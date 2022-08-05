On The Beat: Nebraska's love for country is "unmatched."

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Midway through his Pinewood Bowl show last week, Parker McCollum stopped to reminisce about summer 2021, when the Texan’s country star hadn’t quite begun to rise.

So he was playing rodeos and county fairs in places like tiny Stockville, population 25, where he was the musical attraction at the Frontier Country Fair.

“Best I can remember it was the middle of nowhere,” McCollum told the 3,800 in the Pioneers Park amphitheater. ”Those are some of the best days on the road. The love for country music in Nebraska is unmatched.”

McCollum’s assertion of unmatched affection is, obviously, impossible to quantify.

But it’s clear that Nebraska generally and Lincoln specifically are among the strongest country markets in the country. And, they have been for years – even during economic downturns and slumps in the concert industry.

“Country is about a recession-proof part of the business, at least here,” said Pinnacle Bank Arena general manager Tom Lorenz. “Country never disappoints. There really hasn’t been a drop off in country in decades. It has just built and built to the point, last summer, when 90,000 people saw Garth Brooks at Memorial Stadium. You can’t get bigger than that.”

That market strength is reflected in the country shows that have come to Lincoln since January:

Eric Church, Charley Crockett, George Strait, Jake Owen, Little Big Town, Lindsay Ell, McCollum, Wade Bowen, The Randy Rogers Band and Steve Earle have played here with Jamey Johnson, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan and Nikki Lane set to come in the next two months.

That’s in the year when the concert industry is working its way back from the pandemic shutdown -- with only a handful of shows slated before May.

That strong run of country is certain to continue in 2023 and beyond as McCollum might just be right. Nebraska’s love of country could well be unmatched.

Record week at Pinewood

MoCollum’s show came midway through a week that set at Pinewood Bowl attendance record with about 18,500 people attending five shows in the seven days from July 28 to Tuesday.

The biggest draw of the bunch was the Goo Goo Dolls, who sold 4,400 tickets - very close to the sellout capacity of 4,500. Comedian Tom Segura and country acts McCollum and Little Big Town each sold in the 3,800 to 3,800 range.

“Country at the bowl has kind of fed off the arena,” Lorenz said. ”We didn’t do a lot of country at the bowl when we first started. But we’ve started doing more and more and they’re now doing very well.”

The attendance at the first four shows was likely bolstered by weather, with below normal high temperatures and low humidity creating perfect summer nights in the park. That luck, however, ran out Tuesday when the temperature soared into triple digits and humidity making it seem hotter.

That night, Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples drew about 2,500 to wrap up the biggest week since the bowl began hosting concerts a decade ago..