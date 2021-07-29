On The Beat: Maha nearing a socially distanced sellout

The Maha Festival issued a “low ticket warning” this week -- an indicator that Saturday’s day-long, multi-band festival in Omaha is likely to sell out.
But that crowd won’t come close to matching the 10,000 music fans who packed Stinson Park at Aksarben Village to see Lizzo close the two-day festival in 2019.
The reduced attendance is by design, one of the health and safety measures that Maha is taking as it returns after being canceled last year.
As it consulted with the Douglas County Health Department and University of Nebraska Medical Center, Maha decided to cut the music fest to a single day and the number of tickets sold in order to hold a safe event.
“We’re trying to make sure everyone has space to remain distant,” said Maha Executive Director Rachel Martin. “We’re not going to keep people away from each other. But we’re making sure there’s room in the park for those who want to stay distant.
Booking the festival turned out to a similar COVID-tainted challenge.
“We had some ups and downs in our booking, some unexpected instances that made us uncertain whether it would happen at all," Martin said. "The music industry basically shut down again in January and February. There was no way to know for sure who would be available and when.”
Even with those hiccups, Maha has come up with an intriguing lineup that’s topped by Khruangbin, a Houston psych-rock trio that pulls together an improbable mix of global music.
Khruangbin was reheasing Thursday, working up songs from its 2020 album "Mordecai" and creating a set for its first 2021 tour, headlining the Newport Jazz Festival Friday, then coming to Omaha Saturday.
"I had no idea we’re considered such a big act to see," bassist Laura Lee said of the trio's acclaimed performances. "I’m very proud of that. The record is forever. The shows, for me, have a special quality. It happens one time, you experience it with all these special moments that will never happen again. Creating those moments is a real special thing for us.”
Grammy Award-winner Thundercat, aka bass guitarist Stephen Lee Bruner, will will precede Khruangbin. Indie popster and now best-selling author Japanese Breakfast, who mesmerized fans with a set at the Bourbon Theatre during Lincoln Calling 2018, is third on the Maha bill.
Completing the national band line will be Drive-By Truckers and Shovels & Rope. It will be strange to see the Truckers, one of my favorite bands, playing in the sunlight at 6:45 p.m., but I can’t hardly wait to hear songs from the two politically charged albums they dropped last year.
Preceding the national bands will be Omaha-based acts Matt Cox & the Marauders, Edem Soul Music, Dirt House, J. Crum, Kethro and Crabrangucci.
Maha tickets are $65 and are available at mahafestival.org. Any remaining tickets Saturday will go on sale at the gate at 2 p.m. The day of show tickets will be $75.