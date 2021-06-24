On the Beat: Stuck in Lincoln, Orion Walsh makes his best album

“So Many Places To See” is the perfect title for the eighth studio album from Lincoln’s peripatetic troubadour Orion Walsh, who usually spends most of the year traveling with his guitar, playing house shows and bars across the U.S. and Europe.
For obvious reasons, Walsh was trapped in Lincoln last year by the coronavirus shutdown. So, like many other musicians, Walsh made a record.
Recording with Lucas Kellison, Lincoln’s own Dr. Luke, Walsh crafted his best album yet, injecting a pop sensibility, via Kellison’s bass, keyboards background vocals and mix, into his sharply crafted, folk-rooted songs.
There’s a strong autobiographical element to the album — opening with the easy-flowing opening “I made it out of my home town/Saw the world for awhile” title cut and closing with the quiet, longing to return home, of “The Foreigner.”
In between, Walsh goes back to “summer time 2-0-1-9 before the world got so weird and crazy” for the catchy pop tale of riding through the English countryside with a woman on “London Eye," and visits his pandemic dreams on the delicate “Sleepin’ In.”
The touching, acoustic-guitar rooted “Humming in the New Year” recounts 2020, a year with suitcases in the closet when “disease stole many, many lives/made us all stop and wonder why” and “people died because the color of their skin/you’d think by now all this hatred would end,” then questions “a nation divided against itself cannot stand/should I jump ship onto new land?”
The 10-song, 32-minute album revisits a pair of Walsh gems — his takedown of phone obsession “Slaves to Screen” and turns the observational “Barista Love Song” into a banjo-tinged jumpin’ pop song.
Then, there’s “Song for John Denver.” Long a chronicler of history in song — “Enola Gay” is one of his best ever songs — Walsh turns his eye to the life, music and death of Denver, whose music Walsh has played for years.
Walsh will be out of town when Sower Records digitally releases “So Many Places To See” on July 9. He’s headed off on a tour that will take him from Omaha to Chicago, Nashville and L.A., where he’ll be opening for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.
So he’s playing a CD release show at Kinkaider Brewing Sunday. The free 4 to 7 p.m. show will take place outside the Haymarket brewery.
Dirty Honey returns to Bourbon
The last time Dirty Honey played Lincoln, the L.A. rockers came up with a riff on the Bourbon Theatre stage that wouldn’t go away. So they turned that riff into the basis of “The Morning,” a swaggering song that’s one of the top tracks on its just released self-titled album.
Tuesday night, Dirty Honey brought that riff back to the Bourbon midway through 90 minutes of pure rock — a show that confirmed that Dirty Honey might just represent the future of hard rock.
That’s been part of the hype surrounding the quartet since it became the first unsigned band to have a song top Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart back in September 2019.
That song, “When I’m Gone,” got saved for the encore of the show that had singer Marc LaBelle repeatedly exclaiming that it was the best crowd and best night of the band’s tour and talking about returning to Lincoln as soon as possible.
That’s because the nearly full-house, multi-generational audience was fully engaged with the band’s Aerosmith meets AC/DC sonic assault and into its high-energy stage show that, again, was pure rock.
