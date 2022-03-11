On The Beat: Morgan Wallen isn't canceled after all

Looks like Morgan Wallen hasn’t been canceled after all.

Just over a year ago, the country singer just released his second album “Dangerous: The Double Album” when he got caught by a camera using a racial slur. Within days, he’d been dropped by his management company, suspended by his label and had his songs banned by radio stations.

Monday night, “Dangerous” earned Wallen the Academy of Country Music Album of the Year award, sealing Wallen’s return to the industry’s good graces. He, notably, was never abandoned or close to canceled by country fans.

In fact, streams and sales of “Dangerous” increased by more than 1,000% in the weeks immediately following the controversy. And, after a few months off and the requisite apology media tour, Wallen went back on the road, starting his tour at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York.

It’s no wonder Wallen ended his acceptance speech Monday by thanking “everyone who has shown me grace along the way. Most importantly, I have to address my fans personally and directly: thank you, thank you, thank you!"

Wallen will likely thank more than 10,000 fans Friday night when he plays Omaha’s CHI Health Center. That show, which is sold out, was, initially, a possibility for Pinnacle Bank Arena. But with it’s date range – the first week in March – it was a no-go for Lincoln because the arena was booked up by, on Sunday with the Big Ten Wrestling Championships and, Monday through Saturday, for the Boys and Girls State Basketball Tournaments.

Wallen’s show will kick off a big week of concerts at CHI, with prog-rockers Tool, who played Pinnacle in 2019, and Billie Eilish set to make her pandemic postponed Nebraska debut on Wednesday.

Manchester Orchestra at the Bourbon

“This is going to be a painful five minutes,” Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull said Sunday night after the band had to stop its show seconds into “Angel of Death,” its second song, because Tim Very’s bass drum pedal had malfunctioned.

“We’ll get back to you,” the affable singer/guitarist told the sold-out Bourbon Theatre crowd. “Trust me you want to hear the kickdrum.’

To fill the time, Hull began singing a number about meeting 50 Cent on an L.A. street years ago.

“That joke was funny when I wrote in 2009,” he said during a stop in the song. Then, cutting off the very funny tune when a new drum pedal was installed, he quipped “forget that happened, we’re still a very serious rock band.”

Indeed they were, restarting “Angel of Death” and following it with “Keel Timing’ and “Bed Head,” all from last year’s “The Million Masks of God” before doubling back to 2006’s “I Can Barely Breathe,” which got a loud cheer – and some singalong – from the crowd – “If you know what we’re playing now, then you’ve been listening to us for a long time,” Hull quipped.

The 16-song set seamlessly incorporated six of the 11 songs from “The Million Masks of God” with material from throughout the band’s career, very theatrically presented with strong backlighting and the band’s masterful soft-loud-soft dynamics that raise the emotional stakes of the songs along with the volume.

Hull capped the initial set with a lovely acoustic “The Telepath” before the band returned to start its encore with the crowd-pleaser “100 Dollars.”

“This song is about having a nervous breakdown and trying to save your marriage by buying your wife a chihuahua," Hull said. “It worked. The dog is still alive.”

Then he explained the title – he’d somehow managed to lose a $100 bill his father gave him while on one of his first dates with his now wife. That elicited more laughter from the crowd for the serious, but not-so-serious band that delivered it’s best Lincoln show and one of the top I’ve seen from them anywhere.

