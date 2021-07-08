On the Beat: Matt Cox makes his return to Lincoln with release of new album

This spring, Matt Cox and his bandmates drove to Fuse Recording to make a record with producer Charlie Johnson.

Friday afternoon, Cox and his band will be back in Lincoln to showcase songs from “Let The Pigs Fly,” their first show at the Zoo Bar since the album was released last month.

The album is a stellar slice of Americana, bringing to mind traces of The Band, the Sir Douglas Quintet, a bit of Bob Dylan, BeauSoleil and the honky-tonk side of Merle Haggard.

The record, filled with everything from ukulele and banjo to accordion and Hammond B3 organ, sounds terrific, and Cox is, quite simply, one of the best singers around.

“Let The Pigs Fly” is framed by a pair of bluesy numbers, opening with the insistent stomp of “Dark Matter” and closing with the slippery, blues-riffing rock ‘n’ roll of “It Must Be Devil.”

In between, Cox gets Tex-Mex right with “Don’t Say,” tells a country story in “Daddy Fell Off the Wagon," gets on the sawdust covered floors of the honky-tonk with the slow piano and steel shuffle “Here We Go Again,” sings the country-tinged blues on the title, and, get this, turns “Polly Wolly Doodle” -- yes, the kid’s song -- into an irresistible Cajun dance tune.