On The Beat: Great 40-year-old but new rock 'n' roll from Cheap Trick and The Krayolas

“Out to Get You,” which was released on limited-edition vinyl for Record Store Day last fall and is now available on streaming services, won’t have that kind of importance and, given that it’s decades old, won’t get any radio airplay or even wide attention.

But the 1977 recordings capture Cheap Trick at its most intense, a young band perfecting its blend of power pop and hard rock with blazing performances of now familiar songs like “Elo Kitties,” “He’s a Whore” and “Auf Wiedersehen.”

As demonstrated by the band’s cover of Fat Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame,” the Whisky version is rawer, louder and rocks and swings harder. The whole album is that way.

In 1980, San Antonio’s The Krayolas — aka the Tex-Mex Beatles — went into the studio to lay down a few tracks for a debut album. Four decades later, those tracks and a few more recorded later are out as “Savage Young Krayolas,” a disc that could wind up being the rock ‘n’ roll album of 2021.

Hector Saldana, the 19-year-old guitarist and songwriter, his drummer brother David and bassist Barry Smith wore their hearts on their fretboards and drumheads, creaking out a bunch of power-pop gems that drew on the Kinks (a cover of “You Really Got Me”), The Beatles and some Sir Douglas Quintet.