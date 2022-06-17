On The Beat: Get Smart! and The Click to play Capitol Punishment Reunion Show Saturday

Four bands that played The Drumstick and The Brickyard in the ’80s are getting back together Saturday for the Capitol Punishment 2022 Reunion Show.

Named after the Capitol Punishment Fanzine, which from 1980 to 1984 chronicled the Lincoln punk/new wave scene, put out taped compilations of local bands, booked shows at rental halls and hosted out of town bands, the reunion show will bring together Lawrence, Kansas' Get Smart!, along with Lincoln’s The Click and Baby Hotline, and Kearney’s Sacred Cows for a night of music at Duffy’s Tavern.

Get Smart!, a three-piece alternative rock ‘n’ roll trio, earned a national reputation for its intense live shows and released a couple of highly regarded albums that got some airplay on college radio in the mid-’80s.

Drumstick favorites, Get Smart! reformed a couple of years ago, releasing “Oh Yeah No,” a collection of previously recorded songs, mixed by Steve Albini late last year and played 40 + 1 anniversary shows in Lawrence and Chicago.

The Click, one of the Lincoln’s best bands of the era, formed in 1980 out of New Wave band The Specs, which included a young Matthew Sweet, and Omaha punk outfit The Rebates.

Led by rivetingly charismatic singer Sara Kovanda, who would paint her face half black and half white and stuff herself into a trash can surrounded by glass, the quartet became Drumstick regulars early, then weekend headliners and opened for the likes of Romeo Void, The Professionals and The Embarrassment.

Baby Hot-Line, a hardcore skate punk outfit that mixed thrash with Ventures-style surf music, delivered a bracing wall of noise from their unannounced 1983 debut at an all-ages KZUM benefit until they split up a couple of years later.

Sacred Cows, a Kearney trio, came together in 1982, toured, then broke up before they had a chance to record more than the “Separatist” EP and songs they did for Capitol Punishment tapes.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $15. Advance tickets are available at Duffy’s Tavern.

Record Store Day Part 2 Saturday

Record Store Day will return for a second 2022 drop Saturday, largely because the high demand for vinyl made it impossible for all the titles that were anticipated for the spring drop.

“That’s the main reason for it,” said Les Greer of Lefty’s Records. “There were more titles that couldn’t make it in April. But this one doesn’t have near as many titles.”

Among the records that are likely to bring people into stores Saturday are Prince’s “The Gold Explosion” on gold vinyl, live recordings from Pearl Jam and Peter Gabriel, “The Royal Tenenbaums” soundtrack — “there’s always one soundtrack that people got nuts for.”

In part because of fewer titles, local stores won’t be opening at 7 a.m., the usual Record Store Day starting time. Instead, Lincoln Vintage Vinyl will open at 9 a.m. and Lefty’s at the normal hour of noon.

The latter isn’t because of the small number of titles. Greer is planning to go to the Captiol Punishment show — “and it wouldn’t make it if I opened at 7 a.m., that’s for sure.”

Upcoming shows of note at Bourbon

The Bourbon Theatre just announced two notable shows:

Steve Earle and the Dukes, who just played Westfair Amphitheater outside Council Bluffs, Iowa, opening for Turnpike Troubadours, will be at the Bourbon on Aug. 4. Earle, who hasn’t played Lincoln since 2016, when he joined Emmylou Harris for a concert benefiting refugees. The literary country outlaw has a fine new album, “Jerry Jeff,” a set of his version of songs by Jerry Jeff Walker, one of his mentors.

Dead Boys, The punkiest of the original CBGB’s punk bands, are set to play the Bourbon on Oct. 12. Dead Boys, who originated in Cleveland, were active from 1975 to 1980 and have regrouped periodically since. Stiv Bators, the band’s ultradestructive frontman, died in 1990. But the regrouped Dead Boys, led by guitarist Cheetah Chrome and drummer Johnny Blitz, were great each time I’ve seen them. This old punk is excited about this one.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

