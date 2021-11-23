On The Beat: Eight Grammy nominees played Lincoln in short 2021 live music season

Lincoln’s 2021 live performance season essentially ran from the middle of May to mid-November, with few shows early in the year because of COVID restrictions and the reluctance of artists to tour and, as always, few around the holidays.
But those six months were still enough time for eight Grammy nominees to pay us a visit.
That list is topped by multiple nominees Chris Stapleton and Yola, who played Pinnacle Bank Arena in October.
Stapleton, who played the show despite suffering from an onset of laryngitis, is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “You Should Probably Leave,” which he performed at the arena, Best Country Song for “Cold,” which he didn’t sing here, and Best Country Album for “Starting Over.”
Yola, who opened for Stapleton” nearly blew the roof off the arena with her rendition of “Diamond Studded Shoes,” nominated for Best Roots Song and filled her short set with songs from “Stand For Myself,” nominated for Best Americana Album.
Willie Nelson, who played Pinewood Bowl with the Avett Brothers in August, didn’t do any songs from “That’s Life,” the recording that got nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.
But Pat Metheny did a couple from “Side Eye NYC (Vol. IV),” nominated for Best Jazz Instrumental Album, when he delivered an astounding performance at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in October.
The Bourbon Theatre hosted one Grammy nominee -- Wolfgang WVH, the band fronted by Wolfgang Van Helen, who played almost everything on “Distance,” which was nominated for Best Rock Song while The Royal Grove had Best Comedy Album nominee Louis CK in for a two-show stand.
The Grove’s other nominated performer is the only “general field” Grammy contender -- Jimmie Allen, who is up for Best New Artist. Japanese Breakfast, who played the Bourbon a couple years ago and was one of the stars of the summer's MAHA Festival in Omaha, also is nominated for Best New Artist as well as for Best Alternative Music Album for “Jubilee.”
None of the nominees for Best Album, Best Song and Best Record played Lincoln this year, which is no surprise given that most of them work at the arena level and postponed touring until 2022.
The final Grammy nominee to have played Lincoln isn’t a musician or comedian. It is the movie “Summer of Soul,” up for Best Music Film, which was shown at the Ross Media Arts Center in June
If nothing else, this recounting of Lincoln’s Grammy performers is further evidence of how, over the last decade, the city’s music scene has dramatically expanded in quality and quantity.
Prior to the opening of the Bourbon Theatre, the introduction of concerts at Pinewood Bowl and the construction of the arena, Lincoln usually had just two or three Grammy nominees performing in any year, mostly at the Lied Center and at the Zoo Bar, where blues and roots nominees and winners frequently perform.
And it’s also an acknowledgement that the Ross has consistently brought the best music movies to the city, films that otherwise would have never played Lincoln.
As for my personal interest, I’m pulling for Japanese Breakfast, Yola and, here’s a tough one, Los Lobos, whose superb “Native Sons” is up against Yola’s “Stand for Myself” in the Best Americana Album category.
