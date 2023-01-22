On The Beat: Major festivals lineups are out -- do you want to go?

It was festival announcement time last week as Bonnaroo, Coachella, Governors Ball and other major festivals released their 2023 lineups, gatherings of bands that might be appealing enough to inspire those of us stranded in the Heartland to take a festival road trip.

Then again, for avid music goers, there may not be a good enough reason to spend thousands to see artists who often appear locally on their own tours, either in the last year or two before a fest or on tours that include festival dates.

Take, for example, the headliners of Stagecoach, the country festival that’s held the week after Coachella on the same site: Luke Bryan played a farm field outside Murdock in September and Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton each played Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2021.

Anyone interested in getting on a plane for Indio, California, to see them again?

Lizzo, who is one of the headliners at New York City’s Governor’s Ball in June, will play CHI Health Center in May - a no brainer for fans, if they can get a ticket for the Omaha show.

Topping the bill on one of the days of Des Moines’ Hinterland festival is Bon Iver, who played Pinewood Bowl last summer. The other headliners at the largest festival close to Lincoln are Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers.

Hinterland’s second line includes Sylvan Esso, Orville Peck, Angel Olson and Wallows, the alt rock trio that played the Bourbon Theatre last year.

It’s a certainty that there will be more overlap between some of those artists, who will play Lincoln or Omaha this summer. And it’s a very good bet that some of those slated to play Hinterland will be on the bill for Lollapalooza, which will be held the same weekend – Aug. 4-6 – in Chicago.

Lollapalooza has not yet announced its lineup, which has, on occasion, like Arctic Monkeys playing Stir Cove in Council Bluffs brought bands through the region

Neither has the Austin City Limits Festival, which runs over two weekends in October. In the past, bands that have played ACL fest have done quick runs during the week between their appearances – which notably brought Pearl Jam and Odesza to Lincoln.

In Nebraska, Lincoln's ZooFest and Omaha’s Maha Festival have not announced lineups.

ZooFest, which this year will be celebrating the Zoo Bar’s 50th anniversary, will return to 14th street in front of the club on July 7-8. Maha is set for Stinson Park at Ak-Sar-Ben Village on July 28-29.

That said, here’s a list of headliners of the major festivals that have been announced in case you want to get out your credit card, pony up some serious cash and take a trip for a few days of music:

Coachella: Indio, California, April 14-16, 21-23: Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean. (Sold out)

Stagecoach: Indio, California, April 28-30: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton,

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival: April 28-May 7: Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste and Jill Scott.

Boston Calling: May 26-28: Foo Fighters, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Lumineers Alanis Morissette, Paramore

Governors Ball: New York City, June 9-11, Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar

Bonnaroo: Manchester, Tenn. June 15-18: Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Foo Fighters

