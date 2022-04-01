On The Beat: More thoughts about Elton and summer shows and festivals

Odds and sods from a week of concerts, and concert announcements – starting with:

Three more thoughts about Sunday’s Elton John Pinnacle Bank Arena concert, or what’s known in the business as a notebook dump.

Watching Elton from the fourth row on the keyboard side of his piano was, as I said at his first PBA concert, like seeing him at the Zoo Bar – close enough to watch his chubby fingers work at the piano, catch his breath while standing up after every song and see his facial expressions. That’s a rare intimacy in an arena and when he looks and points right at you, well, that’s an even rarer connection.

The volume Sunday night was, I wrote in my Moleskine, “comfortably loud.” That is not so loud that I got out the earplugs that I carry with me at all times, but loud enough to drown out those who insist on singing along with every word of every song. That wasn’t the case at the Billie Eilish show in Omaha a couple of weeks ago, where the teenage girls singing and screaming along often overpowered her vocals — at least around me. Getting to hear Elton sing — and he was in fine voice — not the people in row EE, is why I was at the show.

For those who were there Sunday, Elton was probably in his jet at the airport before some were out of the building and most made it to their cars. Word is that he’s whisked away immediately after “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and is airborne for one of his homes as quickly as possible following a show.

Busy Music Summer

With 16 to 18 shows at Pinewood Bowl, a handful of arena concerts from May to early fall and two local festivals – the postponed Lincoln Exposed, which will probably be held in May and ZooFest, which will be back on its usual July weekend -- the Lincoln music scene might well be busier than ever this summer.

That is, of course, barring a return of COVID-19 at such a high level that shows are shut down. Here’s hoping that won’t happen.

If it doesn’t, we’re talking one, two, three or four shows or festivals almost every week from late April through September, save for a couple of weeks in July, when the Pinewood Bowl musical takes over the Pioneers Park amphitheater. That’s the heart of prime summer touring time. Which means two, three or four shows that otherwise would play Pinewood will be heading elsewhere.

Dueling Omaha Festivals

A pair of late-summer Omaha-area festivals announced their lineups last week, setting up a competition of sorts for audience members who are likely to attend one or the other, but not both.

The MAHA Festival, which has been around since 2019, will return to being a two-day affair to be held, as usual, in Stinson Park at Ak-Sar-Ben Village near 67th and Center streets in Omaha.

Its headliners are indie rockers Car Seat Headrest on July 29 and Beach House on July 30. Others on the bill are: Princess Nokia, PUP, Indigo De Souza, Bartees Strange, Geese and Sweeping Promises.

Two weeks later, the Outlandia Festival will make its debut in Bellevue’s Falconwood Park.

Its headliners are The National on Aug. 12 and Wilco on Aug. 13. Others on the bill are Band of Horses, Real Estate, Caroline Spence, Local Natives, Silversun Pickups, Margo Price, The Breeders and Kat Hasty.

In fact, there’s probably not much of an overlap between the two audiences, with the younger-skewing MAHA likely to draw the “kids” and Outlandia, the “dads.” That’s certainly been the split I’ve seen in social media reactions to the announcements.

Tickets for both are now on sale at the festivals’ websites.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

