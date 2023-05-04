OMAHA — When Amanda Shires strolled onto the Orpheum Theater stage along with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Tuesday, my immediate thought was “that’s cool, this is going to be good.”

Two hours later, that good changed to great as the band and Shires delivered a superb show that was enhanced by her fiddle and the harmony vocals she sang with her husband, Isbell.

Opening with a string of some of today’s best songwriter’s best songs, including “24 Frames,” “Something More Than Free” and “Dreamsicle,” Isbell and the band delivered entrancing concert renditions of each of them as Isbell switched guitars - from Gibson, Fender and acoustic – to get the right sound.

Shires, who Isbell referred to as a “special guest” sang only one song -- her jagged, raw, fiddle-driven version of Cat Power’s “Cross Bones Style.”

Isbell made a couple local references, talking about how their daughter and some of the entourage went to the Henry Doorly Zoo Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ll dare to say it's a better zoo than the San Diego Zoo,” Isbell said to the cheering crowd. “Better zoo, better steaks. I call ‘em as I see ‘em.”

The highlights of the show, at least for me, came about midway through the set, and on the first song of the encore, when Isbell debuted three songs from his forthcoming album “Weathervanes.”

Having immersed myself in the record to prepare for interviewing Isbell, I wanted to hear some of the songs which were recorded as a “band record."

To say they translated well to the stage is an understatement. “Death Wish,” about a depressed, suicidal woman, was tautly intense. “Middle of the Morning,” which Isbell introed as “this one’s a little more laid back,” was a high-voiced cry. “Cast Iron Skillet,” from which lines in the song provide the album title, was a captivating surprise on the encore.

“Death Wish” and “Middle of the Morning” were performed as the perfectly designed set went tumbling from the newest songs to a trio of numbers celebrating the 10th anniversary of the album “Southeastern,” including a heartfelt “Stockholm” and a touching “Flying Over Water” to the even older “Last of My Kind.”

“Alabama Pines” then provided one of the show’s best moments, with Isbell, Shires and pianist Derrick DeBorja combining for a gorgeous acoustic introduction. Guitarist Sadler Vaden got his shot on lead vocals on a hard rockin’ take on his old band Drivin’ n’ Cryin’s “Honeysuckle Blue.”

The set closed with Isbell reclaiming “Cover Me Up” from Morgan Wallen, injecting the song with heart and passion as the audience sang along.

Isbell’s got so many great songs, and doesn’t ever intend to play all the hits in any show. So some favorites, like “Decoration Day” and “Dress Blues,” didn’t make the cut Tuesday.

But, with the surprise ender of “Super 8,” Isbell and company showed they’re as good as any rock ‘n’ roll band going, perfectly rocking out a great show that’s certain to be on my best of 2023 list come December.

