On The Beat: Remembering Jerry Lee Lewis

In 1985, I sat at the feet of Jerry Lee Lewis as he tore up the Saddle Club, a private establishment on the outskirts of Grand Island that had hired The Killer for a night.

Sitting on the floor a few feet from his piano, plugged into Jerry Lee’s pure rock ‘n’ roll was exhilarating to say the least. And that proximity got me some “watch this” grins and gestures from the master entertainer, in what is now, nearly 40 years later, still my most memorable show ever.

Lewis, in classic fashion, was late for the gig. He and his band had flown in through thunderstorms, landed at the GI airport, drove directly to the horse club for the show – with no soundcheck.

He was a bit on the surly side when I exchanged some words with him in the dressing room. But, minutes later, he switched on The Killer and blew the doors off the place.

That show, for me, encapsulated Jerry Lee, and immediately came to mind when I learned of his passing last week.

That, of course, triggered a day of playing Lewis records (what the kids now call vinyls) – 1964’s incendiary “Live from the Star-Club – Hamburg,” one of the greatest live records ever, his smash album “Another Place Another Time” that brought him to country stardom in 1968, his self-title 1979 rock ‘n’ roll comeback album and, of course, plenty of his Sun Records records.

Spinning the platters from an old boxed set of all Jerry Lee’s recordings at the Memphis studio where rock ‘n’ roll was born also yielded what is likely the most famous studio conversation ever – with producer Sam Phillips and Lewis arguing over religion and rock ‘n’ roll.

“How can the devil save souls?,” Lewis exclaims. “I got the devil in me.”

Indeed, he did. His incorrigible, sometimes reprehensible and at times legally questionable behavior, which I’m not going to recount here, caused many of the Lewis obituaries and remembrances to concentrate on his misdeeds rather than his music.

In the midst of the Phillips/Lewis argument, one of the band members says “let’s cut it.” And, a few minutes later they did. It was “Great Balls of Fire,” the sinful song that scorched the charts and stands as one of the top handful of rock ‘n’ roll classics.

So, that’s how i’ll remember Jerry Lee.

I will, however, confess to being more than a little bit nervous the first time I talked to the mercurial Lewis – on the phone. That went fine as did the handful of other conversations I had with him. And it was always cool to have him call me “Killer.”

The last time I saw Jerry Lee was in 2002 at Kansas City’s Folly Theater. Lewis, 71 at the time, shuffled unsteadily to the piano. But from the second he lowered himself onto the bench until he kicked it backward and started pounding away -- standing up on “Great Balls of Fire” -- rock ‘n’ roll’s original wild child again shook the world.

That world shaking in person came to its end last week. But as Bob Dylan said during a concert in England, introducing his tribute to Lewis by playing Jerry Lee’s 1970 hit “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye:”

“Jerry Lee’s gone. We’re gonna play this song, one of his. Jerry Lee will live forever – we all know that.”