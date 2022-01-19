On The Beat: Lincoln Exposed 2022 announced one day, postponed the next

Last Friday, Lincoln Exposed announced it would be returning for its 15th year -- Feb. 10-13.

And then chaos ensued.

“The next day, I woke up to a handful of messages from bands, people I knew, about the mask mandate,” said Lincoln Exposed primary organizer Dustin “Duff” Hunke. “They wanted to know what we were going to do.”

It took less than 24 hours to postpone the multi-band, multi-venue festival in response to the directed health measure instituted because of a dramatic rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“We announced and we almost immediately figured out it's not going to work,” Hunke said. ”There’s realistically no way we can have a music festival with a mask mandate. There are so many people getting it (COVID-19), we just can’t have a festival that encourages people to move around between five venues.”

Hunke, who works at multiple downtown establishments, including music venues, said there is a big difference between doing single shows and holding a festival that would see hundreds of people moving around between the Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, 1867 Bar, Bodega’s Alley and the Bourbon Theatre on multiple nights.