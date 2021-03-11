On the beat: Pinnacle Bank Arena goes from concerts to clinics in the year of COVID-19

The hesitancy to shut down was, in large part, because concerts that had been slated for last spring were postponed, not canceled — most moving to dates in the fall.

However, when Elton John pushed his “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” tour back by more than a year, moving his scheduled June concert in Lincoln to March 2022, it became clear that shows would be off for a year or more.

“They were ahead of everybody on that,” Lorenz said.

The only show drawing more than 2,000 people in Lincoln in the past year, and one of the few anywhere in the country, was the Beach Boys concert at Pinewood Bowl in August.

Ironically, given the COVID-19 shutdown, the arena just hosted its first event with a crowd larger than the DaBaby show.

That would be the vaccination clinic on Monday that saw about 8,000 people come through the arena to get their COVID shots.

“That really was our first major event in a year,” Lorenz said. “The vaccination clinics are as much events as some of our smaller concerts."

Pinnacle Bank Arena has hosted 11 vaccination sessions in the last month and can share in the credit for about 38,000 people getting their shots in that time.