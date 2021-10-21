On The Beat: Lincoln native Combs lands on five Billboard charts

'Drumstick' playing film festival circuit

Saturday, I drove to Seward to catch the debut screening of “Remember the Drumstick,” the documentary about the Lincoln fried chicken restaurant-by-day, rock club-by-night that was one of the country’s top music venues in the ‘80s.

Cathy Lohmeier’s hour-long film is quite good, as it captures the 'Stick via the recollections of Lohmeier family members who ran the place; regulars and writers -- including yours truly; band members who played the club, most notably Jason Ringenberg and Warner Hodges of Jason and the Nashville Scorchers and Eric “Roscoe” Ambel, who played there with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts; along with photos and some brief film clips.

The film is also a tribute to Tim Lohmeier, Cathy’s older brother and the irrepressible character who started “T.L.’s Boogie and Brew” at the restaurant in the early ‘80s and who died in 1998 after a long battle with AIDS that he contracted in the late 80s from blood transfusions.

“Remember the Drumstick” is playing the film festival circuit as Lohmeier looks to find a distributor for her movie. It will play at Film Streams' Local Filmmakers Showcase in Omaha Nov. 11-18.