On The Beat: Remembering Michael Nesmith of The Monkees

A week ago, MeTV broadcast a quartet of episodes of “The Monkees” to pay tribute to Michael Nesmith, who died Dec. 10 at age 78 – by far the most fitting possible memorial for the Monkee with the green stocking cap.
Nesmith, through both The Monkees and with his exploration of music video, played a key role in changing how music was presented to young people, making it visible and accessible on television.
In 1966, pop music was seen on TV only on single-song performances on variety shows, most prominently “The Ed Sullivan Show” and in lip-synched performances on dance shows, ala “American Bandstand” and on afternoon shows “Hullabaloo,” “Shindig” and “Where The Action Is.”
None of those gave any sense -- real or imagined – of what it was like to be in a band. Enter “The Monkees,” a weekly prime-time show that, to be honest, ripped off the spirit of The Beatles “A Hard Day’s Night” and followed a “band" put together by producers through wacky hijinks in a house they shared.
Cleverly, the band members, two of them actors (Mickey Dolenz and Davy Jones) and two of them musicians (Peter Tork and Nesmith), appeared under their real names. And, while they were initially the Pre Fab Four, they became a real band – writing their own songs, primarily by Nesmith, recording them and playing live shows.
And, for the best part of four years, The Monkees were one of the most popular bands in America, with hit songs to go with the hit show that were embraced by the little brothers and sisters of The Beatles fans and, if they were honest, many of those older teens.
Fast forward to 1980, when Nesmith broke ground that forever changed music. That was when, after having made a video for his 1977 song “Rio,” he created a television program for Nickelodeon made up of videos called “PopClips.”
When Nesmith wouldn’t sell the program, Time Warner took the idea and created MTV, which launched in 1981 and dominated music for the next two-plus decades.
Nesmith has also rightfully been acknowledged as one of the earliest pioneers of what was then called “country rock,” via three early ‘70s albums by Michael Nesmith and the First National Band. Those records, however, generated only a single hit -- 1970’s “Joanne” -- and largely disappeared without a trace.
So the praise of Nesmith’s influence on the genre that has become Americana is exaggerated. But his multi-generational influence on how music is presented, via The Monkees and MTV, can’t be overstated.
That’s one of the many reasons that The Monkees and Nesmith should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course, they’re not.
But for we kids of the ‘60s, The Monkees were every bit as important and influential as The Beatles and far more accessible. The first song I ever performed in public, for example, was “I’m a Believer,” which I figured out on clarinet when I was in fifth grade.
And for the kids and young adults of the ‘80s and “90s, MTV served that same role – and it happened largely because of Nesmith, making him far more influential than most Rock Hall of Famers.
Regardless of that kind of “official” recognition, Nesmith will always be remembered for that influence and for being a Monkee, who we’ll always hear singing “Here we come/walking down the street/getting plenty of looks from/everyone we meet.”
10 most memorable concerts at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Nov. 9, 2013: Pink
Nov. 23, 2013: Elton John
July 14, 2014: Paul McCartney
Jan. 17, 2015: Fleetwood Mac
July 11, 2015: Neil Young
March 26, 2016: Carrie Underwood
Aug. 18, 2017: Kendrick Lamar
Oct. 20, 2017: Garth Brooks
March 24, 2018: Lorde
Oct. 2, 2018: Odesza
Five great opening acts
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott