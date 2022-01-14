On The Beat: Here We Go Again -- COVID-19 surge canceling shows

Here we go again.
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra was slated to open the Lied Center for Performing Arts season Thursday. But that show was postponed. Nelly was set to play Ralston’s Liberty First Credit Union Arena next week. It too was postponed.
And it’s probably just a matter of time -- not to much, I'd guess -- before dozens of other shows, here and around the country, and tours by groups large and small get shut down due to the omicron variant COVID-19 surge in cases.
That’s probably the smart thing to do. But another lengthy shut down could well spell the end for even more venues across the country as well as spell the end of the road, permanently, for some bands and solo artists.
So far, all of Lincoln’s music venues have survived the pandemic. But another year of little business could do great damage to them, even if there is no mask mandate or any other DHM that would keep people out of shows.
Put simply, If artists don’t tour because of the risk of contracting COVID-19 and having to cancel while out on the road, clubs, theaters, halls and arenas won’t have shows, beyond local artists, for people to attend.
Here’s hoping that the omicron surge peaks and we can get back to something at least close to last summer sooner rather than later.
Few masks at Church concert
Speaking of masks, Lancaster County’s mask mandate expired last month and so it wasn’t in effect Friday when Eric Church drew about 11,000 people to Pinnacle Bank Arena for a concert that was filled with constant singing from the crowd – which, according to health experts, is the fastest way to spread COVID-19 and similar viruses.
For that reason, Health Director Pat Lopez last week strongly urged those attending concerts or other good-sized indoor gatherings to mask up – for their own safety and that of others.
But, beyond the arena staff – ushers, security, maintenance – and the tour’s crew, few in the arena wore masks before, during or after the concert. So few, I’d wager the number was well under 10%, and maybe also low as 2% to 3%.
Band Trucks into Omaha Tuesday
Here’s a show that is happening.
Americana roots and soul stalwarts Tedeschi Trucks Band rarely visits these parts. So Tuesday’s Omaha show by the 12-piece band led by singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi and guitarist Derek Trucks is a don’t miss affair for their legion of fans..
Off the road for 18 months, TTB will play its third show of the year at the Orpheum Theater. (Tickets at o-pa.org, the website of Omaha Performing Arts).
But, during the pandemic, Tedeschi and Trucks launched a livestream series Fireside Sessions, with a scaled down version of the band. That group played some socially-distanced shows last year.
In July, TTB released “Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN)” featuring Trey Anastasio, a live recording of their performance of the classic Derek and the Dominos album that hit the top of the blues charts and made the Top 50 of all albums.
The band also recorded a bunch of songs for a new studio album expected to be released sometime this year. There’s a good chance a song or two from those sessions will make its way into Tuesday’s set.
