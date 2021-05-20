On the Beat: Lineup set for one-day Maha Festival

Khruangbin, Thundercat and Japanese Breakfast will top the day-long Maha Festival bill when the Omaha gathering returns on July 31.
Scrubbed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 13th edition of Maha has been trimmed to one day and “for everyone’s safety and comfort” will sell a limited number of tickets to allow for physical distancing on the grounds of Stinson Park at Aksarben Village.
That crowd will experience an impressive 10 hours of music from artists that will be no strangers to festivals this summer and fall.
Khruangbin, a Houston trio that pulls together far-flung musical influences, like East Asian surf-rock, Persian funk and Jamaican dub into its version of “world music,” will play a handful of festivals, including San Francisco’s Outlands.
Thundercat is a day-three headliner at the Pitchfork Music Festival. Bass guitarist Steven Lee Bruner, aka Thundercat, won this year’s Best Progressive R&B Album Grammy Award for “It Is What It Is.”
Indie pop’s Japanese Breakfast, which delivered a mesmerizing set of lo-fi experimental pop at the Bourbon Theatre during Lincoln Calling 2018, has a couple festivals on an extensive touring schedule.
Completing the Maha’s national band lineup will be Drive-By Truckers and Shovels & Rope.
Drive-By Truckers, one of my favorite bands, has a few festivals scheduled, topped by an appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. The Truckers dropped a pair of politically charged albums last year. I can’t wait to hear some of those songs live.
Shovels & Rope, the South Carolina duo of husband and wife Michael Trent and Carrie Ann Hearst who spin together traditional folk, country rock and rock ‘n’ roll, will be playing a half dozen festivals this year.
Joining the national bands will be Omaha-based acts Matt Cox & the Marauders, Edem Soul Music, Dirt House, J. Crum, Kethro and Crabrangucci.
Maha tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at MahaFestival.com. General admission tickets are $65. They’re likely to go fast.
The Maha lineup is part of a cascade of announcements that mark a return to concerts after what will be nearly 18 months.
Most of the shows being announced will begin taking place in August and September, most of them outdoors, and with COVID-19 health and safety measures eased.
Some 90,000 tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for a Garth Brooks show at Memorial Stadium (ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks), a number that seems astronomical. But the Aug. 14 show wouldn’t have happened at 50% capacity and would have been touch-and-go at 75%.
At Pinewood Bowl, The Avett Brothers/Willie Nelson concert set for Aug. 10 is already essentially sold out with only single tickets remaining. Other Pinewood shows, including 311 and Shinedown, which go on sale soon and some yet to be announced are expected to sell well beyond 75% of capacity.
As for indoor shows, as of now, those with attendance of 500 or more will require a Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department approved plan. That won’t impact the last Lied Center concert of the 2020-21 season, the June 12 appearance of Broadway star Kelli O’Hara.
But it could come into play for shows at the Bourbon Theatre and the Royal Grove and when Pinnacle Bank Arena concerts resume with Brantley Gilbert’s Sept. 2 performance.
By then, however, the need for an approved plan may be dropped and concerts will be as close to normal as possible.