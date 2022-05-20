On The Beat: Jerry Lee Lewis at long last gets into the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Killer, at long last, made it into the Country Music Hall of Fame. And, perhaps surprisingly, he’s still around to be inducted.
Now 86, Jerry Lee Lewis, the wildest of the bunch, is the last man standing among the original '50s rock ‘n’ rollers.
But he’s been making country music from the beginning. His first single was a cover of Ray Price’s “Crazy Arms” and “Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” both the top of the country chart.
After his career was derailed by the discovery of his marriage to his 13-year-old cousin Myra, and early rock ‘n’ roll faded away post-Beatles, he made his comeback as a country artist.
After a decade-long purgatory in out-of-the-way honky tonks and dinner theaters, in 1968 Lewis recorded the classic shuffle “Another Place, Another Time” which shot up the country charts to No. 4 on the singles chart. Then came “What Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me)” and the No. 1 hit., “To Make Love Sweeter Than This.”
If you’ve got some doubt about Lewis’s country bonafides, get on your favorite service and stream “Killer Country,” the 1995 compilation of 20 of his best songs from his Smash and Mercury albums of the 70s and 80s.
To be sure, he takes “Walking the Floor Over You” into pumpin’ piano rock ‘n’ roll territory. But the likes of “The Hole He Said He’d Dig For Me” are pure country. One of the great interpreters of popular song ever, he puts his distinctive stamp on his covers of Merle Haggard’s “Workingman’s Blues” and Kris Kristofferson’s “Me and Bobby McGee.”
In 1975, he rolled his biography into a song that asserts Jerry Lee’s life would make “A Damn Good Country Song” and two years later, he crafted a final classic, “Middle Age Crazy”
That would be 45 years ago – which woulc seem like plenty of time for the county hall to induct him.
“I was wondering if they were ever going to induct me,” Lewis said at the Tuesday press conference announcing this year’s inductions. “But they’ve come around and I was really glad and grateful.”
Much of the reason that Jerry Lee has had to wait so long is the Country Music Hall of Fame’s very restrictive inductions policy.
Unlike the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which, with all its categories, inducts a dozen or more artists, bands and industry movers and shaker, the country hall only inducts three a year – one in the “Veteran Era Artist” – this year, Jerry Lee, one “Modern Era Artist,” – this year, the late Keith Whitley and a non-performer category – this year RCA Records executive Joe Galante.
The Country Music Hall of Fame, established in 1961, now has 169 inductees. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which added its first class, including Lewis, in 1986, now has 351 members with 14 more set for induction in November.
It’s not likely that we’ll get a chance to see Jerry Lee perform again.
The last time I saw him, more than a decade ago, he had to be helped to the piano bench, then lit up and rocked the Kansas City theater like he was 21. But a 2017 stroke has him using a walker and, according to the Tennessean, saying “I really don’t stick with the piano as much as I used to. I miss it.”
But the Killer’s going to make it to Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony in October, where he’ll hear the testimonials and musical tributes he’s long deserved.
That, along with the upcoming release of a T Bone Burnett produced album recorded two years ago is not a bad way to cap the career of the legend, who’s finally been recognized as a country great as well as one of the kings of rock ‘n’ roll.
Country music history from the year you were born
Country music history from the year you were born
Over the past century, the country music genre has become one of the most popular and recognizable within the American music industry. It first originated in the early 1900s, particularly among working-class Southern Americans. Elements of fiddle songs, ballads, banjo, jazz, and blues became entangled together, leading to its official recognition as a genre (often referred to as “hillbilly music”) by the 1920s.
From there, country music grew roots in the city of Nashville, Tennessee, where the Grand Ole Opry radio and television show launched the careers of icons like Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash. It was also the place where the genre had its “Big Bang” moment, when talent scout Ralph Peer began to scout Southern talent and came away with legendary acts that would continue to shape the genre and put Nashville on the map as Music City.
Country has also seen
a recent reckoning thanks to the response to Lil Nas X’s hit song “Old Town Road.” When Billboard chose to remove the single from its country charts, claiming it wasn’t “country” enough, a debate was sparked over how the genre has historically discouraged Black country artists’ ability to incorporate other genres in a way that speaks to younger listeners. Crossing over with other genres certainly seems to work, as Kacey Musgraves’ pop-infused “Golden Hour” was the rare country album to win the 2019 Grammy for Album of the Year. Stacker compiled a list of noteworthy genre moments and milestones over the past 100 years. We scoured news articles, retrospectives, and other historical resources to find one significant recording, milestone, or event for each year from 1921 to 2021.
Read on to learn more about the evolution of country music, from the early 20th century to the present.
You may also like: Best country music albums of all time
GAB Archive // Getty Images
1921: Webb Pierce is born
Webb Pierce became
one of the most popular honky-tonk artists of the 1950s. He also reached the significant milestone of racking up 13 Billboard #1 singles, which was rare for country artists at the time.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1922: Eck Robertson makes one of the first commercial country recordings
The recordings included duets like “Turkey in the Straw,” as well as solo songs like “Sallie Gooden.” When Eck Robertson died,
his tombstone was engraved, “World’s Champion Fiddler.”
Unknown author // Wikimedia Commons
1923: Ralph Peer makes the first ‘hillbilly’ record
Ralph Peer is credited for
coordinating the first hit country record, Fiddlin’ John Carson’s “The Little Old Log Cabin in the Lane.” The music producer soon recruited other early “hillbilly music” stars, including the Stoneman Family and the Hill Billies.
Johnny Louis // Getty Images
1924: “The Prisoner’s Song” becomes the first country record to sell 1 million copies
The song was performed by
Vernon Dalhart, and the record also featured the single “The Wreck of the Old 97.” It was later covered by many prominent country musicians, from Johnny Cash to Bill Monroe.
The Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1925: The Grand Ole Opry begins
Established as a radio show in 1925, the
Grand Ole Opry has showcased country musicians to the American public for almost a century (it now airs on Circle TV). It’s also responsible for helping kickstart the careers of genre legends like Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and Hank Williams.
You may also like: Best-selling album from the year you graduated high school
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
1926: DeFord Bailey becomes a regular on the Grand Ole Opry
The African American harmonica player appeared on the radio show from 1926 to 1941. However, due to the industry cultivation of country as a predominantly “white” genre—the legacy of which remains to this day—he was not inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame
until 2005.
Marilyn K. Morton // Wikimedia Commons
1927: Country music has its “Big Bang”
Country
had its “Big Bang” moment when New York talent scout Ralph Peer came to Bristol, Tennessee, and set up a makeshift studio in order to find Southern talent for Victor Records. There, he found A.P. Carter and Jimmie Rodgers, two musicians who influenced country music for decades to come.
Victor Talking Machine Company Getty Images
1928: The Carters meet Lesley Riddle
Lesley Riddle was an African American Nashville blues musician who formed a long collaborative relationship with the Carters. Although he unfortunately never had a mainstream music career of his own,
the artist helped shape Maybelle Carter’s guitar techniques and gathered old regional songs for recording companies.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1929: Gene Autry records his first records
The man who would later become one of the quintessential singing cowboys of the era also had quite the recording career.
According to his official website, Gene Autry made 640 recordings, one of which was the first record to ever be certified gold.
Seattle Packing Company // Getty Images
1930: Ken Maynard becomes the first singing cowboy in the film ‘Sons of the Saddle’
Ken Maynard's character in the 1930 sound film “
Sons of the Saddle” embodied the “singing cowboy” trope in a major way for the first time. This archetypal figure often protected those in need through acts of chivalry and expressed his emotions through wholesome songs.
You may also like: 50 of the best albums by LGBTQ musicians
David Howard // Getty Images
1931: Ed Crain records “Bandit Cole Younger”
Sometimes referred to as “The Texas Cowboy,” Ed Crain is best remembered for this story-heavy song. It details
the complicated emotions that a young Confederate soldier feels about his role in the Civil War.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1932: Patsy Cline is born
Born Virginia Patterson Hensley, she became one of the most influential country artists ever, as well as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. She was also one of the earliest country artists
to cross over into a prosperous pop career.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1933: Willie Nelson is born
The singer-songwriter would become enormously important to the country music genre and a prominent creator of the "outlaw" country genre that focused on poverty and the perspective of prisoners and rebels on the lam from lawmen. He's pictured here, second from left, before he grew his signature braided pigtails.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1934: Gene Autry stars in his first movie, ‘In Old Santa Fe’
In less than two years, the young actor appeared in 10 Hollywood B movies. He is largely credited with bringing folk music further into the mainstream by popularizing the “singing cowboy” figure. Autry went on to host “The Gene Autry Show” from 1950 to 1955.
David Howard // Getty Images
1935: Bob Wills makes his first recordings
The influential singer-songwriter eventually went by the moniker “King of Western Swing” and is largely considered to be one of the
founders of the Western swing style. By the time that he made his first recordings, Willis had formed a new band that became known as Bob Willis and his Texas Playboys.
You may also like: #1 pop song from the year you graduated high school
Paul Parry // Getty Images
1936: ‘Mid-Day Merry-Go-Round’ begins
WNOX in Knoxville, Tennessee, began broadcasting an
afternoon radio show that featured hillbilly artists, helping to popularize country music. One early artist to perform was Roy Acuff, who also became a major player at the Grand Ole Opry.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1937: The ‘Renfro Valley Barn Dance’ begins
The Midwestern radio and stage show
showcased a number of country music stars, from Red Foley to the Coon Creek Girls. In 2013, PBS made a documentary about the Renfro Valley Dance, called “In the Valley Where Time Stands Still.”
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1938: “Wabash Cannonball” becomes the top country record
The
Roy Acuff-recorded song was also known by the title “The Great Rock Island Route.” It describes the splendor of the Wabash Cannonball Express train route, exemplifying the genre’s appreciation for the Western and Southern United States.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1939: Billboard begins publishing its ‘Hillbilly Hits’ chart
The chart was published until 1942 and is known as one of the first formal country music charts. The magazine later began publishing “Most Played Juke Box Folk Records,” which became the blueprint for its contemporary Hot Country Songs chart.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1941: ‘Walking the Floor Over You’ launches honky tonk music into the mainstream
The name “honky tonk” is
a nod to Nashville’s Lower Broadway bars, where patrons often gathered to share beer and enjoy live country music. The subgenre typically expresses great emotion, thanks to instruments like fiddles and electric guitars.
Atlas Artist Bureau // Getty Images
1942: Fred Rose and Roy Acuff found the first Nashville music publisher
Acuff-Rose later signed country star Hank Williams, helping him set up an official recording contract.
Their first major hit was Patti Page’s 1950 single “Tennessee Waltz.”
George Rinhart // Getty Images
1943: The Carter Family disbands
One of the first groups to become mainstream country stars, the band originally consisted of husband and wife A.P. and Sara Carter, as well as Sara’s sister-in-law Maybelle Carter. Sara and Maybelle
briefly made music as a folk duo in the 1960s.
Donaldson Collection // Getty Images
1944: Billboard acknowledges ‘folk’ music
The popular music publication first released a country music chart early in 1944, with one of several versions of the song
“Pistol Packin’ Mama” leading the pack. At the time, the chart was known as “folk,” a genre that encompassed country and blues music.
Unknown author // Wikimedia Commons
1945: “Bluegrass” becomes a genre
The genre’s growing success can largely be credited to Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys, which took off in popularity after members Earl Scruggs and Lester Flatt joined. Together, they formed the quintessential bluegrass quintet: a guitarist, a banjo player, a bass player, a fiddle player, and a mandolin player.
You may also like: Most famous musician born the same year as you
Norran Lamberson // Getty Images
1946: Nashville’s first independent label, Bullet Records, is launched
Well-known country musicians like Minnie Pearl, Chet Atkins, and B.B. King released records through Jim Bulleit’s label. Francis Craig’s “Near You,” which was made through Bullet Records, was also
the first major song to be recorded in the Tennessee city.
Gretsch Guitar News // Getty Images
1947: Hank Williams earns his first national hit
Hank Williams is still regarded as one of the most influential 20th-century American musicians, despite having such a brief career. He had
his first major hit after releasing the single “Move It on Over,” which blended country and rock ’n’ roll stylings.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1948: Eddy Arnold releases 5 of the year’s new #1 songs
These songs included “Anytime,” “Bouquet of Roses,” “Just a Little Lovin’ (Will Go a Long, Long Way),” “My Daddy is Only a Picture,” “Texarkana Baby,” and “What a Fool I Was.” “Bouquet of Roses”
topped the charts for 19 weeks.
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
1949: Hank Williams has his first #1 single with ‘Lovesick Blues’
The song earned the star his first #1 single, and
he performed it to acclaim on the Louisiana Hayride Radio Show. It was originally written by Cliff Friend and Irving Mills for the 1922 musical “Oh, Ernest.”
GAB Archive // Getty Images
1950: Hank Snow’s ‘I’m Movin’ On’ sits at #1 for 21 weeks
The blues song details a young man’s breakup with his high-society girlfriend and how he processes it over the course of a train ride. The song remained at the top of the Billboard country charts for 21 weeks,
a record at the time.
You may also like: 30 musicians with legendarily long careers
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1951: Carl Smith makes his chart debut
Carl Smith
first had a major chart hit when his single “Let’s Live a Little” appeared on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. This 1951 success led him to become one of the most recognizable country artists of the 1950s, with 31 top 10 hits during the decade.
Underwood Archives // Getty Images
1952: Kitty Wells’ ‘It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels’ becomes a hit
Singer Kitty Wells paved the way for other female country artists when she released the popular song “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels,”
a response to Hank Thompson’s song “The Wild Side of Life,” in which a man blames his lost love on a woman’s decision to go out and party at night. Written by songwriter J.D. Miller, Wells’ song pushed back against the misogynist implications of Thompson’s hit, shocking much of the male-dominated industry and selling over 1 million copies.
GAB Archive // Getty Images
1953: Hank Williams dies at 29
The iconic musician
died from heart failure in the back of his Cadillac on the way to a performance on New Year’s Day. His shocking death has hung over American pop culture in the years since, even though the artist’s career lasted only five years.
MGM Records // Wikimedia Commons
1954: Elvis makes his recording debut
At the time, the 19-year-old singer was largely unknown. He shot to fame thanks to his
performances on Sun Records, notably singing a cover of the blues classic, “That’s All Right.”
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc. // Getty Images
1956: Carl Perkins’ ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ becomes a hit
“Blue Suede Shoes” is considered
one of the earliest rockabilly records since it includes elements of both rock ’n’ roll and country music. The Beatles later went on to record three Perkins songs, covering “Everybody’s Trying to Be My Baby,” “Honey Don’t,” and “Matchbox.”
John Rodgers // Getty Images
1957: Jerry Lee Lewis records ‘Great Balls of Fire’
After getting his start at
Sun Records, Lewis became a bona fide star upon the release of his smash hit single, “Great Balls of Fire.” It topped the R&B music charts, kickstarting the wild career of a man who became known as “ rock ’n’ roll’s first great wild man.”
Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images
1958: The Country Music Association is formed
The CMA was created to defend and preserve country music during the advent of rockabilly and rock ’n’ roll music. It began awarding artists during its first Country Music Week in 1967.
Donaldson Collection // Getty Images
1959: The first Best Country and Western Performance Grammy Award is presented
The award was given to
The Kingston Trio for their song “Tom Dooley.” This was one of the only major country music awards out there until the Academy of Country Music began awarding musicians in the late 1960s.
V&A Images // Getty Images
1960: Patsy Cline joins the Grand Ole Opry
The highly influential singer successfully requested to join the cast and became a regular in January 1960. She famously
demanded to be paid before performing at the Opry—as her personal policy stipulated, “No dough, no show.”
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1961: The Country Music Hall of Fame is established
Country music’s highest honor was established in 1961, created by the Country Music Association. It’s based in Nashville, and
its first class included Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams, and Fred Rose.
Michael Rivera // Getty Images
1962: Ray Charles records ‘Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music’
Ray Charles’ album
blended country, soul, and pop to great acclaim, and both the album and its lead single, “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” were soon certified gold. The African American musician’s dedication to breaking down barriers between genres was particularly significant given that the album was released amid the American civil rights movement.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1963: Patsy Cline dies
Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas, Randy Hughes, and Hawkshaw Hawkins were killed in a plane crash
near Camden, Tennessee. Cline, who was 30 years old, previously almost died in a head-on car crash in 1961.
GAB Archive // Getty Images
1964: Willie Nelson first appears on the Grand Ole Opry
The appearance took place
within two weeks of Willie Nelson’s first-ever recording session at Nashville’s RCA Studio B. After his first show, Nelson became a regular performer and often played up to 26 shows every year before he moved to Texas.
Grand Ole Opry // Getty Images
1966: Dolly Parton releases her first record
Dolly Parton is one of the most recognizable names in country music today, but she was first introduced to music listeners in 1966. That’s when
her earliest songs, “Dumb Blonde” and “Happy Birthday, Baby,” were released.
Gems // Getty Images
1967: Merle Haggard records ‘Sing Me Back Home’
The musician
first came up with the idea for the song from a conversation he had with a fellow inmate in prison. Notably, Merle Haggard saw Johnny Cash perform at San Quentin while he was serving time, before he himself became a major music star.
Country Music Association // Getty Images
1968: Johnny Cash makes a live album at Folsom Prison
Johnny Cash reportedly
became fascinated by prison life after seeing the 1951 noir film “Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison” during his time in the Air Force. The resulting LP, “At Folsom Prison,” became a massive success and spurred Cash to testify before the Senate on behalf of prison reform in 1972.
User:Johnnycash1950-2003 // Getty Images
1969: The ‘Johnny Cash Show’ debuts on ABC
The Man in Black’s country hits reached millions of American households when the “Johnny Cash Show” became a regular part of ABC’s television lineup. The show,
which ran from 1969 to 1971, featured performances from Cash, his wife, June Carter Cash, and many other country and pop stars of the day.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1970: Dolly Parton records her first Top 10 single
Dolly Parton hit it big for the first time with “Mule Skin Blues,” a song originally sung by Jimmie Rodgers. The song has also been performed by artists like the Osborne Brothers and The Cramps.
You may also like: Best New Artist winner the year you graduated high school
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1971: Southern Rock begins in Nashville
The bands Barefoot Jerry and Area Code 615 influenced later Southern Rock bands after they began performing in the city. The subgenre combines blues, country, and rock 'n' roll, and the term was first coined
in an article by journalist Mo Slotin.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1972: Loretta Lynn becomes the first woman to win Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards
Loretta Lynn
won the award following the release of her album “Here I Am,” and the #1 hit singles “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Don’t Come Home A’Drinkin’.” She remained the only woman to be named Entertainer of the Year until Dolly Parton received the honor in 1978.
Richard E. Aaron // Getty Images
1973: Willie Nelson hosts his first Fourth of July picnic
Since 1973, country legend Willie Nelson has performed an annual Independence Day concert in his native state of Texas. The annual event
was inspired by his 1972 participation in the “Dripping Springs Reunion,” an event bringing together progressive young hippies and more conservative, older Texans.
Owen Franken - Corbis // Getty Images
1974: Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ is released
The song, a goodbye letter to her former singing partner Porter Wagoner, is
Parton’s biggest hit ever, topping the charts in both 1974 and 1982. Later, the 1992 cover by Whitney Houston became the best-selling single ever released by a female artist.
Richard E. Aaron // Getty Images
1975: Willie Nelson releases ‘Red Headed Stranger’
Willie Nelson’s classic album, which recounts its angry main character’s journey to self-forgiveness and growth, firmly established the musician as an influential country artist. “Red Headed Stranger”
stayed on the Billboard charts for 120 weeks, transcending the often modest crossover expectations of the genre and innovating in long-form storytelling.
You may also like: Boy bands to top the Billboard charts since 1980
Bettmann // Getty Images
1976: ‘Wanted! The Outlaws’ is released
The compilation features country superstars like Willie Nelson, Jessi Colter, Waylon Jennings, and Tompall Glaser. It also has the honor of being the
first certified platinum country music LP in history.
Michael Putland // Getty Images
1977: Elvis Presley dies
The iconic King of Rock ’n’ Roll
died at age 42 in his Tennessee mansion from what many now argue was a combination of heart failure and prescription drug abuse. Around 20,000 people visited Graceland to mourn.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1978: Barbara Mandrell has her first #1 hit with ‘Sleeping Single in a Double Bed’
The song, which was part of her album “Moods,” was the singer’s 26th to reach the Billboard charts but
the first to reach #1. The next year, the single won the American Music Award for Favorite Country Single.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1979: Kenny Rogers cements his reputation as a crossover country star with ‘Coward of the County’
The song,
which reached the top of Billboard’s country chart, cemented Rogers’ place as a successful crossover artist, as he also made music in genres like pop, rock, and folk. The song’s controversial subject matter is a young man’s quest for revenge on the boys who gang-raped his girlfriend.
Kenny Rogers // Wikimedia Commons
1980: ‘Urban Cowboy’ is released
The John Travolta film brought country and western dance clubs and music into the mainstream, catapulting the genre into a pop phenomenon. Although the movie faced some backlash, it revolutionized country, with singles like Mickey Gilley’s “Stand by Me” and Johnny Lee’s “Looking for Love”
making the Hot 100.
You may also like: Best Bob Dylan albums of all time
Paramount Pictures // Getty Images
1982: Amy Kurland opens The Bluebird Cafe
The Nashville location has since become a hotspot for rising country music talent. It became a
nationally recognized venue after appearing on the popular ABC musical drama “Nashville.”
Robert Alexander // Getty Images
1983: Two major country TV networks launch
The Nashville Network and Country Music Television began creating genre-specific content during the same year. However, only CMT has survives today in its original incarnation, with the Nashville Network undergoing a host of brand and format changes starting in 2000.
Fotos International // Getty Images
1984: The Judds release their debut album, ‘Why Not Me’
The
mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd eventually won five Grammy Awards and eight Country Music Association awards. They became one of the most popular country acts of the 1980s, and “Why Not Me” launched them to stardom after topping the charts for three weeks in 1985.
Nick Elgar // Getty Images
1985: The New York Times’ Robert Palmer claims that country music is dying
Robert Palmer claimed that country music was
losing its audience, particularly young people, who were more drawn to genres like rock 'n'roll. “The fabled Nashville sound, which defined country music for decades ... may soon sound as dated as the ukulele,” he wrote.
You may also like: Top 100 country songs of all time
Ryan Kaldari // Getty Images
1986: Columbia Records drops Johnny Cash
After 28 years with the company, Cash only found out that he
had been dropped by reading the newspaper. He later found success with Rick Rubin’s American Recordings label, especially with the 1994 release of his album “American Recordings.”
CBS Television // Wikimedia Commons
1987: Reba McEntire is named the CMA’s ‘Female Vocalist of the Year’ for the fourth year in a row
Reba McEntire became the first woman to ever receive the honor for four consecutive years. That same year, her compilation album “Greatest Hits” became her first to become certified
triple platinum.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
1988: Garth Brooks is discovered at the Bluebird Cafe
During a show, Brooks
was noticed by Capitol Records executive Lynn Shults, launching his mainstream success. Later that night, she offered him a record deal. He has since played the music bar again and appeared as part of Bluebird’s 2018 Alive at the Bluebird concert series.
Beth Gwinn // Getty Images
1989: Garth Brooks releases ‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’
The single’s popularity started Brooks on his journey toward becoming the
highest-selling country musician of all time. The musician’s sophomore single won Single of the Year at that year’s American Country Music Awards and was his first #1 hit.
Martyn Goodacre // Getty Images
1991: Trisha Yearwood releases her debut single, ‘She’s in Love with the Boy’
When the song reached #1 on the Billboard country singles chart, it became
the first debut single to achieve that milestone since Connie Smith’s 1964 single “Once a Day.” Soon after, her self-titled album became one of the rare platinum country debuts.
Stuart Mostyn // Getty Images
1992: Line dancing surges in popularity
Much of this resurgence can be owed to
two hit singles of the time: Brooks & Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart.” The former inspired people to dance thanks to its “four wall” line dance format.
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons
1993: Toby Keith makes his debut
Toby Keith began his career with the debut single “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” which soon topped the Billboard Country Songs chart. It ultimately became the
top-played country song of the decade.
Tim Mosenfelder // Getty Images
1994: Johnny Cash has his comeback
The album “American Recordings,” made with hip-hop producer Rick Rubin, is often credited with
revitalizing Cash’s career. It received critical acclaim, and Cash later won the 1995 Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album.
Michael Putland // Getty Images
1996: The first Country Stampede Music Festival takes place
The festival was held every year at Tuttle Creek State Park until is moved to Topeka, Kansas, in 2019, where it is still one of the
largest music festivals in the Midwest. In 2020 organizers renamed the festival “Country Stampede at the Heartland.”
Bradley Kanaris // Getty Images
1997: Shania Twain releases ‘Come on Over’
Shania Twain’s third studio album smashed music records,
selling over 20 million copies and becoming the best-selling recording by any female artist. Although it was ostensibly a country album, “Come on Over” also blended the mainstream pop styles of singers of the day such as Celine Dion and Gloria Estefan.
Beth Gwinn // Getty Images
1998: The Chicks make their major-label debut
The band formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, who now go by The Chicks, entered the mainstream music scene with their forth studio album, “Wide Open Spaces.” It won “Best Country Album” at the Grammy Awards and was the first Chicks album to feature Natalie Maines as the band’s lead vocalist.
Dixie Chicks // Getty Images
1999: The Americana Music Association is formed
The trade organization
was created to celebrate contemporary Americana artists, such as Wilco and Rosanne Cash, who were often sidelined by the mainstream music industry. It put on an annual Americanafest, a concert event and conference in Nashville.
Rick Diamond // Getty Images
2002: Shania Twain makes her comeback
After breaking records with her 1997 album “Come on Over,” Twain returned after a five-year hiatus with her fourth album, “Up!” It
reached the top of the Billboard 200 chart upon its release, selling over 874,000 copies in its first week alone.
Nicholas Hunt // Getty Images
2003: The Chicks are canceled
The controversy began when Natalie Maines introduced the band’s single “Travelin’ Soldier” by saying, “Just so you know ... we’re ashamed that the president of the United States is from Texas.” The moment is remembered as one of the first times a celebrity was “canceled” in part because of internet reactions. The group was shunned for years but returned after a 14-year hiatus with the 2020 album “Gaslighter.”
Al Bello // Getty Images
2004: ‘The Grand Ole Opry’ star Skeeter Davis dies
Apart from her appearances at the Opry, Skeeter Davis was one of the first famous solo country vocalists. New York Times music critic
Robert Palmer praised her as an “extraordinary country/pop singer.” She had several crossover hits, particularly the 1962 song “The End of the World.”
David Redfern // Getty Images
2005: ‘Walk the Line’ is released
The musical biopic starring Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix dramatizes the love story and collaborative relationship between country legends June and Johnny Cash. The film received five Oscar nominations, and Witherspoon won the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of June.
You may also like: 30 of the top-grossing music tours of all time
Fox 2000 Pictures // Getty Images
2006: Taylor Swift releases her first album
Although the world-famous artist has since crossed over into other genres, her self-titled debut (released when Swift was just 16) launched her as a major new face on the country music scene. Her first single, “Tim McGraw,” references the famous genre musician.
Taylor Swift 098 // Getty Images
2007: Country music sweeps the Grammy Awards
During this edition of the awards show, The Chicks won
three major awards often reserved for other genres: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year (for “Taking the Long Way”). Additionally, Carrie Underwood received the Grammy for Best New Artist.
GABRIEL BOUYS // Getty Images
2008: Reba leaves her label
After 25 years, Reba McEntire
left her label MCA Nashville. She ultimately left to sign and make music with the Valory Music Co., a sister company of Big Machine Records.
Ethan Miller // Getty Images
2009: Kanye West interrupts Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards
When Taylor Swift won Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me,” rapper Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech, saying, “Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time!” Beyoncé later called Swift back onstage to finish her speech, but the moment has been named as
one of the most shocking in recent music history.
Christopher Polk // Getty Images
2010: CMT hosts its first CMT Artists of the Year event
The 2010 ceremony honored Taylor Swift, the Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, and Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum). The 2020 event
was renamed “CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special,” in order to celebrate health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
You may also like: Most-nominated artists who have never won a Grammy
David Becker // Getty Images
2011: Lady A’s ‘Need You Now’ wins five Grammy Awards
The album won the Best Country Album, while the single of the same name won four Grammys. The song
was eventually certified nine times platinum by the RIAA and made the band internationally popular. It was the highest-selling country single from April 2011 to December 2013.
Michael Loccisano // Getty Images
2012: Billboard changes its Hot Country Songs chart criteria
The chart now reflects both airplay and music downloads, much like the magazine’s Hot 100 chart does. However,
the changes drew controversy, as they allowed Taylor Swift’s crossover single “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” to rebound to #1.
Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images
2013: Jody Rosen coins the term ‘bro-country’
The New York Magazine writer
described “bro-country” as “music by and of the tatted, gym-toned, party-hearty young American white dude.” Rosen was specifically referring to the Florida Georgia Line single “Cruise,” which he said may mark a turning point from the popularity of older country stars to more party-oriented country music.
Rick Diamond // Getty Images
2014: Ty Herndon and Billy Gilman come out as gay
The pair were among the first country musicians to do so after Chely Wright
came out as a lesbian and became virtually the only out country star in 2010. Notably, the two both came out on the same day.
Rick Diamond // Getty Images
2015: Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Love Me Like You Mean It’ reaches #1
The song made Kelsea Ballerini
the first female country artist to achieve a #1 debut single on the Country Airplay chart since Carrie Underwood did so in 2006 with her song “Inside Your Heaven.” The achievement was also notable given that Ballerini worked with indie label Black River, rather than one of the majors.
Jason Kempin // Getty Images
2016: ‘Forever Country’ is released
The mashup song included performances from 30 well-known country artists including Kacey Musgraves, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, and Reba McEntire. It was created to honor the Country Music Association Awards’
50-year anniversary.
Chris J Ratcliffe // Getty Images
2017: Luke Bryan makes history with his album ‘Crash My Party’
When Bryan’s song “Fast” topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, he
became the only artist to get six #1 songs from one album in the chart’s 27-year history. Other singles from his album “Kill the Lights” to reach #1 include “Home Alone Tonight,” “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Everyday,” “Move,” “Kick the Dust Up,” and “Strip It Down.”
Rick Diamond // Getty Images
2018: Lil Nas X releases ‘Old Town Road’
The newcomer’s song, which went viral thanks to
his savvy on TikTok, initially charted on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip Songs charts. Billboard’s decision to remove “Old Town Road” from the country chart due to it apparently not embracing “enough elements of today’s country music” sparked discussions about how the genre has historically limited Black country artists’ creative freedoms while not doing the same to white musicians incorporating elements of rap and pop. Billy Ray Cyrus, who voiced his support for Lil Nas X’s place in country, later appealed on a remix of the hit song.
Matt Winkelmeyer // Getty Images
2019: Kacey Musgraves wins Album of the Year at the Grammys
Kacey Musgraves’ album “Golden Hour” won four awards at the ceremony, but it’s still rare for country artists to go home with the top prize.
This was the first time that a country album had won that particular Grammy since Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” won in 2010.
You may also like: Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' questions about music?
Rich Fury // Getty Images
2020: Charley Pride dies due to COVID-19 in a year marked by the pandemic
Charley Pride charted the course for Black musicians in country music, a genre that historically and contemporarily is overwhelmingly white. He was the first Black performer inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and one of only three Black members of the Grand Ole Opry. His death due to complications of COVID-19
raised questions about the country music world's response to the pandemic, considering the Country Music Association Awards—where Pride accepted a lifetime achievement award the month before his death—was one of the only awards shows held in-person, and several country music stars held concerts despite posing safety risks.
Terry Wyatt // Getty Images for CMA
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott
@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!