On The Beat: Nebraska Jr. off to Memphis to rep Nebraska at blues challenge

Nebraska Jr. is on the way to Memphis, with his drum, tambourine, harmonica, guitar, kazoo and a bunch of songs.

That trip, which will begin in the middle of next week, will take Jared Alberico to the International Blues Challenge, a worldwide search that will bring hundreds of blues bands and solo performers to Beale Street from May 6-9.

“I’m heading down a few days before, just to take my time,” Alberico said. “Everybody plays the first two nights, Friday and Saturday – all the solo acts, all the bands. Sunday, they cut it down. Monday, it’s the final four that’s an actual concert at a venue on Beale Street.”

Alberico qualified for the IBC by winning the state solo artist contest, sponsored by the Omaha Blues Society, late last year and he’ll bring a unique presentation to the solo competition that’s far beyond the usual me-and-my-guitar approach.

“I’m a one-man band,” Alberico said. “I take a drum and a tambourine on top, that gives me a beat. I play harmonica, guitar and kazoo and sing … I'm starting out with some Elmore James songs, where I change the words to reflect my life in the Near South. After three slide songs, I”ll go back to regular tuning and do some songs I learned from Slim and Nick.”

That would be brothers Morris “Magic Slim” and Nick Holt, Chicago bluesmen who made the Zoo Bar their home.

To some extent, Alberico will be representing the Zoo in Memphis, but he says, it’s broader than that.

“It’s just for the people of Nebraska,” he said. “It’s not just representing west Omaha or Lincoln. I play in Wymore, Columbus, places like that.”

Alberico, a Lincoln music veteran, has been going by Nebraska Jr. since last fall.

“By September, I definitely had it going,” Alberico said. “I tried it out in August when I went down to Florida and hit an open stage. I got a really good response. So, when I came back, I started using it at the open stage at the Zoo.”

He’ll be back at the Zoo’s Monday open stage in a couple weeks. Then, he might bring up his new professional level theremin. But that’s another story for another time.

Record Store Day update

It took about 5 minutes for all the Taylor Swift Record Store Day special releases to sell out Saturday morning – at least in Lincoln

At Lincoln Vintage Vinyl, one of the girls who was at the front of the line ran to the back of the store to get the record, tearing past the bin that held the Swift records. Pointed back to the bin by an employee, she grabbed one of the eight copies of the disc that came to the store.

That was the average number that stores that ordered the Swift 7 inch received. Nationally, most either sold out almost instantly or were raffled off and sold to the winner on Sunday.

Omaha and Lincoln stores reported a very good RSD, with buyers coming in all day who purchased new and used albums along with the special releases.

I did my part to support the brick-and-mortar stores, picking up a Lou Reed demos album, a live Replacements set and a compilation album from one of my all-time favorites, the great Darlene Love.

Because of the shortage of pressing plants, there will be a second, far smaller Record Store Day drop on June 18.

