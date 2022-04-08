On The Beat: Poll shows that rock is far from dead

Don’t believe the “rock is dead” nonsense. It’s plenty healthy. Its audience is just older.

That’s been easy enough to confirm simply by going to shows, from clubs to arenas, where the rock audience tends to be 30 and older, regardless of the age of the artists.

It was confirmed by a pre-Grammy Award poll conducted by CBS News that found that rock remains the most popular form of music among all Americans.

The survey, conducted by CBS News/YouGov from March 29-31 found that rock was the top choice of 32% of Americans, more than double the popularity of popular music (15%), hip hop/rap (15%) and country (12%), and far ahead of Christian and gospel music (10%), R&B (7%), classical (6%) and jazz (4%)

Rock's supremacy, however, gets flipped on its head by 18- to 29-year-olds, whose favorite music, by far, is rap at 32%. Pop came in at 19% with the younger demographic, rock at 17%, Christian and gospel at 11%, and country at 8%.

So what does that all mean?

To start with, the narrative that rock is dead might just be a few decades too early. Maybe when those who are 29 are 49, rap will be the most popular form of music with rock down at the bottom, near country, gospel and jazz. Or maybe not — rap is now in its 40s and will be as old and creaky as rock is today in 20 years.

But it’s definitely an indicator of what kind of shows are on the rise and will fill arenas, a la Billie Eilish in Omaha last month and Snoop Dogg coming up at Pinnacle Bank Arena on 4/20.

Speaking of the Grammys, two of the eight Grammy nominees who played Lincoln in 2021 took home gramophone trophies on Sunday.

Chris Stapleton, who played Pinnacle Bank Arena in October, swept the country categories in which he was nominated, winning best country solo performance for “You Should Probably Leave,” which he performed at the arena; best country song for “Cold,” which he didn’t do; and best country album for “Starting Over.”

Louis CK, who took the best comedy album Grammy for “Global Amounts of Trouble,” had a two-night stand at the Royal Grove last fall. His win, of course, triggered a backlash from those who believe that “canceling” an artist should last forever. Too bad for them, it shouldn’t, and as Louis CK’s win showed, it doesn’t.

Crockett packs Bourbon

Want to measure the growing popularity of Charley Crockett? Try this one for size.

The last time Crockett played the Bourbon Theatre, he sold about 120 tickets. On April 1, he sold more than 900, coming just a few short of a total sellout.

That’s a great thing for Crockett, who is establishing himself as someone near the top of traditional country. He's spreading the hardcore honky tonk faith through multiple generations, from those in their 60s who grew up with the real stuff to teens and 20-somethings who are discovering the music through him.

Hitting the stage to “Jukebox Charley,” the title cut of his forthcoming album, Crockett and his band delivered an impressive 100-minute show that had the audience singing along to his more familiar songs like “Welcome to Hard Times” and “Jamestown Ferry,” and locking into his covers of obscure country classics.

Crockett, who’s been taken under Willie Nelson’s wing, won’t be back to Lincoln for a while. He’s got a bunch of shows to open for Willie along with dates of his own for the summer. But when he does — and he will — get your tickets early.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.