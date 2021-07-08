On the Beat: Matt Cox makes his return to Lincoln with release of new album

This spring, Matt Cox and his bandmates drove to Fuse Recording to make a record with producer Charlie Johnson.
Friday afternoon, Cox and his band will be back in Lincoln to showcase songs from “Let The Pigs Fly,” their first show at the Zoo Bar since the album was released last month.
The album is a stellar slice of Americana, bringing to mind traces of The Band, the Sir Douglas Quintet, a bit of Bob Dylan, BeauSoleil and the honky-tonk side of Merle Haggard.
The record, filled with everything from ukulele and banjo to accordion and Hammond B3 organ, sounds terrific, and Cox is, quite simply, one of the best singers around.
“Let The Pigs Fly” is framed by a pair of bluesy numbers, opening with the insistent stomp of “Dark Matter” and closing with the slippery, blues-riffing rock ‘n’ roll of “It Must Be Devil.”
In between, Cox gets Tex-Mex right with “Don’t Say,” tells a country story in “Daddy Fell Off the Wagon," gets on the sawdust covered floors of the honky-tonk with the slow piano and steel shuffle “Here We Go Again,” sings the country-tinged blues on the title, and, get this, turns “Polly Wolly Doodle” -- yes, the kid’s song -- into an irresistible Cajun dance tune.
“Let The Pigs Fly” is out on streaming services, so you can sample it there. Then you’ll want to head down to the Zoo to hear the songs live and buy a copy of what’s likely to be the best roots/Americana album to come out of Nebraska this year.
Costello to play Omaha’s Memorial Park
Omaha’s annual “City of Omaha Celebrates America” Memorial Park concert got pushed back from its usual July dates because of COVID-19 concerns. So the free concert and fireworks show is now competing with Nebraska’s season-opening football game at Illinois on the last Saturday in August.
But there will be plenty of time to get to the park at 60th and Underwood streets after the game to catch the concert that will be headlined by Elvis Costello and The Imposters.
The announcement that Costello and his great band would be playing in the park was a true surprise. The concert has featured the likes of Starship, Kool & the Gang, Kenny Loggins, Smash Mouth and Blues Traveler.
Costello will be joined by Wyclef Jean and a number of Omaha groups for the show which will start at about 5 p.m., with fireworks at about 10 o'clock.
The free show usually draws some 50,000 people to the park.