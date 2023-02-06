On Wednesday, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal will take the Zoo Bar stage to kickoff Lincoln Exposed 2023, a perfect way to start the 17th edition of the festival that brings dozens of local bands and hundreds of music fans downtown for shows at five venues.

The kickoff party is perfect for a few reasons. First, Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters started Lincoln Exposed with 23 Lincoln bands playing the Zoo during over a week in February 2006. Intended to pick up business during one of the club’s slowest times of the year, Lincoln Exposed has done just that.

Hoyer & Soul Colossal is one of Lincoln’s most prominent bands on the national scene, having toured for most of a decade and released a handful of well-received albums, including last year’s "Green Light" which just won the International Blues Competition Award for Best Self-Produced album of 2022.

“It’s cool,” Hoyer said of winning the award that comes from the Blues Foundation. “When we played the IBC back in 2014 or whenever it was, they said we weren’t blues enough. This is a great tip of the hat to what we’re doing."

And, perhaps, it’s perfect because Hoyer, a Lincoln native who has been a fixture on the local music scene for two decades, was one of the leaders of Lincoln is a Music City, an effort a dozen years ago to bring attention to and grow the Lincoln scene – in the number of bands, and venues.

“I’ve always thought we have a special thing happening in Lincoln,” Hoyer said. “It’s great to be back home more, not touring as much. I’ve been able to go out and catch more bands. I love that, it fires me up.”

This year’s Lincoln Exposed is a return to the festival’s norm.

After being displaced to May, in 2021 and July in 2022 courtesy of the COVID_19 pandemic and seeing the number of bands drop to 50 in 2021, the festival is back in February, where it belongs and will feature more than 85 bands over three nights in five venues.

“The lineup is locked in as of last week,” said Lincoln Exposed main organizer Dustin “Duff” Hunke. “We had some miscommunication where one band had to drop out. We had a few things move around from when the (initial) lineup was announced. And there’s always something that happens. But for now, it’s 85 plus bands."

Those bands, as always, are a blend of very new bands – Hunke estimated that there are eight to 10 bands that have played one or two shows, with veteran groups that are scheduled to play venues in which they don’t normally appear – e.g., 1867 Bar will host a lot of Zoo Bar regulars while pop-punksters The JV Allstars and ska rockers Mad Dog and the 20/20s, normally Duffy’s Tavern and 1867 Bar denizens will be on the tiny Zoo Bar stage.

Over the years, Lincoln Exposed has evolved into the favorite festival that I regularly attend. Sure there are bigger names playing Omaha’s Maha festival, ZooFest makes for a great weekend in July, Lincoln Calling brings dozens of bands from all over to Lincoln for a fun few days and South By Southwest is, well, South By Southwest.

But there’s something about Lincoln Exposed — “The energy is always super fun,” Hoyer said. “There’s a camaraderie, which is something I cherish about Lincoln’s scene.” – that makes it my and many others favorite.

Then, there’s the discovery element that makes Lincoln Calling special. A couple examples – in 2020, I ran across The Credentials and in 2021, Bull Face – two great bands that have become some of my Lincoln faves.

Last year’s Lincoln Exposed, very unfortunately, took place over three days when there were Pinewood Bowl concerts. So I wasn’t able to see more than a couple band each night.

So I’m really ready for Lincoln Exposed 2023. And we – as in everyone who’s going to head downtown from Wednesday through Feb. 11 – have caught a break with the weather. Normally, Lincoln Exposed happens on the coldest weekend of the yaer. This year’s forecast calls for highs in the 40s, and lows around 30.

That will make the already-great fun more enjoyable. I can’t hardly wait.

