On The Beat: Remembering my friend Tom Lorenz, the arena manager who changed Lincoln

For about 15 years, I’d negotiate my way around or through the boxes of T-shirts and tables of a merchandise stand and slip into Tom Lorenz’s windowless office in the southeast corner of Pershing Auditorium, ostensibly to get the attendance number for that night’s concert.

For the last nine years, many of those pre-concert meetings happened in his office overlooking the lobby at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where we’d watch thousands flowing in through the doors for a concert that usually would be far bigger than any ever held at Pershing.

For a decade, more of those pre-show meetings took place outside the ticket office or backstage at Pinewood Bowl, which, almost instantly became an industry recognized concert venue, thanks to the efforts of Lorenz.

He was the primary driver of the most significant cultural change in Lincoln in the last 40 years.

At its simplest, that change was turning Lincoln into a major concert market, so strong that the arena had been, before the pandemic, recognized as one of the world’s top arenas, a ranking based on the number of concerts and attendance for those shows.

That basic change, however, rippled through Lincoln, economically, and culturally, at just the time the population surpassed the 250,000 mark – the level in which, I’d long been told, a city really became a city with all its cultural amenities.

That is best seen in the receipts from the so-called arena sales tax, which have been far higher than anticipated, reflecting a growth in restaurant and bar activity.

Lorenz, who unexpectedly died Saturday, has been rightfully credited with the development of the arena and its successful operations. But he also deserves much of the credit for changing the Lincoln concert environment and overcoming decades of, for lack of a better term, cheapness that made people reluctant to go out to shows, starting at the club level.

He did that, in part, by assisting local venues whenever possible. He lent fencing for Zoofest, supported the growth of the Bourbon Theatre by partnering with the Lincoln on the Streets concerts and got Lincoln on the map as a tour stop.

During those Pershing meetings, we’d often sit and look at listing of the available touring artists for the upcoming months, bemoan their prices – which put them way out of the Pershing market – and talk about what shows would connect in Lincoln.

With the advent of, first, Pinewood, then the arena, Lorenz and director of booking Charlie Schilling were able to bring in some of those sure-to-connect shows – and took care not to bring in certain stiffs.

Attendance was everything and getting acts to Lincoln who people would pay to see -- be it a couple of thousand at Pinewood or 7,000 at the arena was goal.

Sometimes the show didn’t happen. Sometimes it did even if logic dictated the people wouldn't show.

And, most often, the attendance hit the mark needed to make it a success – artistically and financially.

Those booking decisions weren’t based on Lorenz’s personal taste. But there were some favorites he really wanted to bring -- and he did. Steely Dan was one of those a couple of years ago at Pinewood Bowl.

There were others that were pursued and didn't happen -- most notably the Foo Fighters and some that he would have jumped on instantly had they ever been available, the prime example Jimmy Buffett.

Over that quarter century of meetings and phone calls Tom and I became good friends, which violates the journalistic admonition to not become friends with sources. But, frankly, that was never consider, for no one could know Tom and not become a friend.

So those meetings weren’t all business, nor were the lunches and occasional rounds of golf. And some of those meetings were actually excuses to turn on the TV and check out a basketball game.

For that, I’ll send some apologies to opening acts – who got skipped – and even a country artist, who will go unnamed that was playing on a night when an Iowa State game, Tom's alma mater, went into overtime. We missed the first 20 minutes of that show.

As indicated by the basketball signed by former coach Johnny Orr that sat behind his desks at Pershing and PBA, Tom was a huge fan of the Cyclones. And, one of his proudest days came in February 2017, when he was able to bring the arena the World Series trophy won by his beloved Chicago Cubs the previous years.

Tom’s love of sports is the reason that those who attend a celebration of his life at the arena on Oct. 14 are requested to wear their favorite sports team's gear.

I’ll be there for the event in my silver and black to pay tribute to the man who, in ways that will continue for decades, changed Lincoln and made the city a better place to live.

But I won’t need a celebration to recall him, I’ll remember him and our friendship every time I walk into the arena or Pinewood Bowl