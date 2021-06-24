 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the Beat: Stuck in Lincoln, Orion Walsh makes his best album
0 Comments
editor's pick

On the Beat: Stuck in Lincoln, Orion Walsh makes his best album

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Orion Walsh's new song & title track from his new album "So Many Places to See" releasing on Sower Records July 9, 2021! Hear the new album at: www.orionwalsh.bandcamp.com

Video by Vince Ruhl of Basement Creators Network

“So Many Places To See” is the perfect title for the eighth studio album from Lincoln’s peripatetic troubadour Orion Walsh, who usually spends most of the year traveling with his guitar, playing house shows and bars across the U.S. and Europe.

For obvious reasons, Walsh was trapped in Lincoln last year by the coronavirus shutdown. So, like many other musicians, Walsh made a record.

Recording with Lucas Kellison, Lincoln’s own Dr. Luke, Walsh crafted his best album yet, injecting a pop sensibility, via Kellison’s bass, keyboards background vocals and mix, into his sharply crafted, folk-rooted songs.

There’s a strong autobiographical element to the album — opening with the easy-flowing opening “I made it out of my home town/Saw the world for awhile” title cut and closing with the quiet, longing to return home, of “The Foreigner.”

In between, Walsh goes back to “summer time 2-0-1-9 before the world got so weird and crazy” for the catchy pop tale of riding through the English countryside with a woman on “London Eye," and visits his pandemic dreams on the delicate “Sleepin’ In.”

Cole Swindell set to bring country to arena Friday

The touching, acoustic-guitar rooted “Humming in the New Year” recounts 2020, a year with suitcases in the closet when “disease stole many, many lives/made us all stop and wonder why” and “people died because the color of their skin/you’d think by now all this hatred would end,” then questions “a nation divided against itself cannot stand/should I jump ship onto new land?”

So Many Places to See

Orion Walsh will release his eighth, and best, studio album "So Many Places to See" at Kinkaider Brewing Sunday afternoon.

The 10-song, 32-minute album revisits a pair of Walsh gems — his takedown of phone obsession “Slaves to Screen” and turns the observational “Barista Love Song” into a banjo-tinged jumpin’ pop song.

Then, there’s “Song for John Denver.” Long a chronicler of history in song — “Enola Gay” is one of his best ever songs — Walsh turns his eye to the life, music and death of Denver, whose music Walsh has played for years.

Walsh will be out of town when Sower Records digitally releases “So Many Places To See” on July 9. He’s headed off on a tour that will take him from Omaha to Chicago, Nashville and L.A., where he’ll be opening for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

So he’s playing a CD release show at Kinkaider Brewing Sunday. The free 4 to 7 p.m. show will take place outside the Haymarket brewery.

What's Going On: Limp Bizkit to play Lincoln on the Streets

Dirty Honey returns to Bourbon

The last time Dirty Honey played Lincoln, the L.A. rockers came up with a riff on the Bourbon Theatre stage that wouldn’t go away. So they turned that riff into the basis of “The Morning,” a swaggering song that’s one of the top tracks on its just released self-titled album.

Tuesday night, Dirty Honey brought that riff back to the Bourbon midway through 90 minutes of pure rock — a show that confirmed that Dirty Honey might just represent the future of hard rock.

That’s been part of the hype surrounding the quartet since it became the first unsigned band to have a song top Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart back in September 2019.

Review: Chicago shows no signs being rusty in rocking Pinewood

That song, “When I’m Gone,” got saved for the encore of the show that had singer Marc LaBelle repeatedly exclaiming that it was the best crowd and best night of the band’s tour and talking about returning to Lincoln as soon as possible.

That’s because the nearly full-house, multi-generational audience was fully engaged with the band’s Aerosmith meets AC/DC sonic assault and into its high-energy stage show that, again, was pure rock.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scooter Braun says he regrets Taylor Swift feud

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lil Baby coming to Lincoln
Music

Lil Baby coming to Lincoln

  • Updated

Lil Baby will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 20 as Lincoln gets another show by a hip-hop artist on the verge of superstardom. The show will likely be the first arena concert since March 2020.

Chicago to open 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday
Music

Chicago to open 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday

  • Updated

As was the case five years ago, Wednesday’s show will be at “An Evening With” affair. That translated to two hours of about 30 songs that were, not surprisingly, the songs that the 4,000 people at the bowl came to hear.

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"
Music

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"

  • Updated

Bruno Mars doesn't miss. So in teaming with multi-hyphenate performer Anderson .Paak — this is the first offering off the duo's upcoming debut album, "An Evening with Silk Sonic" — he's created a timeless-sounding, retro-R&B love jam that is crafted with care and precision and actually sounds romantic, a quality missing from so many of today's wham-bam odes to hooking up. Here's to hoping the album fully carries on that vibe.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News