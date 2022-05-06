On The Beat: Lincoln Exposed set for July 28-30

Lincoln Exposed, the annual February showcase for Lincoln bands and solo artists, will return to five downtown venues July 28-30.

It’s the second straight year that, thanks to COVID-19, the festival has been moved from what was always the coldest weekend of the winter to sweltering summer dates. Like the 2021 version, which had about 60 bands, Lincoln Exposed 2022 will feature about 70 artists, a drop from the 100-plus that had been part of the last few February festivals.

Lincoln Exposed began in 2006 when Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters booked a February week with 23 Lincoln bands in an attempt to pump up business during the slowest time of the year.

Over the next 15 years, Lincoln Exposed grew to include the five central downtown venues – it should be officially designated as the city’s music district – and the number of bands and solo artists grew to a peak of 115 in 2020, with the event coming a month before the coronavirus shutdown.

Tickets for the festival, including a $25 festival pass, will go on sale soon. The festival will again be held at the Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bourbon Theatre, Bodega’s Alley and 1867 Bar and will run from 5 p.m. to 12:40 a.m. each night. A list of those scheduled to play can be found on the Lincoln Exposed Facebook page.

ZooFest headliners

The headliners for the 49th edition of ZooFest have switched nights since the July 8-9 festival was announced a couple of weeks ago.

Bobby Rush will now headline on Friday night, and Booker T. will headline on Saturday. Rush, who won his second Grammy in 2021, was tagged “The King of the Chitlin’ Circuit” by Rolling Stone magazine for spending decades touring the network of small clubs for Black performers and audiences in his self-customized 1973 Silver Eagle Trailways bus.

Booker T. is Booker T. Jones, the leader of the legendary Stax Records band Booker T. and the MGs. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Jones is a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner. His most recent album is 2019’s “Note By Note,” which was released in conjunction with his memoir “Time is Tight: My Life, Note By Note.” Jones last played Lincoln at the Bourbon Theatre in 2015.

The July 8 lineup includes Melody Trucks, The Bel Airs and Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, and on July 9 the Phantom Blues Band featuring Curtis Salgado, Dale Watson, Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers, and Andy William & the Nebraska All Stars.

ZooFest tickets are $35 for each night and are available at ticketweb.com.

The HU entertains at Bourbon

Fresh out of Ulaanbaatar and just off an appearance at Coachella, Mongolian folk/rock/metalist The HU captivated and entertained a packed Bourbon Theatre Tuesday.

Aligned across the front of the stage, the quartet of Mongolian musicians played morin khuur (horsehead fiddle), tovshuur (Mongolian guitar) and tsuur (flute) and sang in a combination of deep, multithroat singing and metal growling.

In the shadows behind them, a four-piece band brought the rock foundation that had fists thrusting into the air on some songs and people dancing in place on others.

The morin khuur, which is played with a bow, and the tovshuur combined to create a buzzing drone that brought texture to the hook- and riff-filled music, creating a heavy sound that isn’t quite metal. And when they lighted up, The HU added some dance inducing roll to the rock.

There wasn’t a lot of non-musical communication from the stage Tuesday. Every now and then, “Are you having fun?" or “You rock” would come from one of the players in heavily accented English – they’d clearly memorized and recited their concert cliches.

But the distinctive music they delivered is far from cliched – fresh and innovative and, with its enthusiastic performance, great fun for all.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

