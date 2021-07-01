On The Beat: Lindsey Stirling excited and anxious about playing first shows

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After a year in lockdown, Lindsey Stirling has been more than a little busy for the last month, making music videos and rehearsing for a long-delayed tour that she’s proud to report is one of the first back out on the road.

That tour will start Saturday at Kansas City’s Starlight Theater where Stirling will return to the stage for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut things down while en route to South America in March 2020.

On Tuesday, the violinist called in from Los Angeles for a quick chat before she had to get back to work. Impressed that I’d seen four concerts in four nights last week, she said she was excited to, at last, get to do a show, but she wasn’t all that comfortable about how that performance would go.

“I don’t think any artist feels at ease doing their first show,” she said. “You can practice, practice and practice. But until you get in front of an audience and do it, you don’t know. Yesterday we ran through it and it was, ‘yes, we can do this,' but I don’t know of any artist who steps on stage for the first time, going ‘I’ve got this.’ That’s where I am.”

So, do you think you’ll feel “I’ve got this” when you play the tour’s third show at Omaha’s Baxter Arena on Tuesday?