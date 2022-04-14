On The Beat: Mezcal Brothers releasing CD of 20-year-old Zoo Bar shows

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Want to hear what the Zoo Bar sounded like on a hot night for a hot band 20 years ago?

Give a listen to “FUBAR at The Zoo Bar,” the new CD from The Mezcal Brothers.

Recorded over three shows on a Friday afternoon, Friday night and Saturday night, the CD tracks capture the Mezcals, one the best rockabilly bands going, tearing through 12 original songs and their encore medley in a pedal-to-the-metal 36 minutes.

To avoid licensing and royalty payments, there are no covers and the tracks were chosen from the three shows, although most came from the Friday night performance. But, with crowd noise and its no-let-up drive, it feels like a terrific show from a rockin’ band in the mood to “Rev It Up.”

Propelled by stand-up drummer Donald “Deuce” Burbach, bassist Charlie Johnson and singer Gerardo Meza on acoustic guitar, the ’50s-rooted rock ’n’ roll is pushed over the top by Mark Simpkins’ dangerous guitar.

They rip through the songs with classic country/rockabilly licks and solos delivered with bite and attitude, be it on the county-rish “True Love,” the slinky “Cool Dance Baby” or smokin’ rockers like “Waitin’ on You.”

With Meza’s impassioned growling, pleading and provoking taking the music to another level, it clearly connects with the crowd that, I’m pretty sure, packed the tiny club, eliciting screams, appalled and yells of “I love you, Charlie.”

Some of songs on the CD, including the openers “Hold On Tight” and “Heartaches,” are still in the Mezcal Brothers repertoire. Others come back out of vague memory, which makes the CD fun for old fans.

So why is “FUBAR at the Zoo Bar” making its appearance in 2022 rather than 2002?

Simpkins left the band shortly after the shows and the songs had been roughly mixed by A.J. Mogis, who did the recordings, and Johnson. So the project was literally shelved until Johnson pulled out the rough mixes during the pandemic.

Because the original recordings no longer exist, Johnson did a limited amount of remixing of the 2002 mixes, mastered the finished product and held the release for the 20th anniversary of the shows.

Today’s model of the Mezcals, with Benny Kushner on guitar and Shaun Theye on drums, will be playing a CD release show at, where else, the Zoo Bar at 5 p.m. Friday.

Wolf Alice at the Bourbon Theatre

Wolf Alice was down two members when “England’s best band” took the Bourbon Theatre stage Monday. Guitarist Joff Oddie remains at home in Cornwall, spending time with a loved one who has been ill and Ryan Malcolm, the group’s touring keyboardist, took ill that afternoon.

But Joey Keefe ably filled in for Oddie and the band worked around the missing keyboardist, with a crew member playing on a few songs, and delivered a killer 70-minute set that confirms the raves that got the band voted as the U.K.’s best festival headlining act.

Kicking off with “Smile,” Wolf Alice filled half the 16-song set with songs from “Blue Weekend,” its superb 2021 album, playing three of the tracks -- stripping the dreamy “Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall In Love)” down to a duet between singer Ellie Roswell and drummer Joel Amey, putting some weight behind the delicate “How Can I Make It OK?” and then going full-on slamming punk with “Play The Greatest Hits.”

That stretch of songs illustrated Wolf Alice’s hard-to-pigeonhole approach to guitar rock, shifting from style to style, somehow without losing the thread – a connection made easier live by the power and rhythm of Amey and bassist Theo Ellis, a constant motion machine who revved up the crowd between bouncing around the stage while playing the songs.

At the center of everything was Roswell in her pink dress and black boots, playing guitar on one song, kneeling on the floor with a microphone on another, singing with ferocity and, on songs like “The Last Man on Earth,” which she played solo on guitar, with breathy beauty and emotion.

Malcolm’s absence created one of the night’s most memorable moments as, for the first encore song, Roswell took a seat spotlighted at the keyboards, playing and singing the lovely “The Last Man On Earth.”

Monday’s show felt short. But that’s another piece of brilliance from a band that really knows what it’s doing by following one of the oldest show business adages – leave them wanting more.

Wolf Alice certainly did that Monday – for a show that good from a band that good doesn’t ever need to end.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

