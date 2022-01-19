On The Beat: Lincoln Exposed 2022 announced one day, postponed the next

Last Friday, Lincoln Exposed announced it would be returning for its 15th year -- Feb. 10-13.
And then chaos ensued.
“The next day, I woke up to a handful of messages from bands, people I knew, about the mask mandate,” said Lincoln Exposed primary organizer Dustin “Duff” Hunke. “They wanted to know what we were going to do.”
It took less than 24 hours to postpone the multi-band, multi-venue festival in response to the directed health measure instituted because of a dramatic rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
“We announced and we almost immediately figured out it's not going to work,” Hunke said. ”There’s realistically no way we can have a music festival with a mask mandate. There are so many people getting it (COVID-19), we just can’t have a festival that encourages people to move around between five venues.”
Hunke, who works at multiple downtown establishments, including music venues, said there is a big difference between doing single shows and holding a festival that would see hundreds of people moving around between the Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, 1867 Bar, Bodega’s Alley and the Bourbon Theatre on multiple nights.
“With a show, people come in, they’re wearing their masks, they’re not milling around with huge crowds of people,” Hunke said. “It’s another thing entirely to keep passing from venue to venue, packing out places. At Exposed, you see full venues all the time. Most of the (club) shows, the places aren’t packed.”
Lincoln Exposed began in 2006 when Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters booked a February week with 23 Lincoln bands in an attempt to pump up business during the slowest time of the year.
Over the next 15 years, Lincoln Exposed grew to include the five central downtown venues – it should be officially designated as the city’s music district – and the number of bands and solo artists grew to 115 in 2020.
“We were the last thing that happened,” Hunke said of the February 2020 festival. “A couple weeks later, things started shutting down. We were lucky we were able to have the festival before things quickly got very real for us with COVID in Nebraska.”
Last year, Lincoln Exposed got pushed to a sweltering weekend in July – it’s usually on the coldest weekend of the year – and got a new name, Lincoln Exposed Redux.
It presented just under 60 bands and solo artists, a significant drop from the preceding three or four years, but still something of a return to “normal” for the music scene.
This year, Hunke and the other organizers had lined up 74 bands and solo artists to perform over the four February nights.
Now, the festival will be Lincoln Exposed Redux – The Sequel, hopefully held over four nights in mid May.
‘At this point, we’re keeping everyone on hold, talking to bands and seeing if they’d be comfortable with a May date,” Hunke said. “If the last couple years have told us anything, it’s we don’t know what the next few months will bring. We’re hoping for May, but if we have to push it out longer, we will.”
L. Kent Wolgamott's five favorite reviews from 2021
I’ve chosen my favorite reviews of 2021 -- aimed at telling the year’s arts and entertainment story through the biggest events.
The first major concert to play Lincoln since March 2019 took place on June 11 at Pinewood Bowl. About 4,400 people made their way to Pioneers…
The American Ballet Theatre chose Lincoln as the starting point for its COVID-inspired summer outdoor “truck tour.” More than 6,000 people att…
Some 90,000 people filled Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14, when Garth Brooks became the first solo artist to play a show there, setting an attenda…
Guitarist Pat Metheny presented the single most impressive concert of the year when he brought a pair of young musicians with him to the Lied …
On Oct. 15, Chris Stapleton, who just won six Country Music Association Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, played Pinnacle Bank Aren…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott