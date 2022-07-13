On the Beat: Lincoln's music scene this summer is generating plenty of senior moments

Moments after Bill Medley brought his deep voice to The Righteous Brothers’ classic “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Friday, Bobby Rush began bringing the Chitlin’ Circuit to ZooFest a few blocks away.

Twenty hours after Rush delivered one of the best, if not THE best ZooFest performances ever, Booker T. Jones took the outdoor stage at 14th and P streets, the sound of his Hammond B3 organ echoing through downtown.

That was a must-see weekend of music legends in Lincoln — a pair of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers with the oldest bluesman going sandwiched between.

Rush, who told me after the show he’ll turn 88 this year (his publicity says he’s already 88), has been performing for 72 years. Medley, who’s 81, started his first band in the late ’50s and was making records by 1962.

At 77, Jones is the youngster of the bunch. A teenage prodigy, he started playing sax on records at 16 and formed Booker T. and the MGs in 1962, writing and recording “Green Onions,” the song with which he opened Saturday’s show.

For 105 minutes, Jones, a drummer and bassist, surveyed his long career, hitting on songs he’d written and produced for the likes of Albert King and Bill Withers.

The Righteous Brothers’ show is Vegas style, putting Medley and Bucky Heard, who replaced the late Bobby Hatfield, in front of a six-piece band complete with horns along with a pair of backing singers for a set of hits such as “Unchained Melody” and “(You’re My) Soul and Inspiration,” interspersed with some well-rehearsed stage patter.

Were the shows perfect? No. It took Medley a song or two to get warmed up and the early part of Booker T.'s set was plagued with sound issues. And, when he was playing organ or piano, Jones performed sans guitarist, which made the Booker T. and the MGs songs sound a little strange.

As for Rush, who said from the stage that he’d played Lincoln in 1951, he proved to be the entertainer that he claims to be, with a full-on working blues show featuring a pair of “shake dancers,” a band that had — I’ve never seen this before — two five-string bassists that responded to him by hand direction ala James Brown, and a few traditional blues songs, like the title cut of his Grammy-winning album “Porcupine Meat,” mixed with his “folk funk.”

While Rush was a surprise for most who crowded closer to the stage the longer he performed, The Righteous Brothers and Booker T. delivered precisely what their audiences wanted — visiting the music that landed them in the rock hall along with a few new songs — and they did so memorably, in that it very well might be the final Lincoln performance for each.

As for Rush, his show was unforgettable. But as long as his health holds up, I’m pretty sure he’ll be back — and when he returns, it will be the don’t-miss show of the year.

Speaking of which, Lincoln already had one final performance. Elton John played Pinnacle Bank Arena on his “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” farewell tour.

And on Aug. 26, Alan Jackson has an arena date on his retirement tour.

Another see-them-now performance will come at Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 2, when the legendary Mavis Staples, who headlined ZooFest a few years ago, comes back to the Pioneers Park amphitheater to open for Bonnie Raitt.

Staples turned 83 on Sunday. So she very well might not be back, and she might just be the best gospel singer ever — she wouldn’t agree, making the case for Mahalia Jackson.

In any case, I’ll be thrilled to hear the octogenarian legend one more time in a year of musical greats playing Lincoln.