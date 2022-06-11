On The Beat: Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival to return in July

The Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival will return for its third season July 23-31.

The festival, created by artistic director Erik Higgins, features music from the many cultural groups that call Nebraska home and brings in internationally recognized artists who share the stage with local musicians

The 2022 festival theme is “Travelers” and will be highlighted by these programs:

“Buenos Aires to Seoul,” featuring world-renowned Argentinian composer and bandoneon player J.P. Jofre; “Damascus to Brooklyn,” featuring a return appearance of Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh; and “Kiev to Detroit,” featuring Ukrainian kobzar Julian Kytasty and the Kytasty Family Bandura Ensemble.

The festival also will include a North American premiere of Lebanese composer and violinist Layale Chaker’s “The Bow and the Read” for choir and solo violin, and two performances with singer/songwriter Gabriel Kahane, whose intense lyrical storytelling has earned a devoted following.

Two jam sessions open to the public, storytelling events, a day of workshops for kids (including a baby concert for young children and their families), and film screenings will round out the festival’s nine days of programming.

Tickets and passes go on sale Wednesday at the festival’s website, lincolncrossroadsmusic.org, where a full list of the concerts, artist bios and other information will be available.

Busiest music week of the summer

The 15 Crossroads Festival concerts will guarantee that July 22 to 31 will be Lincoln’s busiest music “week” of the summer – and maybe the year.

It will start on July 22 when Weird Al Yankovic appears at the Lied Center for Performing Arts and include the Lincoln Exposed festival, which will bring about 70 Lincoln bands and solo artists to five downtown venues July 28-30.

Pinewood Bowl will host four shows on four consecutive nights that week, starting with comedian Tom Segura on July 27 followed by Little Big Town, Parker McCollum and the long-postponed Goo Goo Dolls show on July 30.

As if that isn’t enough, the Maha Festival will be taking place on July 29 and 30 in Stinson Park at Ak-Sar-Ben Village in Omaha.

CREEM has risen

Boy howdy! CREEM, America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine, is back.

Following last year’s documentary about the anti-Rolling Stone that celebrated rock ‘n’ roll with attitude, humor and highly entertaining writing by the likes of Lester Bangs and Jaan Uhelszki, CREEM is returning — on the web and, importantly, four times a year in magazine form.

Plus, subscribers get access to all 20 years worth of the original CREEM – all the issues have been digitized, searchable by year, and presented in all their glory with photos, and their hilarious captions and ads, which are a hoot a half-century later.

The first print of the revitalized CREEM, which will be quarterly, will arrive in September.

The new CREEM online is already up and running with weekly pieces that embody the magazine’s original irreverent spirit – a rarity these days. It's already more fun than any music publication that I’ve run across in the digital era.

You can try it for free at creem.com. Just don’t get lost for hours or days in the archive like I did.

