On The Beat: Look for a country-heavy spring at the arena

Wednesday’s announcement that Blake Shelton will open his “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour in Lincoln in February wasn’t just the first notice of a concert coming to the arena in 2023.

“It’s the first domino of a whole bunch of country dominos that are going to fall for the spring,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “It’ll be a country-heavy spring. We’ve got three or four already planned and we’re hoping to see that number go up.”

That potentially very busy early 2023 at the arena will follow a very slow final three months of 2022 at the arena. As of now, the only concert scheduled for PBA is Cody Johnson on Sept.16. There could be another show or two added to the calendar this year.

“The fall, in a lot of places, is very slow,” Lorenz said. ”Whether it's COVID or not, there aren’t many tours out and people aren’t buying tickets for a lot of shows.”

After Saturday’s Post Malone show, Omaha’s CHI Health Center will also experience a relatively slow fall/winter. It’s scheduled concerts are: Luke Combs, Oct. 28-29, the just-announced Dave Matthews Band on Nov. 12 and Five Finger Death Punch on Nov. 30.

The fall slowdown is, in part, reflective of post-pandemic struggles for the concert industry.

While many of the shows that were pandemic make-up dates, like Elton John’s March arena show, sold very well, those concerts and many of the tours that began in late 2021 and this year have been plagued by no shows – with up to 20% of tickets sold not being used.

“I hope a lot of those are scalpers getting burned,” Lorenz said.

Many other tours haven’t hit their anticipated sales marks – evidence that, whether it is COVID reluctance, a post-pandemic change in entertainment habits or the impact of inflation on discretionary spending the concert industry has yet to return to pre-2020 levels.

ZooFest nominated for Ameripolitan Music Awards

ZooFest, the Zoo Bar’s annual summer street festival that this year was headlined by Bobby Rush and Booker T. Jones, has been nominated for the Ameripolitan Music Award for best festival.

The Zoo Bar has previously been nominated for the awards that honor honky-tonk, Western swing, rockabilly and outlaw country artists along with venues and festivals. The Lincoln roots music institution lost out to a pair of Austin institutions – the Broken Spoke and the Continental Club.

The Ameripolitan awards were created by hardcore country artist Dale Watson, who also performed at ZooFest with his band, The Lonestars.

You can vote for ZooFest in the fan-determined awards at ameripolitan.org through the end of the year. The eighth annual Ameripolitan Music Awards will be presented on Feb. 17 in Memphis.

Recommended Read: “Dangerous Rhythms”

T.J. English, who wrote the story of the Mafia in Cuba in “Havana Nocturne” has created another absorbing history of organized crime, this time it’s 70-plus year relationship with jazz, from the music’s New Orleans birth through the end of the major Mafia families in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

“Dangerous Rhythms: Jazz and the Underworld” outlines how the likes of Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra and Miles Davis interacted with the mob, how political bosses like Kansas City’s Tom Pendergast, created “sin” districts where mob-owned clubs grew jazz scenes while serving as fronts for prostitution and gambling and mobsters like Morris Levy ran the clubs and labels where jazz musicians played and recorded.

Levy, who was the “Godfather of the Music Business” (the title of a biography), also worked his underworld ways in pop and rock music from the ‘50s to the ‘80s. Among those who had to deal with Levy was Tommy James, who got called into Levy’s Roulette Records office in 1969.

He was introduced to four men sitting on an L-shaped sofa and chairs, all members of the Genovese crime family, including the infamous Vincent “The Chin” Gigante.

“Four of the guys who hung out at Roulette ended up being the head of the family,” James told me a few years ago. “That included Tommy Eboli, who was Morris’ business partner. He got gunned down outside his apartment a couple years after that meeting. On Friday night, he had his arm around my shoulders. On Saturday, they killed him. It was a very scary time.”

“Dangerous Rhythms” is filled with similar stories, like Sinatra summoning a pair of mob thugs to beat up Buddy Rich and shootouts in clubs while the band played on – for a while. It’s a great read and an important addition to American musical history.