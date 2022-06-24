On The Beat: Jack White, Buddy Guy, Elton John top best shows of 2022, so far

I’ve been to more 30 shows since January — most of them in April, May and June, after the COVID surge eased and tours got back on the road in earnest. As usual, some were mediocre at best, some professional but far from inspiring and some superb.

I’ve picked 10 of the latter as my favorite/best/most memorable shows of the first half of 2022 — starting with my most anticipated concert of the year so far that, thankfully, didn’t disappoint:

Jack White, Pinewood Bowl. JWhite made his Lincoln debut by wrapping up the spring U.S. leg of his “Supply Chain Issues” tour with an incredible show. It may not have been the loudest show to ever hit Lincoln and Pinewood, as he claimed it would be. But it was one of the best as White called out songs just before they were played, showcased his striking guitar work and even played a couple of unidentified numbers from an upcoming album.

Buddy Guy, The Royal Grove. The rarest treat of the year was the last man standing of Chess Chicago blues, the legendary Buddy Guy, playing The Grove, a 1,000-seat club, the day before he was to play for tens of thousands at New Orleans’ JazzFest. The show felt like it turned the 85-year-old Guy’s clock back a few decades — he was in consistently great voice and his guitar work was astounding.

Elton John, Pinnacle Bank Arena. Elton John had to skip his annual Oscar party to play his postponed Lincoln show on his farewell tour. So he looped in the party crowd via video during a couple of closing songs in the hit-filled, career-spanning performance that was the best I’ve seen from the 75-year-old star and a perfect way to say goodbye.

Wolf Alice, Bourbon Theatre. Wolf Alice was down two members when “England’s best band” played the Bourbon in April. But a guitarist who was subbing for the whole tour and a crew member who took over the ill keyboardist filled in admirably and the band delivered 70 minutes of its hard-to-classify, constantly shifting guitar rock that confirmed the raves from across the pond.

Earth, Wind & Fire, Pinnacle Bank Arena. Earth, Wind & Fire moved from Pinewood Bowl to the arena because of inclement weather and delivered a fabulous, hit-filled show that was one of the all-time best-sounding PBA concerts — a very funky Saturday night that showcased the astounding vocals of Philip Bailey and the bass of Verdine White.

Charley Crockett, Bourbon Theatre. Charley Crockett sold 120 tickets at the Bourbon a couple of years ago. When he came back in April, the hardcore honky tonker sold 900, evidence of his growing popularity with fans of real country music. The show was packed with songs from “Jukebox Charley,” his new album that’s made up of covers so obscure they could just as well be Crockett originals, and he connected with his soul-inflected “Gulf & Western” style.

Billie Eilish, CHI Health Center, Omaha. Billie Eilish, who’s 20, showed she’s the voice of her generation at a sold-out CHI Center that was full of teen and 20-something young women who sang and screamed along with every song, trying to fully connect with her. Playing with her brother, Finneas, and a drummer, Eilish created a distinctly personal performance that combined the theatrics required for an arena with her intimate music and, in the process, uplifted the crowd.

George Strait, Pinnacle Bank Arena. This slot was a coin flip between Eric Church, who demonstrated why he was country’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year, and the legendary George Strait, who played one of his few 2022 concerts at the arena — and Strait won. The 2-hour, 30-minute show was as smooth as his baritone, hit every generation of his fans and had some unexpected highlights, including a great take on Townes Van Zandt’s “Pancho & Lefty.” And it was likely the last time the king of country will play Lincoln.

Michael Feinstein, Lied Center for Performing Arts. Playing yet another pandemic-postponed engagement, Michael Feinstein brought the Great American Songbook to life with up-tempo jazzy-arrangements that caught a groove, a broad approach to popular song that extended into the ’70s, his great vocals and plenty of showmanship. And he tailored the show for Nebraska with a compendium of Gershwin songs originated by Omaha-born Fred Astaire.

The HU, Bourbon Theatre. Mongolian metal band The HU delivers hard-charging, head-banging rock using traditional instruments, like the horsehead fiddle, and vocals that incorporate deep, groaning, traditional throat singing, while backed by an American bass-drums-guitar lineup. The result, at the Bourbon and a couple of weeks before at Coachella, is a unique twist on metal that blows away all the genre’s cliches.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.