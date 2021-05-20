On the Beat: Lineup set for one-day Maha Festival

Drive-By Truckers, one of my favorite bands, has a few festivals scheduled, topped by an appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. The Truckers dropped a pair of politically charged albums last year. I can’t wait to hear some of those songs live.

Shovels & Rope, the South Carolina duo of husband and wife Michael Trent and Carrie Ann Hearst who spin together traditional folk, country rock and rock ‘n’ roll, will be playing a half dozen festivals this year.

Joining the national bands will be Omaha-based acts Matt Cox & the Marauders, Edem Soul Music, Dirt House, J. Crum, Kethro and Crabrangucci.

Maha tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at MahaFestival.com. General admission tickets are $65. They’re likely to go fast.

The Maha lineup is part of a cascade of announcements that mark a return to concerts after what will be nearly 18 months.

Most of the shows being announced will begin taking place in August and September, most of them outdoors, and with COVID-19 health and safety measures eased.