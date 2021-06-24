On the Beat: Stuck in Lincoln, Orion Walsh makes his best album

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“So Many Places To See” is the perfect title for the eighth studio album from Lincoln’s peripatetic troubadour Orion Walsh, who usually spends most of the year traveling with his guitar, playing house shows and bars across the U.S. and Europe.

For obvious reasons, Walsh was trapped in Lincoln last year by the coronavirus shutdown. So, like many other musicians, Walsh made a record.

Recording with Lucas Kellison, Lincoln’s own Dr. Luke, Walsh crafted his best album yet, injecting a pop sensibility, via Kellison’s bass, keyboards background vocals and mix, into his sharply crafted, folk-rooted songs.

There’s a strong autobiographical element to the album — opening with the easy-flowing opening “I made it out of my home town/Saw the world for awhile” title cut and closing with the quiet, longing to return home, of “The Foreigner.”

In between, Walsh goes back to “summer time 2-0-1-9 before the world got so weird and crazy” for the catchy pop tale of riding through the English countryside with a woman on “London Eye," and visits his pandemic dreams on the delicate “Sleepin’ In.”