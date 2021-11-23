On The Beat: Eight Grammy nominees played Lincoln in short 2021 live music season

The Bourbon Theatre hosted one Grammy nominee -- Wolfgang WVH, the band fronted by Wolfgang Van Helen, who played almost everything on “Distance,” which was nominated for Best Rock Song while The Royal Grove had Best Comedy Album nominee Louis CK in for a two-show stand.

The Grove’s other nominated performer is the only “general field” Grammy contender -- Jimmie Allen, who is up for Best New Artist. Japanese Breakfast, who played the Bourbon a couple years ago and was one of the stars of the summer's MAHA Festival in Omaha, also is nominated for Best New Artist as well as for Best Alternative Music Album for “Jubilee.”

None of the nominees for Best Album, Best Song and Best Record played Lincoln this year, which is no surprise given that most of them work at the arena level and postponed touring until 2022.

The final Grammy nominee to have played Lincoln isn’t a musician or comedian. It is the movie “Summer of Soul,” up for Best Music Film, which was shown at the Ross Media Arts Center in June

If nothing else, this recounting of Lincoln’s Grammy performers is further evidence of how, over the last decade, the city’s music scene has dramatically expanded in quality and quantity.