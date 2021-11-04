On The Beat: Illuminating oral history traces the history of the 'Rock Concert'

As the book moves chronologically from Elvis Presley’s shows and Alan Freed’s Paramount Theater rock ’n’ roll shows, “Rock Concert” travels some often-trod paths, revisiting The Beatles at Shea Stadium, Bob Dylan “going electric” at the Newport Folk Festival, Monterey Pop, Woodstock and Altamont.

But, in each case, Myers’ interviewees contribute new perspectives on the events. Some are demythologized, like the debunking of the notion that Pete Seeger wanted to take an axe to the power line to cut off Dylan. Others are illuminated, e.g. viewing the Rolling Stones not as sinister, uncaring manipulators of Altamont but as a band caught up in the chaos of a festival that should never have been held.

But with the 1970s, the modern concert begins to take shape, as does strategy for breaking bands, like Alice Cooper relocating to Detroit to take geographic advantage of the Midwest, where the band first developed a fan base.

On stage, “Rock Concert” rightfully positions 1980-81 Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” tour as both the zenith of ‘70s concerts and the template for the theatrical shows that have followed for the last four decades.