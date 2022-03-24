On The Beat: Live and on film, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo speak to their generation

I am not now nor have I ever been a teenage girl.

So I don’t relate to the songs of Billie Eilish in the same way as the thousands of young women who packed Omaha’s CHI Health Center last week. They screamed and sang along with every number.

And I sure don’t remember experiencing the devastating heartbreak and despair about not being good enough for someone that is at the root of the songs on “Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour.”

But, after watching “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)," which begins streaming on Disney+ Friday, and catching Eilish in concert at Omaha’s CHI Health Center last week, I can appreciate their artistry and understand how they have become the voices of their generation in just a few years.

In the documentary, which is loosely framed around a road trip driving in her vintage Ford Bronco from Salt Lake City, where she began writing the songs that became “Sour” to Los Angeles, Rodrigo, who’s now 19, talks about why and how she wrote, say, “Enough for You,” reflecting on the broken relationship and angst, and a songwriting gift that she says keeps on giving.

But we also see her in the moment — sitting on the floor writing her smash hit “Driver’s License” on a keyboard and, in the movie’s opening scene, screaming in the car when she hears it on the radio for the first time.

Director Stacey Lee also works in some clips of Rodrigo working in the studio with producer/co-writer Dan Nigro shot late in the “Sour” process.

Mostly, however, the movie is a series of videos of live performances of the songs from “Sour” filmed at stops across the Southwest.

Illuminatingly, the live versions are all rearranged, presenting Rodrigo and her music in new contexts.

The most dramatic of those is “good 4 u,” which is transformed from a buzzing punk-pop rocker into an orchestral piece, played by a string section set up in Monument Valley.

Rodrigo pulls the Bronco over into a roadside ’60s gas station where a keyboard and guitars are set up on the drive. Sitting down at the keyboard, she creates loops on each of the instruments, building the framework for her aching, heartfelt vocals of “Traitor.”

And she and her five woman-band blow the doors off “Jealousy, Jealousy,” rocking so hard that it bodes very well for her upcoming tour.

As last week’s Omaha concert demonstrated, Eilish, who’s 20, has created a distinctly personal arena performance that combines the theatrics and stagecraft required in the cavernous spaces with her intimate music.

Going into Wednesday’s concert, I wondered how the whispered singing from “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — her 2019 debut — would work in a live performance. It took about three songs to know the answer: just fine. She simply sang a little louder while the audience shouted out the lines.

And those who don’t believe that she can really sing should have heard “No Time To Die,” her classic James Bond title music that had images of 007 on the video screen of the smartly designed stage that raised and lowered and changed colors with the intricate lighting system of lasers, spotlights and a handful of pods that moved up and down over the audience.

That was the show, so to speak. Unlike most pop shows, there were no dancers, no background singers and no big band — just Billie; her brother Finneas on keyboards, guitars and triggering samples; and a drummer.

But she nonetheless held the attention, jumping around on stage, generating more screams when she’d crawl or lay down on the stage -- or goofing off between songs just like the teenagers in the audience might do if they were on stage.

Midway through the concert, Billie and Finneas moved to the front of the stage for a three-song acoustic interlude, beginning with a shortened “i love you,” followed by “Your Power,” that was given heart-touching emotion through her vocals.

“‘Your Power’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve written,” Eilish said after the song. “You have to use your power and protect young girls.”

But not only did Eilish protect and care for the girls in the crowd, she spoke for and to them, much like Rodrigo’s “Sour” songs -- each doing it in ways that even an old guy can understand.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.