 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Beat: Lindsey Stirling excited and anxious about playing first shows
0 Comments
editor's pick
ON THE BEAT

On The Beat: Lindsey Stirling excited and anxious about playing first shows

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lindsey and Laura

Lindsey Stirling will play Omaha's Baxter Arena Tuesday, the third show on her 2021 tour.

 Sydney Takeshta, Courtesy Photo

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

My new album Artemis is out now! https://found.ee/LS_Artemis

Head here for tour dates, tickets, and VIP upgrades: http://www.lindseystirling.com/

Directors: Stephen Wayne Mallett & Lindsey Stirling

Production Company: Green Glow Films

Head of Production: Brooklynn Reeves Mallett

Producer: Hans Boysen

1st Assistant Director: Jeff Cobb

Director of Photography: Timothy S Jensen

Steadicam: Merlin Showalter

Editors: Lindsey Stirling & Stephen Wayne Mallett

Colorist: Loren White

Dancers: Addie Byers, Kailyn Rogers, Taylor Gagliano, Jessica Richens

Watch the full String Sessions playlist here: https://found.ee/LS_StringSessions

Listen to the String Sessions podcast here: https://found.ee/StringSessions_Podcast

Follow me here:

https://www.facebook.com/lindseystirlingmusic

https://twitter.com/LindseyStirling

http://www.instagram.com/LindseyStirling

http://www.tiktok.com/@lindseystirling

http://www.lindseystirling.com

Sheet Music Here: https://lindseystirlingsheetmusic.com

Sign up for my super-cool newsletter here:

http://lindseystirling.fanbridge.com

Play some Lindsey trivia: https://found.ee/LS_Trivia_yt

#LindseyStirling #Masquerade #Artemis

After a year in lockdown, Lindsey Stirling has been more than a little busy for the last month, making music videos and rehearsing for a long-delayed tour that she’s proud to report is one of the first back out on the road.

That tour will start Saturday at Kansas City’s Starlight Theater where Stirling will return to the stage for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut things down while en route to South America in March 2020.

On Tuesday, the violinist called in from Los Angeles for a quick chat before she had to get back to work. Impressed that I’d seen four concerts in four nights last week, she said she was excited to, at last, get to do a show, but she wasn’t all that comfortable about how that performance would go.

“I don’t think any artist feels at ease doing their first show,” she said. “You can practice, practice and practice. But until you get in front of an audience and do it, you don’t know. Yesterday we ran through it and it was, ‘yes, we can do this,' but I don’t know of any artist who steps on stage for the first time, going ‘I’ve got this.’ That’s where I am.”

They're Back: Concerts and crowds return to Lincoln venues

So, do you think you’ll feel “I’ve got this” when you play the tour’s third show at Omaha’s Baxter Arena on Tuesday?

“We’ll find out,” she said. “You only know when you’ve done it a few times.”

Stirling was on a plane with her dancers and band, including drummer Drew Steen, a Lincoln native -- “he’s been with me since the beginning. I love that guy” -- when word came last year that the tour had been canceled and they had to return to Los Angeles.

Now, 15 months later, Stirling is picking up the tour that’s drawn from her 2019 album “Artemis” -- well, sort of.

“We did a version of this tour in Europe when the album came out,” Stirling said. “Even from then, we’ve changed it quite a lot. I’ve finished the comic book that goes with the album and we’ve had some time to see how people reacted to the album. So I’ve made some changes to the staging. It’s basically a brand new show. It’s new for sure in the States.”

“Artemis” is, without question, Stirling’s most ambitious artistic endeavor. Its 13 songs were written in conjunction with a six-part comic book that tells a story that provides the basis for the music, videos and the stage show.

What's Going On: A look at what's happening in the clubs this week

The show, however, won’t just reproduce songs from “Artemis” or be made of live versions of the videos. It will, as always, include music from throughout Stirling’s nearly decade-long career -- and lots of highly choreographed dancing by the violinist and her team.

The dancing, she said, isn’t aimed at standing out on its own. It’s in service of the song.

“Whenever I’ve done music videos, when I’m working with a choreographer on the dancing, the staging is all to call attention to the song,” Stirling said. “The music is like telling a story. Like in a video where there’s a battle between a guitar slinging outlaw and a violinist trying to protect people. This (“Artemis”) was a larger story. So we get to stitch together the pieces longer than a video.”

A virtuoso violinist who fuses classical and electronic music while incorporating some pop and rock elements, Stirling didn’t train as a dancer. Nor did dancing while playing the violin come easily.

On the Beat: Stuck in Lincoln, Orion Walsh makes his best album

“It’s been years and years of practice,” she said. “When I first started it was so awkward and so hard. The first choreographed piece I did was so simple. But it took a month of practicing night and day to do that 90-second piece. It’s been years of learning something that’s not natural.”

As she’s getting ready to tour, Stirling said, she’s also ready to start writing for a new album that she said will, like “Artemis,” be powered by a story.

“During the lockdown, I knew a lot of people wrote music, but that wasn’t where my head was at, so I didn’t even try,” she said. “Now I’m ready to write again and I’m ready to write something completely new. So I’m packing everything up I need to write."

The writing, however, likely won’t start until Stirling and company have a few shows under their belts.

“It’s kind of exciting, but it’s been so long,” Stirling said. “We really want to get out there and see you and play shows. It’s going to be so much fun.”

Photos: Lindsey Stirling at Pinewood Bowl

1 of 22

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

If You Go

What: Lindsey Stirling 

Where; Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St., Omaha

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Tickets: Tickets start at $39.50, available at tickemster.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charlize Theron confirms The Old Guard 2 is in the works

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chicago to open 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday
Music

Chicago to open 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday

  • Updated

As was the case five years ago, Wednesday’s show will be at “An Evening With” affair. That translated to two hours of about 30 songs that were, not surprisingly, the songs that the 4,000 people at the bowl came to hear.

+2
Lil Baby coming to Lincoln
Music

Lil Baby coming to Lincoln

  • Updated

Lil Baby will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 20 as Lincoln gets another show by a hip-hop artist on the verge of superstardom. The show will likely be the first arena concert since March 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News