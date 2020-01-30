On the Beat: Post Malone would be playing Lincoln if not for Nebraska basketball

As we talked about the basketball-related scheduling difficulties that have cost Lincoln at least two concerts in each of the six years that Pinnacle Bank Arena has operated, Lorenz repeatedly emphasized that “we’re not whining about it.”

And it should be noted that I brought up the scheduling conflicts and loss of concerts to Omaha -- largely to answer the "why didn’t we get this show?” questions that come up every time a Post Malone turns up in Omaha.

Losses of shows like Post Malone not only take a sure-to-sell-out concert by a hot artist out of Lincoln, but they hit the arena’s bottom line. To say the least, there’s a significant financial difference for the arena between a successful concert -- and its alcohol, concessions and merchandise sales -- and a basketball game in which the vast majority of the revenue goes to NU athletics.

That’s a factor that’s rarely, if ever, acknowledged by critics, who expect the arena to turn a profit with its hands partially tied five months a year.

There’s another complicating factor that has nothing to do with scheduled basketball games. It’s getting the schedule for each year’s games in time to book concerts that are often set more than six months in advance.