I saw Mojo Nixon for the first time back in the mid ‘80s, when he and his then-partner in rock ‘n’ roll mayhem Skid Roper played, I’m pretty sure, the Zoo Bar.

Over the years, I’ve interviewed Mojo multiple times, become pals with his manager, Bullethead, been caught up in late-night poker games in his hotel room during South By Southwest and caught the Mojo act on stage dozens of times.

So, I thought I knew plenty about SiriusXM Outlaw Country’s “Loon in the Afternoon.” Then I watched “The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon," the new documentary from Mojo Nixon and The Toadliquors bassist Matt Eskey and learned a whole lot more.

Among the revelations, for me at least, is how the video for “Debbie is Pregnant with My Two-Headed Love Child” derailed his relationship with MTV – if you know Mojo for anything, it’s likely from his appearances on the music TV channel and his hit “Elvis is Everywhere” – exactly how Neill Kirby McMillan, Jr. became the character Mojo Nixon after a cross-country bike ride and why he and Skid broke up.

Told through both contemporary interviews with Mojo, Bullethead, guitarist/producer Eric Ambel along with vintage interview clips featuring Mr. Nixon, legendary producer Jim Dickinson, collaborators John Doe of X and Jello Biafra and, among others, Winona Ryder, old videos and wild performance footage, “The Mojo Manifesto,” is to, some degree, a pretty standard music doc.

But, because Mojo’s such an outspoken character, as are his running buddies like the late, great Country Dick Montana of the Beat Farmers and Bullethead, and Eskey knows all the stories – and Mojo can spin good ones – “The Mojo Manifesto” is far more entertaining than the average music doc and, in a true rarity, captures the real, irreverent spirit of rock ‘n’ roll.

“The Mojo Manifesto” is being unleashed on an unsuspecting world Friday on iTunes.

On Tuesday, another very good music doc from Freestyle Digital Media will be released online — “Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues.”

Written, directed, produced and narrated by Kirby Warnock, who worked at Texas’ “Buddy” magazine and has followed the Vaughans for 45 years, the film is “authorized,” utilizing family snapshots and videos and carried by interviews with Jimmie, in his living room and driving one of his hotrods around Austin.

Warnock also assembled a who’s who of those have worked with Jimmie and Stevie to help tell their story, including ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, a Houston contemporary with Dallas’ Jimmie who recounts their days as hot shot teenage guitarists on the Texas circuit, Mike Buck, the first drummer of The Fabulous Thunderbirds, the band Jimmie formed in the ‘70s, Nile Rodgers, who produced the David Bowie album that proved to be Stevie’s popular breakthrough along with Jackson Browne, who turned his studio over to Stevie and Double Trouble and Eric Clapton.

Beyond his discussion of the Vaughans as players, Clapton talks, for the first time, about Stevie’s death in a 1990 helicopter crash following a Wisconsin show, where Clapton was top billed.

Jimmie does the same, emotionally revealing how he found out about his brother’s death and it’s devastating impact on him.

Those personal moments, which stretch back to the Vaughans growing up and learning guitar in Dallas’s Oak Cliff neighborhood, make the documentary a must-see for anyone who admires Stevie and Jimmy.

It should be noted that Warnock doesn’t whitewash the Vaughans story, dealing head-on with Stevie’s drug and alcohol abuse, without dwelling on it.

That is as the well-laid out history of Texas music – from the teen clubs and sock hops of the ‘’60s, through the rise of Texas blues, the beginnings of the Austin blues scene at the Rome Inn and Antone’s and the rise to national hitmakers by the T-Birds and Stevie that provides the framing for the brothers’ story.

I knew Stevie pretty well. The film, which doesn’t have much interview footage with him, nonetheless brought him back, triggering memories of, as a few of the interviewees say, the strength of his hands – his handshake could be crushing – his dedication to guitar and funneling his spirit and soul through the music.

