On The Beat: Righteous Brothers set to play Lied Center Friday

In 1964, Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield had a couple hits, “My Babe” and “Little Latin Lupe Lu,” that were big enough for The Righteous Brothers to open for The Beatles on their first U.S. tour.

Then the duo hooked up with “Wall of Sound” producer Phil Spector and found a song, written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, that changed their lives.

Some 58 years, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling" still stands as the radio’s most played song ever.

“We knew it was a great song,” Medley said. “But after it was recorded, we didn’t have a clue it was going to do what it was going to do. It was a four-minute song and in those days, songs were two or 2½ minutes long. I sounded like I was on the wrong speed. I think everything wrong with it made it a special song."

It was a huge hit and, combined with a national TV show called "Shindig" that featured them, an iconic duo was launched.

"Those two things are what got us there,” Medley said.

You’ll be able to hear the deep-voiced Medley and his partner Bucky Heard (Hatfield died in 2003) sing at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Friday -- a show that was postponed from last year.

When I talked to Medley before that show, he said he knows the duo has to perform all the big songs – from “Unchained Melody” to “Rock and Roll Heaven” that made The Righteous Brothers Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and continue to bring multiple generations to their concerts.

So does Medley have a favorite among the songs, some which he has been singing for 60 years?

“Of course ‘Lovin’ Feeling’ is one of my favorite, favorite songs,” Medley said. “But the song that followed that, ‘Just Once in My Life,’ Carole King wrote it. That was always one of my favorites, and the song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,” we never had a hit with it, but we played it in the show every night.

"Those three, I’d say, are my favorites.”

Tickets purchased for the 2021 show will be honored Friday night. Tickets also remain on sale for the show at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center ticket office.

Rundgren: Truly “Unpredictable"

It’s not every day, or honestly, any day, that you hear covers of songs by Weezer, Strawberry Alarm Clock, The Call, Tony Bennett and Monty Python at any show, much less one by a rock legend.

That's what Todd Rundgren and his terrific band brought to the Bourbon Theatre Saturday on the second stop of their “Unpredictable” tour that truly was unpredictable.

While there was some grousing afterward that Rundgren didn’t play all his hits, he hit “Open My Eyes” to open the show and started the encore quipping “yeah, I’m doing it” over the instantly identifiable intro to “Hello, It’s Me,” by far his biggest song.

In between, Rundgren, who was in top witty form, and his band appeared to be having a blast running through the covers and some deeper material from his vast catalog of solo material and that of his bands Nazz and Utopia.

The oddest song, surprisingly, wasn't Mary Martin’s “Peter Pan” proclamation “I Don’t Want To Grow Up.” Rather it was a number that Rundgen clearly selected for the Nebraska show — and who knows, may have learned on the long bus ride from Milwaukee to Lincoln.

That song was “Endless Prairie,” a hoof-beat driving frontier tale originally done by, in Rundgren’s words “the genius of Lorne Greene (star of the 1960s TV Western series “Bonanza")."

That song, Rudgren said, got him in a country mood. So he and the band played the “only country song I know” — The Fraternity of Man’s pot-smoking classic “Don’t Bogart That Joint” which became a sing-along with the crowd that filled the Bourbon’s main floor and most of the tables.

“I’d sign the petition, but I don’t live here,” said Rundgren, clearly aware of the medical marijuana ballot initiative. Politically plugged in, during the encore, Rundgren told the appreciative audience — “I want you to vote this year, unless you’re Republican” — which brought a murmur rather than a loud cheer.

The show, which ran just short of two hours, was, from my vantage point at high in the back of the club, thoroughly entertaining, truthfully, far more fun than I had expected and certainly unpredictable.