On The Beat: "Every Loser": Iggy Pop returns to his roots with new album

In early 1973, probably March, I got in my 1963 Ford Fairlane, drove 40 miles from my home in Curtis to the nearest record store – in the North Platte mall – picked up an album, drove home and slapped it on the turntable and had a life changing musical moment.
The record was “Raw Power,” the third album by The Stooges, the soon-to-implode proto-punk band led by Iggy Pop. To say I connected with The Stooges' raw, passionate rock ‘n’ roll is an understatement.
Five decades, and 20 solo albums later, the 75-year-old Iggy is back with “Every Loser,” a record that returns Jim Osterberg to his roots, musically and thematically.
Brought together by producer Andrew Watt and played by a who’s who of Iggy’s musical children, including Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Guns N’ Roses’ bassist Duff McKagan, Blink 182’s Travis Barker and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the album finds Iggy, who’s talked about retiring for five years, in prime form from start to finish.
“Modern Day Rip-Off,” a ball of tightly focused energy that comes midway through the 11-song album, could be a Stooges song - albeit cleaner in production – as Iggy reflects on his life circa the 21st century.
And the lyrics, in typical Iggy fashion, are pointed, personal, often funny takedowns of, to choose some examples: the luxury lifestyle of today’s “Neo Punk” stars, a thrashing blast at the “emotionally, I’m a celebrity” youngsters that end with a laugh; the tedium of celebrity self-promotion on the acoustic-rooted ballad “Morning Show”; the isolation of social media on the ominous “Community”; and on “New Atlantis,” his dank take on his Miami home.
There, however, is a dark undercurrent on “Every Loser,” most easily heard on the junkie tale “Strung Out Johnny.”
With a couple of spoken word pieces and the varying arrangements, Iggy gets to show off his deep, haunting baritone, his punctuated punk yelp and, on the closer “The Regency,” shifts from effective balladeer to narrative melodic observer to sloganeer.
I’ve had a stream of “Every Loser” since mid-December and have probably listened to it a dozen times. But I’ve got to have a physical product – so I’ve ordered the CD version that comes with h a revived “Punk” magazine about the Igster from his web store. Like I said, I’m a huge fan.
There’s no big tour associated with the album but Iggy, when I saw him at South By Southwest in 2016 touring behind his “Post Punk Depression” album, was still holding the title of the most engaged, dynamic rock performer.
And I’m guessing that will be the case, even at 75, when he does a March date in Chicago and a handful of California shows in May before heading off to Europe for a tour there. If there is a fall U.S. tour that follows, I might just have to go see Iggy at one of those shows.
Lincoln's most requested musical acts
Green Day
Bruce Springsteen
Foo Fighters
Adele
Imagine Dragons
Jack White
Taylor Swift
Sting
Coldplay
Ellie Goulding
OneRepublic
U2
Sarah McLachlan
Tori Amos
Pink
Slayer
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.
