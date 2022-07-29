On The Beat: Lincoln Crossroads Festival catching on with international concerts

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sunday afternoon, the Kytatsy Bandura Ensemble opened the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival with a touchingly beautiful concert of Ukrainian music at First-Plymouth Church.

Two nights later, singer/songwriter Gabriel Kahane recounted a 2016 rail trip around the country, taking to the Lied Center’s grand piano to play songs from his album “The Book of Travelers” at the Johnny Carson Theater.

So began the weeklong festival that brings chamber, symphonic and folk musicians from around the world to perform, sometimes in conjunction with Lincoln musicians, and represent distinct cultures and places.

Begun in 2019, canceled in 2020, then returning last year, the third installment of the festival is gaining traction, playing to larger audiences and generating greater community involvement.

“It’s even better than I expected,” said Erik Higgins, the festival’s founder and artistic director. “It’s incredible to see how much the community really is embracing it and appreciates it.”

The concerts that I’ve attended this year and in the first two seasons have been universally excellent, showcasing masters of their form, like Julian Kytasty on bandura, introducing their instruments and cultural music to Lincoln.

And those concerts have delivered on the year’s theme — as with Kahane’s program that found him recounting his 9,000 mile Amtrak trek and the people he met, then doing the songs he wrote about them — perfect for this year’s theme “Travelers.”

The key to that success, Higgins said, is getting the right people to come to Lincoln for the festival.

A Lincoln native who now lives in Denmark, Higgins is a bassist who has played with orchestras, early music ensembles and chamber orchestras in the U.S. and Europe, and interacts with musicians from around the world.

The festival performers are chosen from people he knows, suggestions from others about who to bring and those he knows of and thinks would be a good fit for the festival’s collaborative concerts.

“The most important part is who you bring,” he said. “It’s important to bring people who will work well together and to have people that will interact with the community. One of the things we want to do is build friendships with the artists and the community. … You have a chance to build something that would feel like a family reunion.”

That reunion, to some measure, comes when musicians return to Lincoln for the festival. Kahane played the Lied Center in 2017 and talked about coming back to Lincoln Tuesday.

Alina Kuzma, one of the three bandura players and singers in the family group, did the same Sunday, recalling that she’d sung an old prayer for peace when she performed at the first Crossroads festival with the Women’s Bandura Ensemble of North America.

And Syrian clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, who performed at the first Crossroads fest, then debuted a version of his composition “Home Within” at Lied last year, is back for a pair of performances this year.

“A lot of musicians have said they feel at home here,” HIggins said. “To me, that’s the biggest compliment.”

And their interaction with the community can’t be missed. After Tuesday’s concert, a masked Kahane was talking to a group in the lobby, while Julian Kytasty tuned his bandura in the theater and chatted with the musicians who had begun to gather for a jam session.

That interaction will continue through the weekend, with festival concerts and jam sessions set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Those concerts are: Celebration of Places, with compositions by JP Jofre, Caroline Shaw and Kinan Azmeh at 7 p.m. Friday in the Carson Theater and, immediately following at 9 p.m., Mt. Sinjar to the Plains by Lincoln’s Golden Studio with Mojed Chamseddine in the Sheldon Museum of Art Sculpture Garden.

On Saturday, Damascus to Brooklyn, featuring Azmeh, at 7 p.m. at South Street Temple and Buenose Aires to the World, featuring Argentine bandoneon player JP Jofre, at 7 p.m. at First-Plymouth Church.

.