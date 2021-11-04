On The Beat: Illuminating oral history traces the history of the 'Rock Concert'

The notion of a “Rock Concert” was far different in the 1940s than today. That’s more than obvious, the term ‘rock ‘n’ roll’ wasn’t even part of the parlance when the post-war R&B and blues shows began in Los Angeles, Chicago, Cleveland and Memphis.
But those shows, Mark Myers demonstrates in his written oral history, “Rock Concert (in stores Tuesday) were the precursors to today’s arena-filling concerts, of all genres.
Myers, a Wall Street Journal contributor and the author of the superb “Anatomy of a Song,” writes that story through interviews with artists from Wanda Jackson and Ronnie Spector to Alice Cooper and Roger Waters, managers, promoters and record company execs, sound system engineers, a roadie and a few fans.
Along the way, comes a look at the development of rock fashion, particularly in the 1970s -- the flamboyantly costumed Todd Rundgren has some very interesting comments on that subject -- and of the technologies made arena and festival concerts possible, including the invention of the Shaffer-Vega diversity system that let guitarists go wireless.
Also figuring into how rock concerts became rock concerts: graphic design -- see the Chicago album covers and film and television. Put simply, Woodstock wouldn’t be the cultural touchstone it has become without the “Woodstock” movie and, without question, MTV changed the visuals of the music world.
As the book moves chronologically from Elvis Presley’s shows and Alan Freed’s Paramount Theater rock ’n’ roll shows, “Rock Concert” travels some often-trod paths, revisiting The Beatles at Shea Stadium, Bob Dylan “going electric” at the Newport Folk Festival, Monterey Pop, Woodstock and Altamont.
But, in each case, Myers’ interviewees contribute new perspectives on the events. Some are demythologized, like the debunking of the notion that Pete Seeger wanted to take an axe to the power line to cut off Dylan. Others are illuminated, e.g. viewing the Rolling Stones not as sinister, uncaring manipulators of Altamont but as a band caught up in the chaos of a festival that should never have been held.
But with the 1970s, the modern concert begins to take shape, as does strategy for breaking bands, like Alice Cooper relocating to Detroit to take geographic advantage of the Midwest, where the band first developed a fan base.
On stage, “Rock Concert” rightfully positions 1980-81 Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” tour as both the zenith of ‘70s concerts and the template for the theatrical shows that have followed for the last four decades.
That development, however, was gradual. Steve Miller, who names Nebraska as a place he liked to play in the ‘70s when his career was on the upswing, talks about being able to afford two trucks to haul sound and light equipment, thanks to “Fly Like An Eagle.”
Today, the biggest shows -- pop extravaganzas from the likes of Lady Gaga and Katy Perry and rock spectacles from U2 -- use more than 20 trucks to carry all their gear from city to city.
The “Rock Concert” narrative ends with Live Aid, which Myers tabs as the “last major all-star concert with relatively low ticket prices put on by old-school promoters” before concerts became “increasingly expensive and corporate.”
Post 1987, Myers argues in his epilogue, concerts became controlled by a few powerful live entertainment companies -- Live Nation and AEG come to mind -- ticket prices became increasingly expensive and prime seating virtually unattainable at the box office or in online ticket sales.
Rock has also lost its primacy among youth-aimed genres, eclipsed by pop and hip-hop and, to some measure, country and, Myers’ posits that it’s given up the moral high ground it occupied as rebellious, protest-style music.
It’s a bit much to buy into that myth of rock. But it can’t be disputed that rock doesn’t hold the same place in the now fractured entertainment world thatit did from the ‘50s through the ‘90s.
But the “Rock Concert,” be it corporate and expensive, and presented by other genres, remains the biggest gathering of people to celebrate music and culture and likely will for decades to come.
10 most memorable concerts at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Nov. 9, 2013: Pink
Nov. 23, 2013: Elton John
July 14, 2014: Paul McCartney
Jan. 17, 2015: Fleetwood Mac
July 11, 2015: Neil Young
March 26, 2016: Carrie Underwood
Aug. 18, 2017: Kendrick Lamar
Oct. 20, 2017: Garth Brooks
March 24, 2018: Lorde
Oct. 2, 2018: Odesza
Five great opening acts
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott