newark,” Meadow gets out of the Silverado and embraces her brother A.J. (Robert Iler). End of commercial, and, presumably “The Sopranos” story. But maybe Meadow, who substitutes a lollipop for Tony’s cigar, has taken over the family. That would make for a never-before-seen mob tale.

