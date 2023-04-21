In September 1971, Doug Sahm took the Sir Douglas Quintet into The Troubadour, the legendary L.A. nightclub, for a soundcheck-rehearsal that just happened to have an audience.

Daniel Rose, the engineer at the soundboard, recorded the rehearsal. That tape sat in the vaults somewhere until now when “Texas Tornado Live: Doug Weston’s Troubadour, 1971, Los Angeles, CA” is getting its first release, on vinyl and CD, for Record Store Day 2023.

For the first time in the 16 years of Record Store Day, I got an advance copy of a release -- this time, “Texas Tornado Live” and, as a lifelong Doug-head, I can report it’s a must-have as it captures the group at one of its peaks, just before Sahm signed with Atlantic Records.

Kicking off with “She’s About a Mover,” the record includes some of the Quintet’s biggest hits, “Mendocino” and “Dynamite Woman,” visits the horn-driven sound of Sahm’s native San Antonio on “And It Didn’t Even Bring You Down,” has a fine version of his country classic “Be Real” and plenty of the Quintet’s organ-pumping Tex-Mex sound.

I thought that was going to be my Record Store Day acquisition for 2023. Until, Tuesday night, I heard Lenny Kaye playing all 70 tracks from the 50th Anniversary box set of “Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era (1964-1968).”

I’ve had the original double album Kaye put together of tracks like “Pushin’ Too Hard,” “Dirty Water” and “You’re Gonna Miss Me” since the ‘70s and I’ve got a CD set that adds a whole lot more tracks as well.

But the new set offers a second double album that was planned but never released and a fifth platter of songs that coulda, shoulda, woulda made the two albums if there’s been enough room. And I gotta have it.

So I’ll be heading out to try to find “nuggets” Saturday, joining hundreds of other music mavens who want to get one of the more than 400 releases

Designed in 2008 to bolster brick-and-mortar record stores that were then rapidly disappearing, Record Store Day, over its 23 incarnations, has become one of the biggest days, while proving the industry's demise was greatly exaggerated.

Before I started listening Tuesday, I ventured out to Lincoln Vintage Vinyl to talk with owner Chad Breassale as he sat behind the counter, pricing records that will be put on Friday night in anticipation of the biggest RSD in years.

“It’s the first Record Store Day without any COVID restrictions or multiple drops since 2020,” Breassale said. “It’s all on one day like it used to be, not split up. There are a lot of titles, more than 400. People will be lining up for them.”

The boxes that surrounded Breassale didn’t contain all 400 titles that are being offered Saturday. He didn’t order all of them – some would never sell in Lincoln – nor did he receive everything he ordered.

That’s standard for Record Store Day releases, especially those that are pressed in very limited quantities, as few as 300 in some cases.

“There are a few titles that got adjusted and only one goes to a store,” Breassale said. “They’ll be gone quick.”

The most in-demand releases Saturday – based on requests Breassale gathered before making his order and past RSD sales – are Pearl Jam’s “Give Way,” Van Halen’s “Live: Right Here Right Now,” The Cure’s “Show” and The Rolling Stones “Beggars Banquet” which is pressed on, get this description “a swirling mass of gray, blue and black and white vinyl.”

Then there’s Taylor Swift, whose legion of Swifties, will turn up to nab every copy of “Folklore: the long pond studio sessions” that makes it to Lincoln. And, they’re also likely to look for titles by Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks and other 70s and 80s artists that have been embraced by millennials and Generation Z.

That changed the nature of the Record Store Day audience, which was initially made up of middle aged and older, mostly male record collectors.

“I would say the majority of the people you see on Record Store Day now are younger,” Braessale said. “You see your normal customers, too. But it’s quite a lot of younger people, and a lot of young women, which is good because it connects them with vinyl and will keep it alive in the future.”

Four Lincoln stores will be participating in Record Store Day Saturday. Along with Lincoln Vintage Vinyl, in Meadowlane Shopping Center at 70th and Vine streets, they’re Lefty’s Records, 2776 South St., Backtrack Records, 1549 N. Cotner and First Day Vinyl in south Lincoln.

In addition to the RSD titles, most of the stores will have other special offerings, like signed copies of records or, at Lincoln Vintage Vinyl, a “collectable records drop” that has been assembled for Saturday as well as discounts on used vinyl, CDs and, in some cases, previous year’s RSD releases.

Official RSD opening time for all stores is 7 a.m. Lines usually begin to form outside the stores around 5 a.m. But with the temperature expected to be around the freezing mark early Saturday, the lines might not form until just before the stores open.

But there will be lines – and a whole lotta records sold on the biggest day of the year for record stores.