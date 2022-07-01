On The Beat: Some thoughts abour 'Elvis'

Ten thoughts about “Elvis” the movie:

1. The key to understanding Baz Luhrmann’s take on Elvis Presley’s story comes early and quickly. It’s a briefly glimpsed morphine drip bag that’s sending the opiate into the arm of Col. Tom Parker. For the movie is seen through the eyes of and voice of Parker, whose narration and memory is clouded by a morphine fever dream.

2. “Elvis” isn’t a conventional biopic of Presley — there have been plenty of cinematic takes on the life of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, both fictional and documentary. Instead, it should have been titled “The Showman and the Snowman” (one of Parker’s phrases) as it focuses on the relationship between the Hillbilly Cat and the carnival promoter who became his manager.

3. Quickly through Tupelo and Sun Records (Sam Phillips makes only the briefest of appearances), then it throws the peak events in Presley’s career — the Ed Sullivan Show, the 1968 “comeback” special, the Las Vegas residency — into Luhrmann’s quick-cutting, visually dazzling, musically juiced blender.

4. Buried under prosthetics and makeup, Tom Hanks believably plays the oleaginous Parker with a weird accent — he was an illegal alien from the Netherlands (his lack of a passport is a major reason why Presley never toured outside the U.S.) who claimed to be Kentucky colonel.

5. Austin Butler is fully committed as Elvis. While he looks more like Ricky Nelson, circa 1958, than he does Elvis, Butler’s got the facial expressions, movement and voice of Presley down pat — he even has to sing a couple of songs and does so credibly.

6. While it looks and often feels right, Luhrmann isn’t going for realism. For example, it’s a pretty safe bet that the relationship-clinching conversation between Parker and Presley didn’t take place when they were stopped at the top of a Ferris wheel.

7. From the start, the film focuses on Elvis’s relationship with Black music and culture. That starts with the 10-year-old (or so) Elvis looking through a hole in the corrugated tin juke joint to see Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup, in the form of Gary Clark Jr., playing “That’s All Right, Mama” (which turned out to be Elvis’ first single), brings in his friendship with B.B. King and lets Little Richard cut loose.

But it ignores the white influences on Presley — country, Southern gospel and Dean Martin (who he wanted to emulate) — and breezes past the Louisiana Hayride and his country tours. That’s not just serving the myth that rock ‘n’ roll was simply Black music co-opted by whites. It sets up the central tension of Elvis’s explosion in the 1950s over his “lewd” performances and “Black music sung by a white man.”

8. It’s great to hear the voice of the real Elvis coming through the auditorium speakers. And music is masterfully incorporated into the film, with dead-on lip-syncing by Butler and some of the other performances, Clark’s effective take on Crudup and by Yola’s killer performance as Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

As for the Elvis remakes done by contemporary artists from Doja Cat and Eminem to Manekin and Kacey Musgraves, they’re very well used as background and transition music.

9. At 2 hours, 49 minutes, “Elvis” is l-o-n-g. And it largely leaves out his stint in the Army, save for a few important scenes, including, of course, his meeting and falling for teenage Priscilla, who was the daughter of an officer on the German base where he served. It glosses over his movie years in less than 10 minutes.

10. While it’s unreliable history and lapses into biopic convention in a few places, “Elvis” succeeds in capturing the spirit of Presley, the abusive relationship with Parker that was a contributor to Elvis’s death at age 42, and the culture-shaking impact of the King that remains strong.

A final observation:

Is “Elvis” a great film? Probably not. Nor is it the definitive Presley biopic (my guess is there will never be one of those). But I thoroughly enjoyed “Elvis.”

Admittedly, I’m the perfect mark for the picture: an Elvis fan and something of a scholar — I’ve written extensively about him and the reissues of his recordings and appeared on Sirius XM’s Elvis Radio to discuss and play his music — who’s also an admirer and fan of Luhrmann and his filmmaking style.

That means I’ll be seeing it again, maybe once more before it leaves theaters, and, in a couple of months when it starts streaming on HBO Max. And I almost never watch three-hour movies more than once.

