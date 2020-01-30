On the Beat: Post Malone would be playing Lincoln if not for Nebraska basketball

Post Malone is playing Omaha Tuesday night. But the concert could have very easily come to Lincoln -- if not for the Nebraska-Penn State basketball game at Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday.
In basketball terms, Post got posted up.
“The show had a lot of interest in playing Lincoln and playing a college market,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “But when they expanded the date request to enable several days of rehearsal, the basketball schedule got in the way of that and they moved it over to Omaha.”
CHI Health Center was able to pick up the Malone show in part because it has a scheduling advantage over the Lincoln arena. It is home to only one basketball team -- the Creighton men -- while Pinnacle holds games -- and shoot-arounds -- for the Nebraska men’s and women’s teams.
In addition to the Nebraska basketball dates, the Lincoln arena loses two weeks of potential concert dates for the boys and girls state basketball tournaments each March and several days for University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Lincoln high school graduations.
“The arenas have different responsibilities to their communities,” Lorenz said. “We certainly realize it isn’t just concerts. It’s important to work with our main tenant, the University of Nebraska, and do other city events and state events, like the basketball tournaments. We try to find that balance and have concerts as often as possible.”
As we talked about the basketball-related scheduling difficulties that have cost Lincoln at least two concerts in each of the six years that Pinnacle Bank Arena has operated, Lorenz repeatedly emphasized that “we’re not whining about it.”
And it should be noted that I brought up the scheduling conflicts and loss of concerts to Omaha -- largely to answer the "why didn’t we get this show?” questions that come up every time a Post Malone turns up in Omaha.
Losses of shows like Post Malone not only take a sure-to-sell-out concert by a hot artist out of Lincoln, but they hit the arena’s bottom line. To say the least, there’s a significant financial difference for the arena between a successful concert -- and its alcohol, concessions and merchandise sales -- and a basketball game in which the vast majority of the revenue goes to NU athletics.
That’s a factor that’s rarely, if ever, acknowledged by critics, who expect the arena to turn a profit with its hands partially tied five months a year.
You have free articles remaining.
There’s another complicating factor that has nothing to do with scheduled basketball games. It’s getting the schedule for each year’s games in time to book concerts that are often set more than six months in advance.
“The schedule comes out so late that a lot of the acts have set their touring schedule before we get the Big Ten schedules in August or September,” Lorenz said.
That late schedule release doesn’t have the same negative impact on concerts in other Big Ten cities.
Northwestern and Minnesota have few, if any major concerts in their on-campus buildings in Chicago and Minneapolis. Columbus, Ohio, has several large venues that can take 10,000 plus touring shows, and the remainder of the Big Ten buildings are, save for Wisconsin, in smaller markets and focus on a range of sports.
“We’re unique in being a city building with the university as main tenant,” Lorenz said. “That’s not a bad thing for the city, but it’s different than many city buildings. Pretty much from November through March, we’re focused on the University of Nebraska having the first right of refusal on all dates.”
There’s no pointing fingers at NU basketball over the scheduling issues. In fact, the Huskers have worked with the arena to get a few concerts in during tightly scheduled time periods in February and March. This year, for example, a shoot-around, which usually takes place the day before a game, was moved so the Zac Brown Band could play the arena on Feb. 29.
A final scheduling difficulty occurs because, up to Selection Sunday, in early March, the arena holds entire weeks for possible NIT, WNIT and Women’s NCAA tournament games that might be set there at the last minute.
That has cost Lincoln a show or two, including another big one this year.
“Then you encounter things like Billie Eilish, who’s playing Omaha at the end of that time frame,” Lorenz said. “Omaha has really built things up this year. It’s a strong market, but some of that is because of conflicts with us.”
