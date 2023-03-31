Steelhouse Omaha, the new 3,000 seat venue at 1100 Dodge St, is putting together an impressive lineup of shows for its first year.

That starts with its grand opening show, a May 12 serious underplay by arena level band The Killers that sold out almost immediately last month.

The rest of the summer schedule, so far is:

$NOT, May 31; Counting Crows, June 13; The Flaming Lips, June 16; Elvis Costello & The Imposters, June 21; Fleet Foxes, July 2.

That makes for competition for Stir Concert Cove, the outdoor venue at Harrah’s Casino in Council Bluffs that runs summer concert series:

The Stir Cove lineup, so far, is:

Willie Nelson, May 19; Bret Michaels, May 20; Jake Owen, June 10; Louis Tomlinson, June 17; Trace Adkins, July 6; Ice Cube, July 14; Whiskey Myers, Aug. 11.

Add in The Admiral, the revamped Sokol Hall in old South Omaha, which has shows by, among others, Death Cab for Cutie (June 7), Rival Sons (June 16) and Charley Crockett (June 22), shows at CHI Health Center and Charles Schwab Field and the Omaha summer concert calendar is getting crowded.

What does that mean for Lincoln? Because the cities are seen almost as single market, few if any of those shows coming to Omaha will play the Capital City anytime soon – as in, likely not until 2024 if at all.

So if you, like me want to see Elvis Costello with Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets opening, you’re going to have to try to get tickets and make the drive to Omaha.

'Women Who Rock' on Amazon Prime

If you’ve got Amazon Prime, jump on “Women Who Rock,” the superb documentary series that’s streaming for free there for the a week before it returns to MGM+ or paid streaming.

The first season, which ran last July, four-hour long episodes look at women in “rock” chronologically through the eyes of, for example, the great Mavis Staples, who talks about coming up in the 1950s and ‘60s, and their admirers and those they influenced, e.g. Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent.

Roughly divided by decades, episode 1 covers the ‘50s and early ‘60s, episode 2, the ‘70s, with Nancy Wilson of Heart, Joan Jett, Tiny Weymouth of Talking Heads providing much of the commentary; episode 3, the ‘90s, with Tori Amos, Sheryl Crow and Missy Elliot and ending with an episode that looks at some of today’s top female artists, with commentary from the likes of Margo Price and Yola.

As it ping-pongs through the years and artists, what is essentially an oral history on video captures some deep feelings and observations – Wilson talking about the male industry sleazeballs who inspired “Barracuda,” Chaka Khan detailing her time in the Black Panthers and her industry struggles, Jett getting emotional about her journey, Nona Hendryx talking about getting attention for LaBelle. It goes on and on.

And, as it does so director Jessica Hopper’s series gives the women the treatment, respect and acknowledgement of their importance that they have long deserved and have rarely received.

A Rosey response at Zoo Bar

Roosevelt Collier showed why he’s known as “The Doctor” of steel guitar with an astounding performance at the Zoo Bar Monday.

Blasting through an hour of driving, up-tempo numbers – Collier allowed himself just one ballad, a heart-touching blues-take on Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come” – he, to choose a stunning example, took the Jimi Hendrix warhorse “Crosstown Traffic,” into the stroatosphere with furious, dense work on the steel, making the song his own.

Collier and his band played for nearly two hours, going well beyond the 9 p.m. end time, bringing members of Vibe Check up to jam and having a blast that had him pledging that he’d be back at the Zoo – but, as a Floridian, when it was warmer.

When that happens, the Zoo, which was pretty full Monday, should be packed. Collier’s great.

