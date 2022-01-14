On The Beat: Here We Go Again -- COVID-19 surge canceling shows

Here we go again.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra was slated to open the Lied Center for Performing Arts season Thursday. But that show was postponed. Nelly was set to play Ralston’s Liberty First Credit Union Arena next week. It too was postponed.

And it’s probably just a matter of time -- not to much, I'd guess -- before dozens of other shows, here and around the country, and tours by groups large and small get shut down due to the omicron variant COVID-19 surge in cases.

That’s probably the smart thing to do. But another lengthy shut down could well spell the end for even more venues across the country as well as spell the end of the road, permanently, for some bands and solo artists.

So far, all of Lincoln’s music venues have survived the pandemic. But another year of little business could do great damage to them, even if there is no mask mandate or any other DHM that would keep people out of shows.

Put simply, If artists don’t tour because of the risk of contracting COVID-19 and having to cancel while out on the road, clubs, theaters, halls and arenas won’t have shows, beyond local artists, for people to attend.