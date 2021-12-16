On The Beat: Remembering Michael Nesmith of The Monkees

And, for the best part of four years, The Monkees were one of the most popular bands in America, with hit songs to go with the hit show that were embraced by the little brothers and sisters of The Beatles fans and, if they were honest, many of those older teens.

Fast forward to 1980, when Nesmith broke ground that forever changed music. That was when, after having made a video for his 1977 song “Rio,” he created a television program for Nickelodeon made up of videos called “PopClips.”

When Nesmith wouldn’t sell the program, Time Warner took the idea and created MTV, which launched in 1981 and dominated music for the next two-plus decades.

Nesmith has also rightfully been acknowledged as one of the earliest pioneers of what was then called “country rock,” via three early ‘70s albums by Michael Nesmith and the First National Band. Those records, however, generated only a single hit -- 1970’s “Joanne” -- and largely disappeared without a trace.

So the praise of Nesmith’s influence on the genre that has become Americana is exaggerated. But his multi-generational influence on how music is presented, via The Monkees and MTV, can’t be overstated.