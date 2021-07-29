On The Beat: Maha nearing a socially distanced sellout

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Maha Festival issued a “low ticket warning” this week -- an indicator that Saturday’s day-long, multi-band festival in Omaha is likely to sell out.

But that crowd won’t come close to matching the 10,000 music fans who packed Stinson Park at Aksarben Village to see Lizzo close the two-day festival in 2019.

The reduced attendance is by design, one of the health and safety measures that Maha is taking as it returns after being canceled last year.

As it consulted with the Douglas County Health Department and University of Nebraska Medical Center, Maha decided to cut the music fest to a single day and the number of tickets sold in order to hold a safe event.

“We’re trying to make sure everyone has space to remain distant,” said Maha Executive Director Rachel Martin. “We’re not going to keep people away from each other. But we’re making sure there’s room in the park for those who want to stay distant.

Booking the festival turned out to a similar COVID-tainted challenge.