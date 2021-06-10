On The Beat: Record Store Day 2021 is Saturday; Zoo faves win Blues Music Awards

Record Store Day was founded in 2007 to support brick-and-mortar record stores by providing special releases, primarily on vinyl, to generate a day of very strong business.

In 2020, Record Store Day grew to three days to make sure that the stores could operate under COVID-19 restrictions that varied across the country.

Saturday’s drop comes as the stores are recovering from the pandemic, which generated a surprising amount of traffic for the stores as a shut-in populous ventured out to pick up a few new albums to listen to at home.

“During the pandemic, when we could be open, we did really well,” Breasseale said. “It’s a little slower now. I say it’s getting back to normal. The business we’re doing right now is typical for summer.”

The second Record Store Day drop, which Breasseale said will have about half the titles of Saturday’s drop, is set for July 17.

Zito, Primer, Salgado win Blues Awards

Zoo Bar favorite Mike Zito took a pair of Blues Music Awards Sunday and John Primer, who has played the downtown roots music club for decades, received the Traditional Blues Artist Award at the ceremony that was held online for a second year.