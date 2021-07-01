On The Beat: Lindsey Stirling excited and anxious about playing first shows

After a year in lockdown, Lindsey Stirling has been more than a little busy for the last month, making music videos and rehearsing for a long-delayed tour that she’s proud to report is one of the first back out on the road.
That tour will start Saturday at Kansas City’s Starlight Theater where Stirling will return to the stage for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut things down while en route to South America in March 2020.
On Tuesday, the violinist called in from Los Angeles for a quick chat before she had to get back to work. Impressed that I’d seen four concerts in four nights last week, she said she was excited to, at last, get to do a show, but she wasn’t all that comfortable about how that performance would go.
“I don’t think any artist feels at ease doing their first show,” she said. “You can practice, practice and practice. But until you get in front of an audience and do it, you don’t know. Yesterday we ran through it and it was, ‘yes, we can do this,' but I don’t know of any artist who steps on stage for the first time, going ‘I’ve got this.’ That’s where I am.”
So, do you think you’ll feel “I’ve got this” when you play the tour’s third show at Omaha’s Baxter Arena on Tuesday?
“We’ll find out,” she said. “You only know when you’ve done it a few times.”
Stirling was on a plane with her dancers and band, including drummer Drew Steen, a Lincoln native -- “he’s been with me since the beginning. I love that guy” -- when word came last year that the tour had been canceled and they had to return to Los Angeles.
Now, 15 months later, Stirling is picking up the tour that’s drawn from her 2019 album “Artemis” -- well, sort of.
“We did a version of this tour in Europe when the album came out,” Stirling said. “Even from then, we’ve changed it quite a lot. I’ve finished the comic book that goes with the album and we’ve had some time to see how people reacted to the album. So I’ve made some changes to the staging. It’s basically a brand new show. It’s new for sure in the States.”
“Artemis” is, without question, Stirling’s most ambitious artistic endeavor. Its 13 songs were written in conjunction with a six-part comic book that tells a story that provides the basis for the music, videos and the stage show.
The show, however, won’t just reproduce songs from “Artemis” or be made of live versions of the videos. It will, as always, include music from throughout Stirling’s nearly decade-long career -- and lots of highly choreographed dancing by the violinist and her team.
The dancing, she said, isn’t aimed at standing out on its own. It’s in service of the song.
“Whenever I’ve done music videos, when I’m working with a choreographer on the dancing, the staging is all to call attention to the song,” Stirling said. “The music is like telling a story. Like in a video where there’s a battle between a guitar slinging outlaw and a violinist trying to protect people. This (“Artemis”) was a larger story. So we get to stitch together the pieces longer than a video.”
A virtuoso violinist who fuses classical and electronic music while incorporating some pop and rock elements, Stirling didn’t train as a dancer. Nor did dancing while playing the violin come easily.
“It’s been years and years of practice,” she said. “When I first started it was so awkward and so hard. The first choreographed piece I did was so simple. But it took a month of practicing night and day to do that 90-second piece. It’s been years of learning something that’s not natural.”
As she’s getting ready to tour, Stirling said, she’s also ready to start writing for a new album that she said will, like “Artemis,” be powered by a story.
“During the lockdown, I knew a lot of people wrote music, but that wasn’t where my head was at, so I didn’t even try,” she said. “Now I’m ready to write again and I’m ready to write something completely new. So I’m packing everything up I need to write."
The writing, however, likely won’t start until Stirling and company have a few shows under their belts.
“It’s kind of exciting, but it’s been so long,” Stirling said. “We really want to get out there and see you and play shows. It’s going to be so much fun.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott